‘The Golden Bachelorette’ Announcement Reveals New Key Detail

Fans are one step closer to seeing the debut season of “The Golden Bachelorette.” ABC just announced the fall schedule, and “The Golden Bachelor” spinoff is on that schedule.

Here’s what you need to know:

‘The Golden Bachelorette’ Will Air on Wednesdays

On May 14, Disney Television Group revealed the fall schedule for ABC. Deadline shared that “The Golden Bachelorette” will air on Wednesday nights throughout the fall.

Each episode of “The Golden Bachelorette” will be 90 minutes long. That is an increase compared to “The Golden Bachelor” with Gerry Turner. Throughout his season, episodes were typically an hour long.

ABC also revealed that “The Golden Bachelorette” will be the lead-in for “Abbott Elementary.” The time slot for “Abbott Elementary” changes slightly, though. It will air at 9:30 p.m. ET/8:30 CT. “The Golden Bachelorette” will air at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT.

TVLine noted that a premiere date for “The Golden Bachelorette” will be released later. The announcement regarding the first lead for the show will come out at a later date, too.

When ABC announced “The Golden Bachelorette” would air on Wednesdays in the fall, they held back on letting fans know who would lead the season. That information was released later in the day, though.

In March, casting director Jacqui Pitman told ABC 7 that a lady had been picked. Pitman teased, “She’s amazing.”

Joan Vassos Is ‘The Golden Bachelorette’

In conjunction with the ABC schedule presentation, ABC TV Group President Craig Erwich gave Deadline a teaser about their lead. “The first Golden Bachelorette has an incredible story,” he shared.

Soon after the schedule for “The Golden Bachelorette” was revealed, ABC gave Bachelor Nation another big piece of information: Joan Vassos will lead the season.

Erwich also explained, “Last year we felt that there were still story elements, characters and aspects of [‘The Golden Bachelor’] that 90 minutes can really capture the full essence of” with “The Golden Bachelorette.”

The network announced in February that “The Golden Bachelorette” was officially in the works. Blogger and podcaster Reality Steve has said filming should begin shortly after Jenn Tran’s run as “The Bachelorette” films its final rose ceremony.

Notably, “Bachelor in Paradise” has not been included on ABC’s schedule anywhere for the summer, fall, or mid-season. There has been speculation that with the onboarding of “The Golden Bachelorette,” “Bachelor in Paradise” will be shelved this year.

ABC has not announced that to be the case with “Bachelor in Paradise,” but it certainly appears to be the plan.

Bachelor Nation Seems Excited to See Vassos As ‘The Golden Bachelorette’

Ahead of ABC revealing Vassos would be “The Golden Bachelorette,” fans buzzed online about the possibilities.

In “The Bachelor” Subreddit, one fan shared, “It’s not going to happen, but I think Nancy would be a stunning Golden Bachelorette!! Would love to see her! Realistically though I’m sure it’s going to be Leslie!” Nancy Hulkower was one of the ladies on “The Golden Bachelor.”

“I think it’ll be Leslie or some z-lister,” suggested someone else on Reddit.

The references to Leslie are regarding Leslie Fhima, who was the runner-up on Gerry Turner’s season of “The Golden Bachelor.”

Another Redditor acknowledged while they expected it might be Fhima, they added, “Otherwise I would maybe think Ellen, Faith, or Joan.” Ellen Goltzer, Faith Martin, and Vassos were contestants on Turner’s season, too.

Someone else noted they initially thought Susan Noles might be “The Golden Bachelorette.” That Redditor added, however, that Noles recently revealed she’s dating someone new.

So far, Bachelor Nation seems thrilled about Vassos getting the gig, and they will be eager to tune in to ABC on Wednesday nights this fall in hopes she’ll find love again.