If you’re already daydreaming of crisp air and hot apple cider, you’re not alone. The Hallmark Channel has announced three movies for their Fall Harvest movie lineup thus far.

Hallmark’s Summer Nights ends August 28 with the premiere of “Sweet Pecan Summer“, starring Christine Ko and Wes Brown.

This summer, Hallmark has taken us to Hawaii (You Had Me at Aloha), to Paris (Her Pen Pal), and to a small town in Connecticut (Sand Dollar Cove), but now it’s almost time to settle in at home with a cozy sweater and a pumpkin scented candle.

Here is Hallmark’s 2021 Fall Harvest movie lineup so far.

Tyler Hynes Stars in ‘Roadhouse Romance’

“Roadhouse Romance” kicks off Fall Harvest on Saturday, September 11 at 9 PM EST. The film stars Hallmark fan-favorite Tyler Hynes alongside Lauren Alaina of “American Idol.”

The film follows Allie (Allie) who returns home after a military tour to find that her family’s business is struggling and her high school sweetheart has moved on. But a TV director passing through town (Hynes) helps her see that the future has more to offer her than the past does.

In an interview with Southern Living, Hynes revealed that he’s a true fan of romantic comedies. Some of his favorites are “Notting Hill” and “Love Actually.” ”

“There are so many great romantic movies out there that I feel like, I’m really happy that Hallmark has carved out this niche and kind of revitalized this genre,” Hynes said.

Laura Osnes Stars in ‘Raise a Glass to Love’

Laura Osnes of “One Royal Holiday” and “In the Key of Love” plays an aspiring sommelier named Jenna in the second Fall Harvest movie of the season. “Raise a Glass to Love” premieres Saturday, September 18 at 9 PM EST.

When Jenna returns to her family vineyard, she finds herself captivated by the expertise of the handsome new winemaker, Marcelo. Juan Pablo di Pace of “Mamma Mia” and “Fuller House” plays Marcelo.

The film is also directed by a Hallmark actor, Antonio Cupo of “Hats Off to Christmas!” and “Love at the Thanksgiving Day Parade.”

Nikki DeLoach Stars in ‘Taking the Reins’

“Taking the Reins“, previously titled “Love at the Staplechase”, premieres on Saturday, September 25 at 9 PM EST. Nikki DeLoach of “Sweet Autumn” plays a writer who returns to her family’s farm to write an article on horses.

While at home, she begins to better understand why her marriage unraveled and why she stopped riding horses. DeLoach’s co-star is Scott Porter of the Netflix series “Ginny & Georgia.”

DeLoach shared a behind-the-scenes look at a scene from the movie via Instagram. “Something beautiful is being filmed and I’m so grateful to be a part of it. #Hallmark,” she wrote.

Will There Be More Fall Harvest Movies Announced?

Hallmark announced its Summer Nights lineup in two batches, with the second half announced when some of the movies had already premiered. It’s likely that more Fall Harvest movies will be announced with October premiere dates.

Fall Harvest leads up to Countdown to Christmas which is on Friday, October 22 this year. That leaves three free weekends between the “Taking the Reins” premiere and Countdown to Christmas. Could that mean three new Fall Harvest movies? Let’s hope!

