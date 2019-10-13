50 Most Popular Christmas Gifts: Your Ultimate List

One of the best ways to pick a great Christmas gift is to take inspiration from other people. That’s why we’ve rounded up the 50 most popular Christmas gifts of 2019, with awesome gifts for people of all ages and interests, so that you can find best-selling gifts that your loved ones are certain to enjoy.
The Fire TV Stick 4K can transform your loved one’s TV into a full-fledged media hub. Simply insert the stick into an open HDMI port on the TV and they’ll be able to use it to stream all of their favorite video services, including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, HBO, STARZ, SHOWTIME, and more. There are also many lesser-known apps that will let them stream select shows and movies for free!
The best thing about this Fire TV Stick is that it lets your giftee stream video in 4K, while the previous Fire TV stick does not. This makes the new version a worthy upgrade, even if your loved one already has an older Fire TV stick, because they’ll be able to stream video that actually captures the potential of their 4K television.
A final great feature of the Fire TV Stick is that it comes with an Alexa Voice Remote, which can be used to control the TV using spoken commands. Once your giftee has experienced this feature, there will be no going back to their old-fashioned remote!
The Instant Pot is a ridiculously popular kitchen gadget that can serve as a pressure cooker, a slow cooker, a rice cooker, a steamer, a sauté pan, and even a yogurt maker.
Maybe the best thing about the Instant Pot is that it is super easy to use. There are thousands of Instant Pot recipes you can find online where you just throw all of your ingredients in and let the Instant Pot handle the rest. There are also some incredible Instant Pot cookbooks that will have your giftee making restaurant-quality meals with ease.
Best of all, the Instant Pot really cuts down on dishes because you can cook an entire meal from start to finish in just the one pot. The inner cooking chamber is also dishwasher safe, so post-meal cleanup really couldn’t get any easier!
With its gorgeous 10.5-inch Retina display, super-charged processing chip, and 10-hour battery life, the 2019 Apple iPad Air is the perfect tablet to give to friends and family this holiday season. The new model comes with serious improvements both inside and out and is now compatible with Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio and other Bluetooth keyboards.
Pair it up with an Apple Pencil and the new iPad OS—which supports awesome new features like split-screen multitasking—and the iPad Air could serve not just as your giftee’s go-to tablet, but also as a replacement for their old laptop.
Just when you thought Joanna Gaines couldn’t get any more incredible, she and co-author Marah Stets released Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering. Containing 125 classic recipes covering every meal of the day, Magnolia Table is a celebration of the power of food to bring families together.
The recipes inside are heart-warming family-style meals that are nutritious without being overly restrictive. Highlights include meals like Chicken Pot Pie; Asparagus and Fontina Quiche; Lemon Pie; and Brussels Sprouts with Crispy Bacon, Toasted Pecans, and Balsalmic Reduction. Each meal is accompanied by personal stories from Jo along with beautiful photos of the finished meal.
This cookbook makes the perfect gift for the home cooks in your life who are always on the lookout for delicious, homie meals. If anyone in your life is a fan of the Gaineses and everything they do, then this book is an absolute must-buy!
Nintendo really knocked it out of the park with the Nintendo Switch, which has quickly become the hottest video game console in the world right now. The coolest thing about the Switch is that it can be hooked up to your TV like a regular home console, but it can also be played on the go using its built-in 6.2-inch HD screen.
If that wasn’t enough, the Switch is also home to some of the best exclusive games within recent memory, including hit titles like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Pokemon: Let’s Go, and many others. You can also play over 50 classic NES and SNES games right on your Switch through the recently updated Nintendo Switch Online service, with many more games to be released soon.
What’s especially great about these games and most other Nintendo titles is that they’re so wholesome and fun that parents don’t have to worry about them being inappropriate for their kids. The Switch is a console you can feel good about giving to adults and children alike because it’s got tons of games that appeal to people of all ages.
Author Andrew Rea is the man behind the hugely successful Binging With Babish online cooking show, and his new cookbook Binging with Babish: 100 Recipes Recreated from Your Favorite Movies and TV Shows is already an Amazon best-seller before its official release on October 22, 2019. The book contains recipes for some of the most memorable meals in TV and movie history, including the beef bourguignon from Julie & Julia, Bubba’s shrimp from Forrest Gump, and the chocolate lava cake from Jon Favreau’s Chef—plus 97 others!
Each recipe is supplemented with behind-the-scenes stories and never-before-seen photos, along with answers to frequently-asked fan questions. The book makes an excellent gift for any home cook who also happens to be a TV and movie lover. It’s also a knockout if you know that a friend or a loved one is a fan of Rea’s online show.
