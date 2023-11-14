DWTS Spoilers & Voting Details: Week 8 Is ‘Whitney Houston Night’

Next up for season 32 of “Dancing with the Stars” is “Whitney Houston Night.” Only seven couples remain heading into the week 8 episode, and the finale is right around the corner.

All signs point toward the November 14 episode being a great one, and voting will be more important than ever at this stage of the competition.

According to the FAQs on the DWTS Voting webpage, the season 32 “Dancing with the Stars” finale airs on December 5. The page also noted that the show will air every week, without skipping any in the final stages of the competition.

That means the semi-final episode will be on November 28. ABC has also announced that the week 9 episode airing on November 21 is Taylor Swift Night.

Here’s what you need to know:

Week 8 Votes Are Cast Online & by Text

ABC reveals that Billy Porter will be a guest judge for “Whitney Houston Night.” The remaining seven couples of season 32 will all create performances set to many of Houston’s iconic songs. In addition, all but one couple will face a second dance toward the end of the night as well.

“Dancing with the Stars” fans can vote to keep their favorite pair around both by text and by visiting dwtsvote.abc.com.

Week 8 voting is available as the performances start in the Eastern and Central time zones. The voting window closes during the commercial break following the night’s final performance.

Viewers can vote up to 10 times per couple via the online option, as well as up to 10 times per couple by text.

To cast a vote via text, “Dancing with the Stars” fans need to text the contestant’s first name to the number 21523.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pairs Are Tasked With a Range of Genres to Houston’s Songs

The individual dances and songs for “Whitney Houston Night” are:

Jowsey and Arnold have the Viennese waltz, which they will dance to “I Have Nothing.” Mraz and Karagach are dancing a samba to the Kygo and Whitney Houston song “Higher Love.” Hannigan and Farber dance a contemporary piece to Houston’s “Greatest Love of All.” Gomez and Chmerkovskiy have the Houston song “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” for their tango. Williams and Murgatroyd are doing the rumba, and they are dancing to “Didn’t We Almost Have It All.” Lawson and Chigvintsev also have the Viennese waltz. Their performance will use Houston’s “I Will Always Love You.” Madix and Pashkov will dance a paso doble to “Queen of the Night.”

The ‘Dance-Off’ Spoilers Reveal Songs & Pairings

In addition to the individual dances each couple performs, the November 14 episode of “Dancing with the Stars” brings a dance-off competition. Because Madix and Pashkov received the highest score during week 7 and “Music Video Night,” they do not have to participate.

However, fans should remember that Madix and Pashkov are not immune from elimination in week 8.

During the dance-off competition, the remaining “Dancing with the Stars” couples will go head-to-head in groups of two. The two pairs will perform the same dance style to the same song, at the same time.

The judges will determine a winner for each match-up, and the winning couple of each round receives three extra points. Madix and Pashkov will also receive an additional three points by being immune from the dance-off competition.