DWTS Pros Introduce Newborns to Each Other: ‘Had the Best Night’

The “Dancing with the Stars” family has been rapidly expanding over the past few months thanks to a number of babies born to both former contestants and professional dancers. Two “DWTS” pros, Witney Carson and Lindsay Arnold, both just welcomed their second children, and a recent social media update regarding the babies had fans swooning.

Here’s what you need to know:

Witney Carson Got a Visit From Lindsay Arnold & Her Girls

Arnold and her husband, Sam Cusick, welcomed their second daughter on May 3. Newborn baby June joined big sister Sage, and the toddler seems to be settling into her role as an older sibling quite well. Less than two weeks later, Carson, and her husband Carson McAllister, welcomed their second son on May 13. Baby Jet joined big brother Leo, and the two brothers seem to be doing well too. “Dancing with the Stars” fans may recall that Sage and Leo were born fairly close to one another as well. Yahoo! Entertainment noted Leo arrived in January 2021, and Us Weekly detailed Sage was born in November 2020. Arnold and Carson have been friends since they were young dancers, so fans have enjoyed watching their families expand on similar timelines.

Just days after Jet’s arrival, the two newborns had an opportunity to meet. About a week after Carson’s baby arrived, the Cusick crew visited the McAllister crew at their home. Sweet snippets of the encounter were shared in now-expired Instagram stories, and the “Dancing with the Stars” subreddit shared a screenshot of the two newborns together. “June meets Jet,” Arnold captioned one of her Instagram Stories while tagging Carson.

Carson’s & Arnold’s Kids Had a Blast

Carson explained in one Instagram Story, “The Cusicks brought us dinner and the kids had a blast. Love you guys @lindsarnold.” The highlights she shared showed Leo and Sage playing together as the “Dancing with the Stars” pros visited and the babies chilled. Arnold later shared tidbits of the visit too, and noted, “Had the best night meeting baby Jet.” The two also shared and reshared a short video clip of Leo feeling quite emotional over Sage and the family leaving after their visit, along with Sage’s reaction. “I’m coming back soon. You miss me?” Sage “said” to Leo as she watched the clip of Leo feeling sad. The sweet connection between the two may well have made everybody more emotional than usual because Carson and her family are in the midst of moving from Utah to Florida.

“Too cute! I loved the video Lindsay posted of Sage asking also if Leo missed her. Still can’t believe all the DWTS babies we have now,” one Redditor shared.

“Sage and Leo are both soooo cute and I hope they’ll be besties for life!” added another.

“Ugh my ovaries,” someone else joked.

“It was so sweet to see these stories shared between Witney & Lindsay,” read a fourth comment.

Jet and June are the latest “Dancing with the Stars” babies to join the extended family, with more on the way. Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson welcomed their first child, Rome, in January, and former winner Rumer Willis welcomed Louetta Isley Thomas Willis in April. Runner-up Sadie Robertson added her second daughter, Haven Belle, on May 22, and pros Peta Murgatroyd and Daniella Karagach will share news of their babies arriving soon.