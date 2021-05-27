DWTS Alum Claps Back at ‘Random’ Accusations

One “Dancing With the Stars” alum did not hold back when an Instagram commenter left a snotty message on one of her recent posts. Find out what season 29 contestant Chrishell Stause said when a hater accused her of excluding “Selling Sunset” star Christine Quinn from her celebration at the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Stause Told the Internet Troll to ‘Calm Down’

Stause recently attended the 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards for unscripted TV where she and her Netflix reality show “Selling Sunset” co-star Christine Quinn were nominated for Best Fight. Well, someone on Instagram thought the fight has continued into real life at the awards.

Stause posted a photo of herself with the “Selling Sunset” cast and a lot of commenters noted that Quinn was conspicuously absent — though several other commenters pointed out that Quinn just had a baby. Quinn gave birth to her baby son Christian on May 15 via emergency C-section — but she still managed to make it to the MTV awards, she was just running a little late.

“I can’t believe none of you guys took pictures with Christine at the MTV awards then don’t even send her flowers or anything for her baby?” said one commenter on Stause’s Instagram.

“She came late and I did send a gift. You need to calm down on people’s lives if you are just guessing random things. Jeeze,” wrote Stause.

Stause and Quinn Say They ‘Co-Exist’ But They Aren’t Friends

Selling Sunset – The Shadiest MomentsThe cast of Selling Sunset know two things – how to sell homes and how to throw shade. Here we've rounded up some of the funniest, shadiest moments for your viewing pleasure. This Netflix reality series, set in the world of LA’s high-end real estate, follows seven of the city's most successful female realtors who… 2020-08-27T13:00:00Z

Stause and Quinn have both separately told E! News that they always try “to keep it professional,” but they’re never going to be best friends.

“We don’t really talk that much,” said Quinn, adding, “We coexist. We coexist in the office. But I have amazing new friends, new cast members on the show, so I’m excited to work with them and film with them.”

Stause added, “We are colleagues. You know, we’re trying to keep it professional.”

She also told E! that what she loves about “Selling Sunset” is that the show doesn’t try to hide the negative things in their lives.

“You don’t have to pretend that everything is great when it’s not, so I actually embrace it. I think it’s great that people have connected with it, and they’ve identified with some of the struggles we go through,” said Stause, adding, “The show does a really tasteful job of following our lives.”

Stause is certainly no stranger to controversy. There were rumors swirling about her and her “Dancing With the Stars” partner Gleb Savchenko throughout season 29, then once the show ended, she revealed she was actually dating a different pro dancer, Keo Motsepe. She and Motsepe actually went on vacation with Savchenko and his new girlfriend, Cassie Scerbo, in December (Savchenko and Scerbo have since split).

Then in February 2021, Stause and Motsepe split. She accused him of being untruthful at the time of the breakup and he recently said that he is “flying like a bird” since the breakup. But he did add that he hasn’t shut the door on reconciling either.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 is expected to premiere in September 2021 on ABC. “Selling Sunset” season four is filming now, though no premiere date has been announced by Netflix.

READ NEXT: One DWTS Winner Admits They Didn’t Deserve to Win