DWTS Alum Shares Emotional Baptism Video

A “Dancing With the Stars” alum recently had a life-changing experience. Country star Jana Kramer posted photos and a video of her baptism, saying that “this is the day [she] stopped walking alone.”

Her “Dancing With the Stars” family and other famous friends were overjoyed for her. Here is what else she had to say.

Jana Said That She Has Now ‘Made [Her] Faith Public’

In two Instagram posts, the “Dancing With the Stars” season 23 contestant shared a video and a set of photos of her baptism at a church event where a worship band played in the background. She was wearing a shirt that read, “Anything is possible” and she became visibly overcome with emotion in the video, covering her face with her hands as she cried.

On the video, Jana wrote, “I don’t have the words yet… I will… but for now… ‘In the name of Jesus there is healing.'”

In a subsequent photo post, Jana was able to articulate just what this moment meant to her, writing, “This is the day I stopped walking alone. The beauty is… I was never alone. He was always walking with me… I just didn’t think I deserved that. If I’m honest I didn’t know how to trust it or if I could trust it at all.”

She continued:

Looking up to a “father figure” with my past was hard to believe or have comfort in. I didn’t think he would stay. That he wouldn’t hurt me. So I pushed God away for years. But last year in the brokenness and quite moments alone, I realized I wasn’t truly alone. That HE was there. That HE never left. God was just waiting for me to come to him. And I have…and today I made my faith public and it feels really good to know no matter what happens next on this journey of life, HE is next to me walking with me. God is walking with you too through all the good and bad times, so let HIM in.

Jana finished the post by saying that she hopes that displaying her baptism publicly “encourages someone to take that next step because you aren’t alone.”

Jana previously went through a public divorce from her husband Mike Caussin, to whom she was married for six years. They previously worked through a cheating scandal on Mike’s part, after which he got treatment for sex addiction, according to US Weekly. But this time around, a source told E! News that Mike “broke her trust yet again.” The two share two children, Jolie, almost 6, and Jace, 3.

On “Dancing With the Stars,” Jana finished in fourth place alongside her pro partner, Gleb Savchenko. They were known for their sexy dances and tumultuous partnership, though they remained good friends after the show. Jana also admitted to having “flirts and flings” on the show in the book she co-wrote with her now-ex-husband, “The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice for Loving Faithfully.”

Jana’s Friends Are So Happy For Her

Fellow “Dancing With the Stars” alums Shawn Johnson wrote on the video, “YES MAMA YES!!! I’m so proud of you!!!” and Audrina Patridge left a series of heart emojis.

Other famous friends chimed in with their support as well. “Big Brother” winner Jordan Lloyd left heart and praying hands emojis and actress Daniella Monet wrote, “K I’m sobbing!”

Blogger Angela Lanter, who is married to actor Matt Lanter, wrote, “Such a special moment to share.”

Christian author and podcaster Annie F. Downs wrote, “I’m so sad I wasn’t there!!!!! But yes and amen!!! Love this.”

Actress Hannah Billingsley, who is married to Shay Mooney of the country duo Dan + Shay, left heart emojis as well and reality stars Desiree Siegfried and Jessica Hall also both left supportive comments.

On Jana’s photo post, “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Gretchen Rossi wrote, “Omg this makes me sooo unbelievably happy for you! Our Good Lord above never forsakes or abandons us, even when we deny him. How great if a Heavenly Father is that? He was just patiently waiting all along for this glorious day for you! It’s an incredible journey! Just wait he has sooooo much in store for you! God is good!”

Actress Tori Spelling added, “This is so raw and beautiful, mama. I love you.”