For decades, home cooks have been waiting for an appliance that would let them make delicious fried foods like french fries and chicken strips at home without the hassle, calories, and mess of deep fryer. Well, home cooks can finally rejoice because the Ninja Air Fryer is here, and it will have your loved ones making delicious “fried” foods in no time.
The Air Fryer is essentially an ultra-powerful convection oven that gives food the same delicious caramelization it would get if it were thrown into a pot of hot oil. Food gets the same delicious flavor, with less than half the calories
The Ninja Air Fryer is a great kitchen gift for anyone who loves fried food but wants to skip the greasy fryer. It’s also a thoughtful present for anyone who is looking to make some healthy changes in their life, as it will let them enjoy some of the same foods they know and love minus the calories and guilt.
Smart home devices are some of the most popular gifts in 2019, and the Amazon Echo Dot is easily one of the best available right now. The best part of the Echo Dot is that it will give your giftee access to Amazon’s Alexa, the digital assistant that could completely revolutionize their day-to-day life.
Alexa is equipped to handle tens of thousands of different tasks—everything from making grocery lists and playing music, to dimming the lights and telling you the weather. Alexa is being updated with new tasks all the time, and companies are continually releasing new Alexa-compatible devices so that you can use her to do even more awesome things.
The Echo Dot also serves double duty as a 1.6″ Bluetooth speaker that your giftee can hook up to their phone or laptop to play music. If you think your giftee might want a beefier speaker that is better able to fill up a whole room, you might want to check out the Echo, the Echo Plus, or the upcoming Echo Studio—all of which have built-in subwoofers for a broader range of sound.
The Fitbit Versa 2 is the sequel to the hugely popular Fitbit Versa fitness tracker and smartwatch. The biggest change with the new version is that it comes built-in with Amazon Alexa, which your giftee can use to check the weather, set timers, control smart home devices, and more using nothing but their voice.
The Versa 2 also comes with improved versions of many of the same features that made the original Versa so great, including a heart rate monitor, a sleep tracker, and a step counter. The Versa can also connect with your giftee’s smartphone, after which they will be able to read text messages and answer calls directly on the watch—pretty cool!
The Versa 2 makes a great gift for anyone who wants to improve their fitness or who you think might enjoy the smartwatch experience. I actually received the original Versa as a Christmas gift last year: It was a gadget I would never have bought for myself, but it quickly became my go-to watch and I now use it all the time. I think the same will be true for your loved ones as well!
The all-new Fire HD 10 is sure to be one of the hottest gifts this Christmas season because it is probably the best bang-for-your-buck tablet available in 2019. The new Fire HD 10 comes with some major improvements over the previous model, including 20% more battery life and a souped-up processing chip that makes the latest version up to 30% faster. It also has a gorgeous 10-inch 1080p display, super convenient Alexa integration, and both the 32 GB and 64 GB options are retailing for the same low price as the previous generation.
If you or a loved one has wanted a tablet for web browsing, video watching, and game playing, the new Fire HD 10 is a great choice. You won’t find a better tablet for the money than this.
Whether you loved or hated the show’s final season, there’s no doubt that Game of Thrones will go down as one of, if not the, greatest shows of our generation. What better gift could there be for a fan of the show than this Collectors Edition box set of Game of Thrones: The Complete Seasons 1-8 on Blu-ray.
The set contains every season of the show, including the final 8th season, each of which has its own uniquely styled box art. The set also comes with a Hand of the King/Queen pin along with 15 hours of bonus content and never-before-seen footage. It’s the perfect gift for fans to cap off the show’s legendary run.
There’s nothing like a good bath bomb to elevate a regular soak in the tub to a spa-like experience. The LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set contains 12 handcrafted bath bombs made with all-natural ingredients from the USA. Your giftee can simply drop one of these bombs into the tub, sit back, and be treated to an extraordinary sensory experience.
The kit listed here is hands-down the most popular bath bomb set on Amazon today and comes with 12 unique scents: Angel, Black Raspberry Vanilla, Fun in the Shower, Fun on the Beach, Kiwi & Strawberry, Lavender, Lemongrass Green Tea, Love, Mango Papaya, Melon Ball, Shea & Coconut, and Victorian Rose. Every bomb also releases beautiful colors into the bathwater, and some even contain flower petals for an added surprise.
And don’t worry, the colors are guaranteed not to stain the tub!
The Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay is the most-rated skincare product I personally have ever seen on Amazon. Great for everything from acne to wrinkles, this clay mask is made of 100% calcium bentonite clay and has worked wonders for thousands of people around the world—myself included!
