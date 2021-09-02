Three New Hallmark Movies Need Background Actors

Hallmark Channel movies often have open calls for background extras. If you’ve ever dreamed of appearing in a Hallmark movie, this could be your chance.

A new Hallmark film, “Christmas in Harlem,” will be shooting in Hartford, Connecticut from September 7 – September 24. According to the Hartford Courant, 20-25 extras will be hired to work multiple days. Those hoping to be selected should sign up for the HBG casting database.

Those who aren’t selected to appear in “Christmas in Harlem” shouldn’t worry. All those who enter will also be considered to appear in two other Hallmark movies being filmed in Connecticut this fall. The film’s titles are “A Sugar Plum Christmas” and “Royal Gossip.”

And if you’re not a Connecticut resident, don’t worry. HGB Casting is also looking for extras from Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, and Philadelphia. All selected extras must test negative for COVID-19 prior to filming.

Have Any Other New Hallmark Christmas Movies Been Announced?

Torrey DeVitto of “Write Before Christmas” and “The Best Christmas Party Ever” is back starring in a new Hallmark Christmas film. In “The Christmas Promise,” DeVitto plays Nicole, a woman working through grief with the help of her grandfather and a kind carpenter named Joe who is helping her renovate the home she was supposed to share with her fiance.

Dylan Bruce of “A Novel Romance” plays Joe. The film will air as part of Hallmark’s “Miracles of Christmas” event.

“American Idol” alum Jordin Sparks will also make her Hallmark debut this holiday season. In”A Christmas Treasure,” Sparks plays Lou, a woman struggling to decide between moving to New York City or carrying on her family’s local newspaper in a small town. Michael Xavier of “Christmas Comes Twice” plays a chef named Kyle who helps Lou deal with her doubts about the future.

Sparks is also an Executive Producer on the film. “Just call me EP! 😌 so excited to bring you ‘A Christmas Treasure’ on the iconic @hallmarkchannel! Can’t wait for you to see,” Sparks wrote on Instagram.

What to Expect From Hallmark’s ‘Fall Harvest’

We're falling for this new season. 😍 🍂 You won't want to miss our six all new #FallHarvest movies beginning Saturday September 11 at 9/8c! Join in the fall fun by checking items off our fall bucket list!https://t.co/RuWBiKivqv pic.twitter.com/kVlVD2aqSd — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) September 1, 2021

September is here and that means brand new fall-themed movies on the Hallmark Channel. With six new ‘Fall Harvest’ movies premiering in September and October, Hallmark is certainly giving viewers a lot to be excited about.

There are a couple of classic falling-in-love stories, like “Raise a Glass to Love” and “Advice to Love By.” But there are also some films dealing with marital problems, like “Taking the Reigns” and “Love Strikes Twice.”

In “Taking the Reigns,” Nikki DeLoach plays a writer returning to her family ranch to write an article about her love of horses. In the process, she begins to understand why her marriage ended and why she stopped riding.

In “Love Strikes Twice,” an overworked, unhappily married lawyer (Katie Findlay) finds herself wishing for a do-over on her life. But when she wakes up 15 years in the past, will she choose her old college boyfriend over her husband?

Tune in for the first “Fall Harvest” movie, “Roadhouse Romance” on Saturday, September 11 at 9 p.m. Eastern. The film stars Hallmark fan-favorite Tyler Hynes and Lauren Alaina of “American Idol.”

