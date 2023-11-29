DWTS Reveals Season 32 Finalists With Unexpected Elimination Results

The finalists for season 32 of “Dancing with the Stars” are now set. Heading into the week 10 episode of DWTS, five pairs were still in the hunt for the Mirrorball trophy. Each couple danced twice, and at the end of the night, everybody expected that one couple’s journey would be over.

None of the couples bid farewell during the semi-finals. All five couples will dance again during the finale, the “biggest ever season finale,” as co-host Alfonso Ribeiro shared.

Here’s what you need to know:

The DWTS Pairs Danced Both a Ballroom & a Latin Dance

Heading into the November 28 “Dancing with the Stars” semi-finals, ABC teased that all the pairs would be performing two new routines. Each DWTS couple had to prepare one ballroom dance and one Latin performance.

Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov started out the show with a jive to the song “Runaway Baby.” Madix was asked about the injury she has been dancing with in recent weeks, and the “Vanderpump Rules” star mentioned it was an issue with her ribs.

Judge Bruno Tonioli gave the pair a score of 10, while Inaba and Derek Hough gave them 9s. The couple finished their first round with a total score of 28 out of 30.

For their second performance, Madix and Pashkov did a foxtrot. Hough said it was sensational and captivating, and Tonioli was on his feet raving over Madix. Inaba excitedly said, “SHE’S BACK!” The pair received a perfect score of 30 out of 30 for their second DWTS performance.

Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach danced a Viennese waltz to his song “I Won’t Give Up” for their first performance. All three judges provided some minor critiques but were generally pleased with the dance. The DWTS pair received 9s from all three judges for a total score of 27 out of 30.

Mraz and Karagach did a paso doble to the Rodrigo y Gabriela song “Diablo Rojo” for their second performance. All three judges were quite enthusiastic about the performance, and the duo received a perfect 30 out of 30.

Val Chmerkovskiy and Xochitl Gomez did a samba to the Gloria Estefan song “Samba” for their first performance. Inaba said it was one of the most challenging routines she had ever seen on the show. Tonioli and Hough loved it too, and the pair received a perfect score of 30 out of 30 for their first DWTS dance.

The ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judges Had Plenty to Rave About

For their second performance, Chmerkovskiy and Gomez did a waltz to the Lady Gaga song “La Vie en Rose.” Hough told Gomez that beloved DWTS judge Len Goodman would have loved their performance. Inaba was teary-eyed over the dance, and Tonioli raved over it as well. The pair received another 30 out of 30.

Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev performed a jive to the Bruno Mars song “Love the Way You Lie Part III.” Inaba felt Lawson had a breakthrough performance and Tonioli loved it too.

Hough shared positive feedback as well, but he also felt as if “The Bachelorette” star was still struggling to show enough emotion. Hough gave the pair a 9, while Inaba and Tonioli gave them 10s. Their total score after the first dance was 29 out of 30.

The second DWTS performance from Lawson and Chigvintev was a quickstep to the Fifth Harmony song “BO$$.” All three judges gushed over Lawson’s second dance, and the pair received a perfect score of 30 out of 30.

Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber first did a jive to the Kenny Loggins song “Footloose.” All three judges noted some minor issues, but they also praised Hannigan. She received a score of 9 from Inaba and 8s from Hough and Tonioli, for a total score of 25 out of 30.

Hannigan and Farber also did a waltz to the Norah Jones song “Come Away With Me.” Inaba said she was proud of Hannigan, and Hough felt it was her best dance. Tonioli loved how naturally she performed. Inaba gave them an 8, while both Hough and Tonioli gave them 9s, for a total of 26 out of 30 points for the DWTS pair’s second dance.

All the Semi-Finalists Move Ahead to the Finale

After the first round of dances, Gomez and Chmerkovskiy topped the leaderboard. Hannigan and Farber were at the bottom, but only five points separated the top and bottom teams. After the second round of dances, the leaderboard tightened up a bit.

Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough then revealed the results after combining DWTS viewer votes and the judges’ scores. They called Hannign and Farber safe first, and then he made it seem as if the bottom two were Madix and Pashkov along with Gomez and Chmerkovskiy.

Then, Ribeiro surprised everybody by revealing they would not be eliminating anybody. All five DWTS semifinalists will be finalists as well.