The most basic way to use this mask is to mix some of the powder with water and apply it to your skin, though, the way to get the absolute best out of this mask is to mix it with some Bragg’s Apple Cider Vinegar. This combination will work wonders on clogged pores and irritated skin, leaving your skin feeling and looking more refreshed than it has in a long time.
This mask makes a great gift for any skincare junky in your life. I’d also recommend presenting it as a fun activity that you and your loved one could make a night of and do together. There’s no need to go to the spa to get a good mud mask!
Be sure to check out the Amazon comments for some additional pro-tips about how to apply and remove the mask.
The Apple AirPods are hands-down the most popular earbuds of 2019, and they’re easily one of the best pairs of true wireless headphones currently available. AirPods are super comfortable, have awesome sound quality, and a 5-hour battery life that will be more than sufficient to last most people through an entire day of use.
But if you need a little more time than that, the AirPods come included with a wireless charging case that serves double duty protecting and charging your buds. Just 15 minutes in the case gives the AirPods enough charge for an additional three hours of listening time, which translates to upwards of 24 hours of total listening time without ever having to plug the case or the headphones into an outlet.
AirPods are also somewhat of a cultural phenomenon; walk down the street in any major city and you’ll see dozens upon dozens of people with AirPods plugged into their ears, enjoying the high-quality sound and the freedom of true wireless.
All this to say, AirPods are a slam-dunk gift for just about anyone who might like to have some new iPod headphones. They’re also great gym headphones, running headphones, ASMR headphones, and headphones for sleeping!
Is there a gamer in your life that’s been dying to play games in virtual reality? Then the Oculus Quest VR Gaming Headset could be the perfect gift this Christmas. The Quest is a standalone VR headset that’s completely wireless and can be played in any room of the house. The Quest will scan the room for you and even notify you while you are playing to make sure you don’t run into any walls.
The headset is super comfortable, has great built-in speakers, and the wireless design gives you true freedom of motion while you play. Add in the ever-expanding list of games and apps, and it’s easy to see why the Oculus Quest is the most popular VR headset out there right now.
The Oculus Quest linked here comes with 64 GB of storage, which is enough to hold a good number of games like Beat Saber and awesome apps like YouTube VR. There is also a 128 GB version if you want to make sure that your loved one has enough storage for all of their games.
The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush is an awesome hair product that dries your hair and gives it tons of volume all at the same time. Equipped with a unique oval-shaped design, this brush is designed to give hair extra lift at the roots, smooth body throughout, and gently curved ends. Paired with the built-in airflow vents, the brush gives hair a natural volume boost without adding any time to your giftee’s regular morning routine.
The brush has two heat/speed settings and a cool air option to give your giftee plenty of flexibility depending on what works best for their hair. The One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush is the easiest way to get salon-quality hair at home without spending hours of prep in the bathroom—making it a great gift for the women in your life who are always trying to look their best.
Looking for a great gift to give the golfer in your life? The Garmin Approach S20 GPS Golf Watch is an awesome gadget loaded with features that will help improve their game. The highlight feature for most players will be the AutoShot Round Analyzer, which comes pre-loaded with digital recreations of more than 40,000 golf courses.
The Analyzer will track your loved one’s shots—including the distance and whether or not they made it onto the fairway, the green, or into any of the hazards—and upload that information to the Garmin Connect online service, where they can review it later. They can then compare their performance against previous rounds on the same course and glean insights into how they can better their play.
Other great features of the S20 include the built-in digital scorecard and the Green View, which shows a digital image of the true shape and layout of the green right on the watch so you can perfectly plan your next shot. And did I mention that the S20 is also a fully-functioning smartwatch with the ability to track your steps and show your smartphone notifications?
The Collin Street Bakery DeLuxe Fruitcake is a holiday classic that thousands of people enjoy every single year, and it’s especially popular to send as a gift. This ridiculously moist cake contains the perfect balance of pecans, pineapple, papaya, cherries, clover honey, and golden raisins and arrives at your door in a beautiful Christmas-themed tin.
Fruitcakes have gotten a bad rap for being dense and dry, but that’s definitely not the case with Collin Street Bakery. There’s a strong argument to be made that it’s the best Christmas cake online today, and it’s something both you and your loved ones are sure to enjoy.
If you’re on the lookout for tasty treats for your family’s big holiday gettogether, you might want to consider the larger DeLuxe Fruitcake, which weighs nearly 3 lbs! It’s more than enough to make sure the entire family can eat their fill, while still giving you some leftovers to enjoy for yourself.
Do you have a loved one who is constantly losing track of their keys? Then the Tile Mate Key Finder could be the perfect gift this Christmas.
