Alexis Bellino Reacts to Scheana Shay Saying She Confronted Her

“Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Alexis Bellino addressed “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay’s December 2023 statements about her.

According to Reality Blurb, Bellino commented on Shay’s assertion that the “Vanderpump Rules” personality called her out for her comment regarding her former RHOC castmate, Gretchen Rossi’s partner, Slade Smiley’s past romances on her Instagram Stories. In the January 3 Instagram post, Bellino stated that Shay was not being truthful about the situation.

“Been trying to enjoy my holiday out of the media and this lie comes up. It never happened. FYI. I never spoke to her. Just smiled #lies,” stated Bellino.

Scheana Shay Spoke About Alexis Bellino on Her Podcast in December 2023

Shay made her statements about Bellino’s behavior in a December 2023 episode of her podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay.” According to the “Vanderpump Rules” personality, Bellino upset Rossi when she went off script at the 2023 Bravo Awards during the 2023 BravoCon, held in early November 2023.

“[Bellino was] like, ‘Well as the only woman up here who hasn’t slept with Slade Smiley.’ And I, like, kind of laugh. ‘Cause I was like, ‘Wow. Gretchen was okay with this in the script?’ Like we knew our script going into it. And I look back at the teleprompter and I was like, ‘It’s not in the script.’ Andy [Cohen] had to come up and he was like, ‘This is not part of the show,’” said Shay.

Shay then said she decided to give Bellino the cold shoulder when she “introduce[d] herself” during a BravoCon afterparty.

“I was like, ‘Oh you’re the girl who said something really rude about my friend’s husband. Right? Nice to meet you.’ And she was just like, ‘Uh.’ I was like, ‘Yeah not cool.’ And I just, like, walked away,” stated the “Vanderpump Rules” star.

Shay went on to say Rossi, who is her friend, expressed gratitude for how she handled her encounter with Bellino.

“She was like, ‘I love you. Thank you.’ And I’m like, ‘That’s just disrespectful,’” said Shay.

Emily Simpson Discussed John Janssen & Alexis Bellino’s Relationship

RHOC castmates Emily Simpson and Tamra Judge shared some information about Bellino’s relationship with Shannon Beador‘s ex-boyfriend, John Janssen on the latter’s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Teddi Mellencamp.

While recording the January 3 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod,” Simpson shared Bellino told her that she was dating Janssen in late November 2023. She explained that she had a conversation with Bellino about pictures of her and Janssen at the Corona Del Mar restaurant, The Quiet Woman. According to Simpson, she told Bellino she thought it was “so dumb that people think [she] is dating just because [they were] in a picture together,” after Kathy Hilton‘s November 28 holiday party.

“She was like, ‘Oh, but we are.’ And I was like, ‘Oh! Oh! Okay,’ said Simpson.

Vicki Gunvalson & Jeff Lewis Discussed John Janssen’s New Romance

While speaking to Page Six in December 2023, Beador’s friends, RHOC alum Vicki Gunvalson and “Flipping Out” star Jeff Lewis shared their thoughts about Janssen and Bellino’s relationship. Lewis stated that he did not expect Janssen to move on with another Bravo personality.

“I don’t like how he’s handled the breakup, and I just think it’s a little classless –– him now dating another ‘Housewife.’ I was actually kind of surprised by that,” stated the interior designer.

Gunvalson also stated she disapproved of Janssen’s behavior. She stated she believed Beador was “gonna be better off” without her ex-boyfriend.

“[Janssen is] not good for her. Too much drinking all night long. He needs to go where he needs to go, and she needs to go where she needs to go,” said the former Bravo personality.