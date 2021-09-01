PHOTOS: Katharine McPhee Shares Rare Look At Her Baby Boy

American Idol alum and actor Katharine McPhee has shared a new photo of her six-month-old son, Rennie.

In an Instagram story, McPhee shared a photo of her husband, musician and songwriter David Foster, holding baby Rennie. “My boys 🇨🇦🥰❤️,” McPhee wrote next to the photo. The Canadian flag emoji was a nod to Foster, who was born in British Colombia, Canada.

McPhee and Foster are private when it comes to Rennie. When McPhee shares photos of her son, his face is always turned away from the camera. The singer even revealed that Foster was “kind of annoyed” when she revealed their son’s name on “The Today Show.” In an appearance on SiriusXM, McPhee said when Hoda Kotb asked her, she didn’t want to decline to share. “We don’t wanna be like that pretentious over the name,” she said.

Rennie was born on February 22, 2021. McPhee and Foster got married in London in 2019 when McPhee was 35 and Foster was about to turn 70. The pair first met when McPhee was a contestant on “American Idol.”

“Exactly 13 years ago today my very first single, Somewhere Over The Rainbow, was released right after Idol. Today… I’m marrying the man who produced it. Life is full of beautiful coincidences, isn’t it? Thank you for taking me over the rainbow, David. ❤️,” McPhee wrote on Instagram on the day of the nuptials.

McPhee Knows How the Age Difference Looks

During an appearance on “Dr. Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy Podcast,” the “American Idol” runner-up addressed the age gap between her and Foster. “I totally get the judgment initially, but things are never as they appear, things are never exactly as they appear and I’m in love with our love story and that’s all that matters,” McPhee, now 37, said.

She says that although her relationship with Foster during her time on “Idol” was professional, there was a spark even then. “I think looking back, I know he was definitely enamored with me…looking back, I was always taken with him.”

McPhee Is a Stepmom

In addition to being a mom to Rennie, McPhee also has five stepdaughters: Allison, Amy, Erin, Sara, and Jordan. Foster’s first daughter, Allison Jones, was born when he was just 20 years old. She was adopted by another family, but Foster later reconnected with her. She even became the Secretary to the Board for the David Foster Foundation. Allison was born in 1970, making her 14 years older than McPhee.

Foster shares one daughter, Amy Skylark Foster, with his first wife, B.J. Cook. Amy is also a songwriter. She has co-written several hit Michael Buble songs, including “Everything” and “Haven’t Met You Met.”

After divorcing Cook, Foster had three daughters with his second wife, Rebecca Dyer. He was then married to actor Linda Thompson and model Yolanda Hadid before marrying McPhee. Thompson was previously married to Olympic athlete Bruce Jenner (now Caitlyn Jenner). She is the mother of Jenner’s sons, Brandon and Brody Jenner.

Foster Attended McPhee’s First Wedding

According to People, when McPhee married Nick Cokas in 2008, Foster was in attendance and even helped McPhee with a special wedding performance. When McPhee performed a Natalie Cole song, Foster accompanied her on the piano.

McPhee filed for divorce in 2014. She and Cokas began dating before her stint on “American Idol.” While McPhee was still married to Cokas, photos leaked of her kissing her director from the television series “Smash,” Michael Morris. McPhee was already separated from Cokas at the time, although it hadn’t been made official.

Morris was also married at the time, to actor Mary McCormack. He and his wife are still married today.