This awesome gadget can attach to any keyring and be made to emit a loud sound when you need help finding your keys. The ringer is controlled using the Tile smartphone app, which has other great features like last-known location tracking and a social network where Tile users can help each other find lost items. You can even push a button on the Tile to make your phone ring, which is great for those days when your keys are right where they should be but your phone is MIA.
The Mate is Tile’s most popular key finder and it offers an excellent middle ground between their other products in terms of size and performance. It’s maybe the best key finder available right now, and it might be the best wallet tracker, too!
Michelle Obama’s celebrated memoir Becoming has had an impressive 47-week run on The New York Times’ Best Sellers list, where even now it is listed as the 13th-most-popular non-fiction book in the United States.
Becoming gives an intimate look into the personal life of the former First Lady, covering everything from her early childhood experience of the Jim Crow South to her family’s journey to the South Side of Chicago, all the way to her experience in the White House.
Becoming has struck a chord with countless people around the world, and it’s an awesome gift for the book lovers in your life!
The JBL Flip 4 is one of the best Bluetooth speakers available right now and it’s always a hit around Christmas time. It can connect to up to 2 smartphones or tablets at a single time and provide you with awesome stereo sound for up to 12 hours of playtime. It’s also IPX7 waterproof, which means that it can be fully submerged in up to a meter of water for 30 minutes without causing any damage to the device.
This durability, along with its small size (2.76″ x 6.89″ x 2.68) and loud, clear sound, makes it a perfect speaker for high school or college students looking to take their music with them wherever they go. It also makes the Flip 4 perfect for spending time outside at the beach or by the pool.
With Disney releasing the much-anticipated sequel to Frozen this November, kids around the world are going to be asking for new toys to celebrate the film. One of the best toys announced thus far is the Elsa Doll and Nokk Figure set.
Elsa, of course, needs no introduction, but Nokk is an entirely new character introduced in Frozen 2. While Disney has remained tight-lipped thus far on what Nokk’s role will be, they’ve let on that it is a mythical water spirit that will play a major part in the story.
This toy set will be a hit with kids of all ages, especially if they loved the original Frozen. I mean, come on! Who doesn’t love a magical water horse?
The Yootech Wireless Charger makes an awesome gift because it’s the kind of product that a person might not buy for themselves but they’re sure to love once they have one.
This little device can charge any Qi-certified smartphone, including many modern iPhones and Samsung Galaxy phones. Using the charger is as simple as plugging it into a wall outlet and setting your phone on top.
They’re great for desk workspaces, kitchen countertops, or even nightstands. Once your giftee has one, there will be no going back to their regular wired charger.
The GoPro HERO 7 is the perfect gift for the adventurers in your life who want to share their experiences with the world. Building on the successes of GoPro’s previous cameras, the HERO 7 is tough enough to handle any activity your giftee might throw at it: mountain biking, cliff jumping, skateboarding, you name it! With the HERO 7, your giftee will be able to record and share their adventures in stellar 4K video at 60fps.
The new model also has some great new features like advanced video stabilization, newly improved time-lapses, and voice control that lets you take photos or start and stop recordings using nothing but your voice. The HERO 7 can even livestream directly from the camera, so friends, family, and social media followers can watch the action in real-time no matter where they are.
Doing your makeup can be a huge hassle if you don’t have the right lighting. The KOOLORBS LED Vanity Mirror is a wildly popular vanity mirror with 21 built-in LEDs that provide the perfect light for getting your makeup just like you envisioned it—making it an awesome gift for the makeup enthusiasts in your life.
This tabletop mirror provides everything that an everyday makeup artist could want, including separate mirror panels with 1X, 2X, and 3X magnification, a dimmer button for the lights, and a 180-degree range of motion that lets you position the mirror just right for whatever component you are working on.
Add in the unbeatable price, and it’s a gift that both your giftee and your wallet will love!
There’s no better way to start the day than with a delicious cup of coffee or espresso, especially if it’s already waiting for you when you walk into the kitchen. The Nespresso Coffee and Espresso Machine is a best-selling kitchen appliance that can make whole pots of coffee or single/double shots of espresso with equal ease. The machine is equipped with an extra-large 54 oz water tank and has an unbelievably fast heat-up time of just 15 seconds.
The Nespresso Machine is designed to work with Nespresso Vertuo capsules, which is Nespresso’s take on the familiar K-Cup. What’s really cool about the Vertuo capsules, though, is that each one has a barcode on its rim that the Nespresso machine will scan and automatically set the ideal brewing parameters for. It’s super cool and it ensures that you get a perfectly brewed cup of coffee every single time—no guesswork required! Vertuo capsules are also made of recyclable aluminum, which makes them much more environmentally friendly than K-Cups.
