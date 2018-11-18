How to Move Snorlax in Pokemon Let’s Go

If you head directly east from Vermillion City in Pokemon Let’s Go you’ll come across a bridge with a sleeping Snorlax. If you interact with him you’ll quickly find out that he isn’t moving any time soon.

Unlike other Pokemon in the game, you can’t just run into this one to initiate a battle but instead, you’ll have to wake him and catch him through a different method.

If you’re looking to avoid spoilers we’ll get right to the point and tell you that you need the Poke Flute. You obtain this flute by progressing through the story naturally.

Warning: Spoilers will follow beyond this point.

To get the Poke Flute you’ll first have to obtain the Silph Scope from Team Rocket. You can do this by defeating their boss in the hidden hideout located in the Celedon City Game Corner.

Once you obtain the Silph Scope you’ll then be able to see the hidden Ghost pokemon in the Pokemon Tower found in Lavender Town. Now you’ll have to climb all the way to the top floor and free Mr. Fuji from Team Rocket. Now you can follow Mr. Fuji to his home and he will reward you with the Poke Flute.

Now you can head back to the sleeping Snorlax, play the flute near him, and get him to wake up so he can finally get out of the way and open up the rest of the bridge for use. The Poke Flute doesn’t have many more uses outside of this for the rest of the game but at least it played an important role here.

Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee are out now on Nintendo Switch. If you’re looking to become more immersed with the game you might want to check out the PokeBall Plus which will also get you a free Mew.

