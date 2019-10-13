50 Most Popular Christmas Gifts: Your Ultimate List

The Apple Watch Series 3 is one of the most affordable Apple Watches currently available, and it still comes with almost all of the features your loved ones could want in a modern smartwatch. That’s why it still remains one of the most popular Christmas gifts of 2019 two years after its original release.

An Apple Watch is very much the kind of product that someone might not buy for themselves—perhaps because it seems superfluous or “extra”—but they are sure to love once they have one. The Apple Watch Series 3 will pair with your loved one’s iPhone and allow them to perform all kinds of phone-related tasks directly from the watch’s built-in display, including reading and responding to text messages, answering phone calls, and controlling music apps.

Not having to take your phone out to answer a call or a text might sound like a minor convenience, but I guarantee your giftee will be shocked at the difference it makes in their day-to-day life.

The Apple Watch also comes with some great health and wellness features. Your giftee can connect the watch to the Apple Health app to monitor and record their physical activity, including the number of steps they take each day, the quality of their sleep, and even their heart rate. These features can be surprisingly effective for encouraging positive health habits, which is just one more reason the Apple Watch makes such a great gift.

Though the Apple Watch Series 3 is a good bang-for-your-buck choice that will be suitable for most people’s needs, you may also want to check out the Series 4 and Series 5 watches, which come with significant improvements over the Series 3.