A purchase of this machine comes with a welcome kit including a sampling of variously flavored capsules, but I’d recommend that you also pick up this set of Nespresso’s best-selling capsules so your giftee can quickly find their new favorite drinks.
One of the easiest ways to improve your makeup is to make sure that you’ve got the proper tools for the job. The BESTOPE 18-Piece Makeup Brush Set makes a great gift for makeup lovers because it comes with every kind of brush they could possibly want, including kabuki-style face brushes, eye brushes, a lip brush, and foundation brushes.
This set makes a great gift, even for people who already have a decent selection of makeup brushes, because at least one brush is sure to become a new favorite. The brushes are shockingly high-quality considering their low price—super durable while also being extraordinarily soft—and they’re also backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee and a one-year replacement warranty, so you can rest easy knowing there’s no way that your loved one ends up with a product that they aren’t satisfied with.
Whether your giftee is a sewing expert or a beginner looking for their first real machine, the Brother Lightweight Sewing Machine is easily the most popular sewing machine available right now. Equipped with the ability to make 27 unique stitches—including decorative, blind hem, zigzag, and more—this machine has everything you need to make professional-quality fabrics at home. And the included instructional DVD is excellent for beginners who could use a little bit of help getting their feet off the ground.
One of the great things about this sewing machine is that, with dimensions of 12.1″ x 5.9″ x 15.3″ and a weight of 12.6 pounds, it is small and light enough for portable use. This makes it great for households that don’t have room for a full-sized sewing machine that stays out all the time. Your giftee can simply take the machine out when it’s in use and tuck it away when the work is done.
Other great features like the LED-lit work area, the built-in one-step buttonholer, and the jam-resistant top drop-in bobbin elevate this product even further, and the 25-year limited warranty is just the cherry on top.
Your loved ones can say farewell to their outdated top-loading toaster thanks to the Breville Smart Oven Pro Convection Toaster Oven. This killer kitchen appliance uses convection heating to get a perfect toast, bake, roast, or broil in a fraction of the time it would take using an old-school toaster oven.
The Smart Oven Pro comes with 10 pre-set cooking functions that should give you a good idea of what this baby is capable of: Toast, Bagel, Bake, Roast, Broil, Pizza, Cookies, Reheat, Warm, and Slow Cook. It also has several quality-of-life features that make using the Smart Oven Pro a breeze, including a non-stick coating on all sides, an interior light, and a removable base that gives you an easy way to clean up crumbs.
And with dimensions of 15.8″ x 18.5″ x 11″, it’s small enough to fit on any countertop but big enough to hold six slices of toast or a 13-inch pizza. Much like the Instant Pot listed elsewhere, the Smart Oven Pro is so versatile that it could quickly become your loved one’s new favorite way of cooking.
The new Kindle Paperwhite is Amazon’s most popular Kindle model and possibly the finest e-reader ever made—making it a great gift for the bookworms in your life. The Paperwhite is simply everything that you could want from an e-reader and more. It’s thin, light, waterproof, and the 300ppi glare-free display is super easy to read.
This new model comes with 8 GB of storage, which is enough to hold literally thousands of books, and the battery life will last for several weeks on a single charge. One of the biggest highlights is that it is also IPX7 waterproof, which means it can be fully submerged in up to one meter of water for 30 minutes without sustaining any damage to the device. Your giftee will have the freedom and peace of mind to read wherever they please: by the pool, in the bath, you name it!
And if there are any young people in your life who also love to read, you should check out the recently announced Kindle Kids Edition, which includes a Kindle and a kid-proof protective cover. The Kindle Kids Edition also comes with a one-year subscription to Amazon’s FreeTime Unlimited service, which gives unlimited access to thousands of free books, including popular series like Harry Potter and The Boxcar Children.
A well-made cocktail is one of life’s simple pleasures. Give your loved ones the ability to make delicious cocktails from the comfort of their home with the Cresimo 24 Ounce Cocktail Shaker Bar Set, which gives you all the tools you need to go from bartending zero to hero.
This 3-piece bundle is made of 18/8-grade stainless steel and includes a professional 24-ounce shaker with built-in strainer, a premium double-size 1.0/0.5-ounce measurement jigger tool, and a stylish twisted bar spoon. The kit also includes Cresimo’s Illustrated Guide to Cocktails, with easy-to-follow recipes for many classic drinks, including Cosmopolitans, Long Island Ice Teas, and Margaritas. Every tool is dishwasher safe and is guaranteed not to rust, leak, or lose its quality within two years, so you can rest easy knowing your gift will stand the test of time.
