‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Stars Celebrate Nuptials in Disco Style: ‘It Took a Little While’

A fan-favorite couple from “Bachelor in Paradise” recently threw a big party to celebrate their marriage. Season 7 stars Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch had already tied the knot, twice. However, they wanted to have one last gathering where they could invite all of their Bachelor Nation besties and do it up in style.

Here’s what you need to know:

Mari Pepin & Kenny Braasch Threw a Wedding Celebration With a Theme

On March 31, Pepin shared a slew of photos on her Instagram page from her Chicago wedding celebration with Braasch. “It took a little while, but we were finally able to celebrate with everyone right here in Chicago,” she noted in the caption.

“We’re so lucky to have so many people from all stages of our lives who could be there! We had the best time with you all,” Pepin added.

According to People, the party was held at Chicago’s 115 Bourbon Street venue. “This one is basically a huge theme party,” Pepin said of the event.

The newlyweds chose a “retro ’70s and ’80s theme to keep it more casual and fun rather than a formal thing,” the bride added of their celebration.

Pepin and Braasch got married in Puerto Rico in November 2023, and their nuptials were an “intimate” affair. Pepin’s from Puerto Rico, and much of her extended family still lives there.

The two also wed during an episode of “Bachelor in Paradise” season 9, which was filmed before their Puerto Rico wedding.

Pepin told People that when they decided to get married in Puerto Rico, they knew many of their loved ones wouldn’t be able to attend. The couple chose early on to also plan a bigger event in Chicago, where they live, that would be easier for everybody to attend.

“I think keeping our Puerto Rico wedding smaller, more intimate and about our families also made it its own special moment, which was really nice since we’re both very family-oriented,” she noted.

The Chicago Event Incorporated Fun & Casual Touches

Brasch and Pepin’s Chicago celebration started with a cocktail hour and attendees watched a clip of the Puerto Rican wedding ceremony. Then, the newlyweds joined in on the fun.

Pepin explained, “We wanted to keep a few of the traditional elements so people still felt like they were at a wedding versus a theme party.”

She also noted she would be wearing another wedding dress for the Chicago event. In fact, she chose two different dresses to wear during the celebration.

There was no ceremony or walk down the aisle, though. They decided the retro theme would allow them to “keep it more casual and fun rather than a formal thing.”

Attendees did get to see a “first dance,” cake cutting, bouquet toss, and garter toss during the party, too. The cake was a four-tier pancake-inspired cake.

The cake was blueberry with maple cream cheese and almond filling. It also had maple buttercream frosting and the edges of the tiers of “pancakes” had a maple syrup drip.

The space was decorated with “disco balls galore” and had bright aqua, hot pink, and orange hues incorporated throughout.

Guests were urged to wear “retro-style” outfits and Braasch wore a “‘Miami Vice’-style suit in light pink.” “Bachelor in Paradise” fans may remember the suit from the disco-themed “Paradise Prom” that aired during Braasch and Pepin’s season. He wore it then, too.

Pepin wore two different ensembles for the Chicago reception. The first was a Norma by Justin Alexander gown. The bride felt it provided a “subtle nod to our theme.”

Her second ensemble was from Stefanie Naylor. Pepin explained it had “all the ’80s wedding gown vibes but with a modern twist.”

Bachelor Nation Loved Pepin & Braasch’s Event

Plenty of familiar Bachelor Nation faces were in attendance. Photos posted showed Zac Clark, Blake Moynes, Abigail Heringer, Noah Erb, Serena Pitt, Joe Amabile, Clay Harbor, and quite a few other “Bachelor in Paradise” alums.

Show host Jesse Palmer commented, “Looking good!!!! 🔥

And that CAKE?!?? 🎂🔥🤯”

Moynes quipped, “The older Kenny gets the hotter he gets. Still don’t know how he got Mari but…great night, well done, all the best 🥂 to your life together.”

Fellow Bachelor Nation veteran Andrew Spencer, who also attended, commented, “Chicago royal family.”

One supporter commented, “The REAL BARBIE AND KEN 👑 ❤.”

A fan admitted on a thread in “The Bachelor” subreddit, “Never thought I’d say this – but I truly love these two!”