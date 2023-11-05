RHOM Star Alexia Nepola Raises Issue With Andy Cohen on Live TV

Alexia Nepola joined Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live” on November 1 after the premiere of “The Real Housewives of Miami” season 6 but she had a bone to pick with him concerning the seating arrangement.

Fans have long commented on the seating arrangement, mostly at reunions, with the seats next to Cohen considered the best and indicative of the primary cast members. During WWHL, Nepola mentioned that her fellow guest, Garcelle Beauvais, was in the seat next to Cohen. The host asked the RHOM star, “Do you come in here thinking it matters where you’re sitting?”

As she reacted to his question with a shocked expression, he explained that he was “curious.” “I always am interested because I know a lot of people do [feel that way],” he added.

Nepola replied that she’d assumed she’d get the first seat because it was the RHOM premiere. “Because I love you so much I’m gonna say the truth,” she told the host. “Okay, well, I’m just saying, I love being next to you because I like you so much, so I really look forward to coming here, and I thought it was my premiere night.” Cohen laughed as she explained that she felt like the Miami Housewives “always feel like the stepchildren.”

Cohen reassured her that she shouldn’t feel that way because everyone was equal. He went on to point out that Matthew McConaughey, Liam Neeson and John Mayer all sat in the second seat at some point.

Alexia Nepola’s Comments Sparked a Range of Reactions From Fans

Nepola’s comments received mixed reactions from fans. Some of them agreed with her that she should have gotten that seat while others thought it was embarrassing that she mentioned it.

One person commented on X, “No shade but Alexia is first chair worthy much more than Garcelle. What storyline has Garcelle brought to the table? Whereas Alexia has brought endless material.” Someone else agreed, “Alexia is right—Miami has always gotten second hand treatment on bravo (from the cancellation to it being pushed on Peacock) and it is her premiere night after all.”

However, someone else wrote that it was “Cringe. Even if you feel a certain way about this petty non-sense, you don’t admit it. Alexia has such an inferiority complex.”

Alexia Nepola Hosted a Party in the RHOM Season 6 Premiere to Try to Star Fresh With Her Co-Stars

Nepola was the driving force behind the ladies reconnecting in the RHOM season 6 premiere as she invited all of her co-stars to her new horizons-themed party.

She admitted that after the season 5 reunion, she felt bad about the arguments with her co-stars and wanted to start fresh. Nepola met with Adriana de Moura and both women agreed to put their past feuds aside and try to move forward in a positive way.

However, the night didn’t go exactly as planned for Nepola as the women weren’t all ready to forge ahead. Julia Lemigova called out Marysol Patton for stirring the pot and not wanting to move on, especially with de Moura. Patton asked Nepola to stand up for her and defend her but Nepola said she didn’t want to get involved.

Meanwhile, Larsa Pippen confronted Guerdy Abraira over Abraira calling her fake but the episode ended as the event planner told Pippen emotionally that she needed her support.