While the 3-piece set is a great starting point for anyone looking to start making cocktails at home, Cresimo also offers a 7-piece and a 12-piece set that come with additional tools that will give your giftee a more comprehensive bartending toolkit.
If there’s one type of clothing a girl can never have enough of, it’s yoga pants. The ODODOS Power Flex Boot-Cut Yoga Pants are a top-rated brand that’s affordable, super soft, fits great, and is available in a huge range of colors. They’re perfect for use during yoga and other types of exercise, but they’re equally great for everyday wear.
Made of 86% polyester and 14% spandex, these pants are comfortable and flattering. The fabric is specially designed to never become see-through, even during intense exercise, and the boot-cut styling ensures that they will look great with any type of shoe, including winter or rain boots.
Buying clothing as a gift is always a little daunting, but you can’t go wrong with the ODODOS Power Flex Boot-Cut Yoga Pants. Plus, they’re so affordable that you could get your loved one two or three pairs for less money than you would spend on one pair of the bigger-name brands.
The Buffway Slim Minimalist RFID Blocking Wallet is a thoughtful gift that will have your loved one looking stylish while also protecting them from potential credit card fraud. RFID scanners that can swipe a person’s credit card information without even touching their card are becoming more and more common, which is why RFID-blocking wallets like this from Buffway are so great.
The Buffway Slim Minimalist wallet is expertly crafted out of real leather and is available in over 25 different styles. The wallet is made to be slim and discrete—just 0.2″ thick when empty and 0.45″ thick with eight cards and some cash inserted—making it a great option for people who like to travel light. There’s a see-through ID compartment in the back, three card slots in the front, and a hidden pocket in the middle for bills, tickets, notes, or change.
Smoothies are one of the easiest ways to get your daily dose of fruits and veggies, and making them at home couldn’t be any easier than with the Ninja Personal Blender. This 700-watt blender is perfectly sized for individual smoothies, which you make right inside the two included 16-ounce cups. Each cup also comes with a lid, which makes it perfect for a quick handheld meal that your giftee can take with them as they head out the door.
Other great features of the Ninja Personal Blender are the included recipe book, which details 50 awesome smoothies and shakes; the discrete design that takes up very little counter space; and the fact that every part of the blender is BPA free and dishwasher safe. The Ninja Personal Blender makes a great gift for anyone who wants an easy way to eat healthy at home. It’s also a great buy for college students, who are always on the lookout for hassle-free meals.
Wouldn’t it be awesome if Amazon’s Alexa could not only answer your questions verbally but also visually? Well that’s exactly what you get with the Amazon Echo Show 5.
Amazon’s best-selling smart display is equipped with a 5.5″ screen that can be used to give your giftee all kinds of useful information. Use the Show to check the weather with weekly and hourly forecasts, or ask Alexa to look up recipes which will be shown right on the screen. The Show 5 can do everything an Alexa speaker can do and much more!
One of the best ways to use the Echo Show 5 is as a bedside alarm clock. Your giftee can set alarms at night and turn them off in the morning using nothing but their voice. The Show makes a great addition to an existing Alexa smarthome setup, but it’s pretty great as a standalone product as well.
The Baby Shark Dance is an international sensation that has had kids around the world singing and dancing along with a family of cute cartoon sharks. The Pinkfong Baby Shark Doll is the perfect gift to give to fans this year.
Squeeze its belly and the super-soft plush shark will sing four verses of the Baby Shark song. It makes a great cuddle-buddy for kids, and it could easily become their favorite stuffed animal.
If you want to go the extra mile, there are also plushes of Daddy and Mommy Shark. Pick up all three and your giftee won’t be able to contain their excitement on Christmas morning.
A high-quality wooden cutting board is an essential tool in any cook’s arsenal. The Extra-Large Bamboo Cutting Board from Royal Craft Wood is one of the most popular cutting boards available today because of its large size and premium feel. With dimensions of 18″ x 12″, this board will give your giftee tons of room to work with for chopping meat, veggies, and anything else they’d like to prepare.
The board is made from 100% organic bamboo, which possesses natural antibacterial and antimicrobial properties. It’s durable enough to last for many years, but it’s also surprisingly soft on knives, which preserves their sharpness and makes for a smooth chopping experience. Other great features include the side handles for easy transport and the built-in drip groove which helps prevent spills.
Gel nail polish is one of the hottest trends in beauty right now because it’s easy to use and lasts way longer than traditional painted nails. The Gellen Gel Nail Polish Nude Gray Series is one of the most popular gel nail sets out there right now, and it’s sure to be a hit around Christmas time this year.
This set comes with six gorgeous colors that are infinitely wearable in both fun and professional settings. Made from natural resin, this non-toxic polish wears like gel and can easily last for two or more weeks without chipping. But it’s also incredibly easy to remove using nothing but regular acetone and a few cotton pads.
