Lisa Vanderpump Addresses Restaurant Struggles

Lisa Vanderpump addressed concerns about her restaurant businesses during an appearance on The Talk.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star made her comments while talking about her roles on two lighthearted reality shows, the upcoming ABC dog grooming competition Pooch Perfect, where she’ll serve as a judge, and E!’s Overserved, a new dinner party series starring the entertainment guru.

“It was a wonderful show for me to be on, but it was also about the stories of the people,” Vanderpump said of Pooch Perfect, per The Sun. “There are a lot of emotional and poignant stories we see on the show. So I had a great time.”

She added that the TV shows were a welcome break during a difficult time.

“For me, to do two shows with this feel-good factor in times where it’s been pretty dark and life’s been pretty stressful,” Vanderpump said. “I have to say, even now trying to get the businesses back together is going to be a challenge.”

Lisa Vanderpump’s Restaurants Have Been in Trouble During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Vanderpump’s comments about her business challenges came just as it was reported that another one of her businesses is struggling. Last year, the restaurateur permanently shut down her Meditteranean restaurant, Villa Blanca, over an issue with the lease. And earlier this year, Vanderpump and her husband Ken Todd were hit with a lawsuit over unpaid produce for two of their other eateries.

TMZ reported that the wealthy couple owed West Central Produce a whopping $100,000 for unpaid fruits and vegetables for the restaurants PUMP and Villa Blanca in charges racked up before the COVID-19 shutdowns last March. At the time, Todd said he was unaware of the unpaid bill, but vowed to pay any money owed. The couple also said PUMP would eventually reopen but The Sun reported that the restaurant has now been shut down by the state of California due to a “tax dispute.” The outlet noted that the California Franchise Tax Board suspended the restaurant indefinitely over late filings or unpaid taxes.

While SUR has reopened, TomTom, the West Hollywood bar and restaurant that boasts Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz as partners, has remained closed ever since shutting down due to the pandemic in March 2020, per its Instagram page.

There is No Return Date Set For ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ Which is Set at Vanderpump’s WeHo Eatery, SUR

Fans have been waiting for Vanderpump’s Bravo reality show to resume filming at SUR, which, based on The Sun report, appears to be her only restaurant currently open in the West Hollywood area.

There was already a major cast shakeup after four cast members, including veteran stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute – were fired from the show at the end of Season 8 due to unearthed racist comments from their past. In addition, main cast members Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright announced their exit from the Bravo reality show last year.

On a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen gave a cautious response when asked what the status of Vanderpump Rules.

“Well nothing,” the Bravo host said. “Because the restaurants in LA are not open. So hopefully once LA opens up they’ll start rolling… I hope.”

