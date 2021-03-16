Lisa Vanderpump Reacts to the Birth of Lala Kent’s Baby

Lisa Vanderpump reacted to the news that her former SUR employee and Vanderpump Rules costar Lala Kent gave birth to her first baby with her fiance Randall Emmett, a daughter named Ocean Kent Emmett.

In a new interview, Vanderpump told E! News that she wanted to give the new mom some space before contacting her to offer congratulations.

“Lala’s just had a baby actually this morning, so that’s really good,” Vanderpump told the outlet on March 15. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star added she has remained close with the new parents even amid the filming hiatus for Vanderpump Rules.

“I’m very close to them, she’s even on my new show Overserved, but I just thought the last thing she wants,” Vanderpump said. “They were saying to me, ‘Are you going to call her?’ I said, ‘No, give me an address, I can send her flowers.’ But I thought I don’t think she wants, a new mother, on the phone like, ‘Hey Lala, it’s me.’ Just save your energy. I’ll be calling her later this afternoon. I just want to give her a minute.”

Lisa Vanderpump Has Remained Close With Lala Kent Despite the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Filming Hiatus

Kent is one of the only Vanderpump Rules cast members who has been announced as a guest on Vanderpump’s new dinner party series Overserved. (James Kennedy is the only other costar slated to appear on the show which will feature celebrity dinner guests gathered at Vanderpump’s Villa Rosa estate, per BravoTV.)

It’s not a surprise that the Give Them Lala Beauty founder was chosen for LVP’s new venture, as she has long held a special place in Vanderpump’s heart. The wealthy restaurateur was even a guest on Kent’s Give Them Lala…and Randall podcast when Kent announced her pregnancy.

“A baby! Oh my goodness!” Vanderpump said when Lala shared her pregnancy news last fall, per Bravo. “A little baby Emmett! Oh my gosh! How exciting for you guys! You know what? It makes me want to cry. But I don’t want to cry because my eyelashes will fall off.”

Vanderpump then told Kent she always knew she was “capable of great things,” as she recalled her personal evolution and sobriety journey. She added that she’s always had a “soft spot” for Lala.

Jax Taylor Previously Said LVP Hasn’t Spoken to the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast

While and Kent got a dinner invite, former Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor, who is expecting a son with wife Brittany Cartwright in April, previously said he hasn’t heard from his former boss in recent months.

“[Tom Schwartz] said the same thing,” Taylor said of Vanderpump on Instagram Live, according to Reality Blurb. “He’s talked to her once. Everybody I talk to, nobody’s heard from her. She doesn’t reach out. I’ve done my part. I’ve reached out.”

It’s unclear if Vanderpump has been in touch with new mom Stassi Schroeder since she welcomed her first baby, daughter Hartford Charlie Rose, with her husband Beau Clark, in January. Vanderpump was previously close with Schroeder and even held an engagement party for her and Clark at her Villa Rosa home in 2019.

But following Schroeder’s firing from Vanderpump Rules due to her past racially insensitive behavior, Vanderpump revealed she hadn’t talked to her. Last fall, Vanderpump told Entertainment Tonight that she “reached out” to Schroeder “two or three” but hadn’t connected with her.

“I haven’t heard back from [Stassi] and I really, you know, I do love them both,” Vanderpump said. She added that she understood if Schroeder felt like she needed to “step away” and focus on “a happy time” in her life with her husband and new baby.