Perhaps the best thing about this nail set, though, is it’s ultra-low price. Six colors for less than 20 bucks is an absolute steal, and your giftee is sure to love them.
Lady Gaga’s HAUS Laboratories is an Amazon-exclusive makeup brand that has been making waves across the makeup community. The HAUS of Collections is an awesome makeup set that will give your loved one a sampling of HAUS Lab’s gorgeous new products, including an eyeshadow, a lip liner, and a lip gloss.
The set linked here is the HAUS of Goddess set, which contains attractive nudes that are great for everyday use. If you think your giftee might enjoy something a little more adventurous and fun, you could go for the stunning HAUS of Metalhead collection or the vibrant House of Dynasty.
Each set comes with a Glam Attack Liquid Shimmer Powder, RIP Lip Liner, Le Riot Lip Gloss, and a reusable clutch to keep them in.
What gift could possibly be better than the gift of a good night’s sleep? That’s what you’ll be giving with your purchase of the Pure Green 100% Natural Latex Mattress Topper. This mattress topper is one of the best-selling mattress toppers out there right now, and it’s unique from most other toppers because it is made of 100% natural latex—containing no synthetic foams, gels, or fillers.
Many people find that the latex is not only more comfortable than a regular foam or gel topper, but it also stays quite a bit cooler. Latex toppers are particularly great for people who hate the sinking feeling that you often get with a foam or gel topper.
This topper is simultaneously soft but supportive, offering the perfect balance for optimum comfort. It’s also much more durable than your average gel or foam topper. In the words of Pure Green, this topper will likely last longer than the mattress you put it on top of.
The version of the topper linked here is 2 inches thick, which most people find is perfect for their needs. If you want to give your loved one even greater cushion and support, you could go for the 3-inch topper instead.
Are you having a hard time picking a gift for the PC gamer in your life? Well look no further: The ASUS 24″ 1080p 144Hz Gaming Monitor is a wildly popular product that will have them jumping for joy—before quickly running to plug it into their gaming rig.
The great thing about this monitor, and the reason why you’d buy it to replace their existing one, is because of its 144Hz refresh rate. Think of the refresh rate as the maximum rate at which the computer can display new images. If your loved one has been using the same computer monitor for many years, they might be using a 60Hz screen, which effectively limits their games’ framers per second to 60. Even if their graphics card is actually playing the games with a higher fps, the monitor simply can’t update quickly enough to show more frames than 60.
With a 144Hz monitor, though, your giftee’s games won’t be restricted by their monitor. So if they have a computer that can play a game at 100fps, they’ll actually get to see the game in 100fps—which is a night-and-day difference compared to 60! It’s something that’s a little hard to appreciate without seeing for yourself, but suffice it to say that both the game and your giftee’s movements will feel twice as smooth, which will improve both their play and their enjoyment of their games.
This particular monitor is so popular because, at this price, it’s a tremendous value for the money. Trust me, this is one great gift for computer geeks!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For yogis, their yoga mat represents a sort of home away from home. Whether they’re doing yoga in their college dorm, a hotel room, or at a new yoga studio, the connection with the mat provides a grounding energy that’s intensely personal. One of the most popular yoga mats available today is the Gaiam Yoga & Exercise Mat, and it would make an incredible gift for the special yogi in your life.
The Gaiam mat offers a great balance between cushion and support and is available in a wide range of gorgeous patterns. The various pattern options give you as the gift-giver the opportunity to send a message to your loved one through the art on the mat.
The version I’ve linked here is pink with white cherry blossoms, which, to me, sends a message of inner peace and a willingness to let things go. But you might look at the other patterns and find one that captures something you think will resonate with your giftee.
No matter which design you choose, your loved one is sure to enjoy this mat because of its high-quality construction and non-slip design. I’d recommend giving them a bottle of mat cleaner and a protective carrying case as well to ensure that their new mat lasts them for many years to come.
The Amazon Echo Glow is a one-of-a-kind smartlamp meant just for kids. It can be set to a huge range of colors, which kids can personalize to add a vibrant pop of color to their rooms.
The real fun of the Echo Glow begins when you connect it to an Amazon Alexa device, such as the Amazon Echo Dot. Once connected, parents and kids can control the Glow using nothing but their voice. Voice controls cover basics like turning the light on and off as well as advanced features like scheduled wakeup lights or timers.
One of the coolest features is what Amazon calls the Rainbow Timer, in which the color of the light will gradually shift through the colors of the rainbow as the timer runs out. For example, you could set a Rainbow Timer for 30 minutes in the morning before school, and your child would have a visual cue for where they should be in the school-prep process at any given time. You could do the same thing in the evening to help get your child ready for bed.
