HGTV Grants New Show a Second Season

After debuting numerous new shows in 2023, HGTV has been slow to reveal plans for most of its freshman series. But on January 17, the network announced that it has renewed another freshman series, “Fix My Frankenhouse,” which follows married couple Denese and Mike Butler as they renovate homes with “wonky layouts” in the Boston area.

While many fans were glad to hear the Butlers will be back, some have expressed frustration that it won’t return until 2025 while others are waiting for news on other shows they’re hoping will be renewed, too.

Here’s what you need to know:

‘Fix My Frankenhouse’ Renewed — But Won’t Return Until 2025

The Butlers are the latest couple to land a home renovation show on HGTV, a formula that has worked for the network since Chip and Joanna Gaines became its first married megastars.

Mike is a third-generation contractor, according to the Boston Globe, and Denese is the founder of interior design studio My Perfect Vignette. They’re raising three young kids in Boston while transforming homes that have been poorly updated in the past with “odd additions and piecemeal redesigns.”

The first six-episode season of “Fix My Frankenhouse” premiered on April 23, but the Butlers didn’t receive word until recently that the show’s been greenlit for a second season. Fans will have to wait a while, though, as the series is not slated to air again until early 2025.

When HGTV announced the show’s renewal on social media, many viewers expressed excitement as well as dismay that they’ll have to wait a year to see it.

One viewer wrote on Instagram, “Yesssssssss But why do I have to wait so long!!!! Come on HGTV What is the hold up Love this show!! 2025 that’s too long 😩”

“Fix My Frankenhouse” is produced for HGTV by High Noon Entertainment, the same production company behind past hit shows like “Fixer Upper” and “Good Bones” as well as current ratings winners “Unsellable Houses,” “Farmhouse Fixer,” and “Bargain Block.”

Which New Shows HGTV From 2023 Are Returning in 2024?

“Fix My Frankenhouse” is one of only a handful of freshman shows from 2023 that have been officially renewed by HGTV. The first to return is “Rico to the Rescue,” which premiered in January 2023 starring Rico León. Its nine-episode second season kicks off on January 24.

“Down Home Fab” with Chelsea and Cole DeBoer was also quickly renewed midway through its first season, which premiered last January. Though filming has wrapped on a second season, the 2024 premiere date hasn’t been announced.

Longtime HGTV stars Tarek El Moussa and his ex-wife, Christina Hall, are also filming second seasons of shows they debuted in 2023 — “The Flipping El Moussas” and “Christina in the Country.”

But other shows that generated lots of buzz in 2023 have not been officially greenlit for second seasons yet.

“Renovation 911,” starring a Minnesota-based sister duo who co-own an emergency restoration company, premiered in March with eight episodes in which they responded to two different home emergencies. In October, Kristen Meehan and Lindsey Uselding told Edina Magazine that they filmed their first eight episodes in 2021 and 2022, and were still waiting for word on the show’s future.

In April, HGTV premiered “Home in a Heartbeat” with social media star Galey Alix, featuring her lightning-fast home redesigns that are completed over a long weekend. Alix tried to boost viewership toward the end of her series’ run, urging her followers to tune in wherever they could to help ensure her show would get renewed. In October, she posted several videos in her Instagram Stories with a camera crew following her, saying that her show had been renewed. HGTV, however, has not officially announced a second season for “Home in a Heartbeat.”

In June, Veronica Valencia stepped out from behind the camera to star in her own show, “Revealed.” Before landing her own series, she had worked as a design expert on 500 home makeover shows, according to HGTV, including as a production designer for Jasmine Roth’s “Help! I Wrecked My House.” She also served as a judge on season 4 of “Rock the Block.”

Other series that made their debuts in 2023 but have not been renewed include “Renovation Wild” set in Africa, “Flip the Strip” featuring male revue dancers who also renovate Las Vegas homes, and “Small Town Potential,” which helped families relocate from New York City to the Hudson Valley.

Meanwhile, HGTV has announced the return of many of its hit shows in 2024 and new competition series like “Battle on the Mountain,” premiering on January 22.