‘Big Brother’s’ Victor & Nicole Tie the Knot

Wedding bells were chiming on March 16 for Big Brother couple Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo. The pair tied the knot in Orange Lake, Florida, with their family, friends, and several other Big Brother alumni in attendance. Here’s what you need to know about the big day.

Franzel and Arroyo Called the Day ‘Perfect’

I wonder how much of the attendance fee they charged went to pay for this article to be written? 🤔🤔https://t.co/GxBqnLnbST — Reality TV 💩 Stirrer (@RealityTVStirer) March 17, 2021

The wedding was held at Casa Feliz Historic Home & Venue, according to US Weekly. Franzel wore an off-the-shoulder white gown and Arroyo was in a traditional black tuxedo. The couple exchanged Sarah O rings for their wedding bands.

“This day could not have been more perfect,” the couple told US Weekly. “Yes, it was daunting and stressful to have to move the wedding so many times, but at the end of the day, we are so happy with how everything came together and are excited for our next chapter.”

Fellow Big Brother contestants Josh Martinez, Memphis Garrett, and Christmas Abbott, plus Franzel and Arroyo’s fellow Amazing Race season 31 contestants Leo Temory and Bret LaBelle were on hand to help Franzel and Arroyo celebrate.

“Let the love shine!” wrote Abbott on Instagram, adding in a story, “I’m in Florida with the most beautiful bride and soon-to-be mama! Friends forever!” Franzel added, “I’m so happy you’re here!”

Apparently the Nicole and Victor wedding happened! pic.twitter.com/UTPQ80g7xL — Reality TV 💩 Stirrer (@RealityTVStirer) March 16, 2021

There is also a hilarious video of the three Big Brother alums being a little… inebriated outside of their hotel. “We’re trying to keep it together. We love you, Nicole,” said Garrett.

Franzel and Arroyo arrived down in Florida a few days before their nuptials. Franzel recently posted a video of them hanging out poolside with her handing him a napkin with her feet as he laughs super hard, writing, “I’m his worst nightmare and his dream girl all in one.”

Arroyo posted a video of himself taking an insanely large bubble bath in their hotel sweet, and Franzel posted some shots from her small bachelorette party her friends threw before the big day. It looks like one of her good friends is also expecting!

Arroyo and Franzel met on season 18 of Big Brother but didn’t actually start dating until a year later when they met at the premiere for Big Brother 19 in New York. They got engaged in 2018 and are now married and expecting a baby in summer 2021.

The Wedding Isn’t the Only Big Event This Week For Franzel & Arroyo

After having moved their wedding several times due to the pandemic, Franzel and Arroyo were so excited for the big day that they started packing weeks ago — plus, Franzel had to make sure her swimsuit would accommodate her growing baby bump.

Speaking of baby bumps, the other big event happening this week is that Franzel and Arroyo are going to reveal the sex of their baby. According to a recent Instagram video, they’re going to do it on March 17.

Franzel and Arroyo’s baby will actually be the eighth Big Brother offspring. Season 11’s Jeff Schroeder and Jordan Lloyd are married with two children, season 12’s Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas are married with two children, season 13’s Daniele Donato and Dominic Briones are married with one child, and season 19’s Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson are married with two children.

Big Brother U.S. returns in summer 2021 for its 23rd season. Big Brother Canada returned for its ninth season on March 3.

READ NEXT: A ‘Big Brother’ Finalist Just Got Engaged!