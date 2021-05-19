Did ‘Big Brother’ Couple Memphis Garrett & Christmas Abbott Move In Together?

The latest social media posts from “Big Brother All-Stars” cast members Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott have fans buzzing with excitement. The two of them have been together since shortly after the show wrapped back in late October 2020 and now fans are wondering if the two of them have moved in together. Read on to find out why!

Garrett Posted a Photo of Them In Front of A New House

In a recent Instagram post, Garrett posted a photo of himself and Abbott on the porch of a beautiful sage green house and captioned it, “Tampa life is good!”

But his friends were quick to ask if he had moved because they didn’t recognize the house. Several comments asked some version of “did you move?”, to which Garrett responded, “No, just have a house here also, Florida bi coastal!”

But fans were super excited, with one writing, “Please tell me you bought a house together! So exciting if this is the case!”

Another wrote, “Hands down my favorite BB couple … love this for both of you!”

A third chimed in with, “This past year was such a hard year, but there are also so many good things to come out of the past year. The two of you finding love for each other is an amazing gift! So happy for you two!”

Abbott’s Instagram of the same photo did nothing to quell the excitement that they are living together, as she captioned the photo, “Most people call a house a home, I call him Home,” and Garrett responded, “Forever, to which Abbott also responded, “Forever.”

On Abbott’s post, “Big Brother” alums Elena Davies, Christie Murphy and Kevin Schlehuber all responded with heart emojis and well wishes.

Moving In Together May Not Be That Far Off

So, the “Big Brother All-Stars” couple isn’t living together… yet. But Garrett recently told E! Online that they are in it for the long haul — and getting engaged and married is all but a foregone conclusion.

“[Getting engaged is] one thousand percent a possibility. It’s just a matter of timing. I’m a firm believer in timing. We both have a kid and we have co-parents and it’s a scenario where you have to tread lightly. You have to respect your ex partners and with us, we’ve taken the time and moved slow and it’s just a process,” said Garrett.

But he added, “I’m not rushed to get to that point because I just know we’re going to be together forever so it’s all good. It’s going to happen at some point.”

If Garrett and Abbott do indeed make it down the aisle, they would be the latest in a string of “Big Brother” couples from over the years — Brendon Villages and Rachel Reilly are married with two children, Jeff Schroeder and Jordan Lloyd are married with two children, Dominic Briones and Daniele Donato are married with one child, Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson are married with two children, and Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo are recently married and expecting their first child.

Host Julie Chen Moonves recently revealed she was asked to officiate Graf and Nickson’s wedding but felt she had to decline so as not to play favorites. But she said she’s not surprised so many couples have come out of “Big Brother” because it’s such a unique experience for people to share.

“Big Brother” season 23 premieres Wednesday, July 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. The move-in episode will be live just like it was for all-stars in 2020, and then we would expect the live feeds to begin shortly after the West Coast airing. Also, host Julie Chen Moonves recently revealed that the theme for the house this summer is “BB Beach Club.”

READ NEXT: ‘Big Brother 23’ Cast Spoilers: Race & LGBTQ Representation Details