It’s a really fun, visual way to help kids keep track of time, and it could potentially do wonders for your loved ones’ daily routines.
The Bedsure Flannel Fleece Throw Blanket is an ultra-soft blanket that makes the perfect addition to any family room come Christmas time. Perfect for snuggling up on the couch with a cup of cocoa or tea, the Flannel Fleece Throw Blanket is made with 100% microfiber material that’s more durable than cotton while also being softer to the touch.
The blanket is available in nearly 20 different colors, at least one of which is sure to fit your loved one’s decor. My personal favorite is the burgundy-red blanket linked here, which I feel perfectly captures the holiday spirit.
The Apple Watch Series 3 is one of the most affordable Apple Watches currently available, and it still comes with almost all of the features your loved ones could want in a modern smartwatch. That’s why it still remains one of the most popular Christmas gifts of 2019 two years after its original release.
An Apple Watch is very much the kind of product that someone might not buy for themselves—perhaps because it seems superfluous or “extra”—but they are sure to love once they have one. The Apple Watch Series 3 will pair with your loved one’s iPhone and allow them to perform all kinds of phone-related tasks directly from the watch’s built-in display, including reading and responding to text messages, answering phone calls, and controlling music apps.
Not having to take your phone out to answer a call or a text might sound like a minor convenience, but I guarantee your giftee will be shocked at the difference it makes in their day-to-day life.
The Apple Watch also comes with some great health and wellness features. Your giftee can connect the watch to the Apple Health app to monitor and record their physical activity, including the number of steps they take each day, the quality of their sleep, and even their heart rate. These features can be surprisingly effective for encouraging positive health habits, which is just one more reason the Apple Watch makes such a great gift.
Though the Apple Watch Series 3 is a good bang-for-your-buck choice that will be suitable for most people’s needs, you may also want to check out the Series 4 and Series 5 watches, which come with significant improvements over the Series 3.
In the hustle and bustle of day to day life, it can be really hard to make sure that you’re drinking enough water, which is a problem, because, as it turns out, drinking water is really important for your overall health and energy. The Hydro Flask 24oz Water Bottle is an awesome Christmas gift because it gives your loved one an easy way to increase their daily water intake.
The Hydro Flask’s innovative TempShield technology keeps beverages cold for up to 24 hours and hot for up to 12. This thermal proofing broadens the Hydro Flask’s functionality beyond just a day-to-day water bottle—it’s also great for tea, coffee, and other temperature-dependent drinks. Your giftee can put their morning coffee inside this bad boy and it’ll still be warm by the time they’re coming home from work in the evening!
Another thing I love about the Hydro Flask is the overall look and feel. Each bottle is made with 18/8 food-grade stainless steel, which feels great in the hands and is extraordinarily durable. The exterior is also finished with Hydro Flask’s proprietary powder coat, which ensures that you can keep a firm grip on the bottle even if your hands are wet or sweaty.
What if you could have the portability and touchscreen of a tablet with the functionality of a laptop PC? If that’s an idea that you think one of your loved ones could get behind, then you should consider giving them the Microsoft Surface Go—one of the most affordable and best-performing 2-in-1 tablets available right now.
The Surface Go has a 10-inch 1080p display, a 9-hour battery life, and comes pre-loaded with Windows 10 S, which can be upgraded to the full version of Windows 10 Home for no charge. Once upgraded, your giftee will be able to use this tablet just like they would a regular Windows laptop. But because it’s actually a tablet, the Surface Go weighs only 1.15 pounds, making it significantly lighter than the average Windows laptop.
In order to turn this tablet into a proper laptop replacement, you’ll definitely want to pick up a Surface Go Type Cover, which serves as both a protective cover and a keyboard. You may also want to consider getting a Surface Pen or a Surface Mobile Mouse for a true laptop experience.
Educated: A Memoir is one of the most celebrated non-fiction books in recent memory and it’s an excellent bet for the booklovers in your life. It details the extraordinary experience of Tara Westover, who grew up in a remote part of Idaho with a father who was vehemently opposed to public education.
Westover never attended public school and spent her youth working in her father’s junkyard or doing housework with her mother. She was 17 the first time she received any kind of formal education; yet by the age of 28 she had earned a PhD in history from the University of Cambridge.
Educated is a heart-wrenching yet triumphant story about the power of education to open doors and inspire personal growth. The book has earned heaps of praise from everyone from Bill Gates to Barack Obama, has won countless awards, and was one of the New York Times’s 10 Best Books of 2018.
If you’re looking to give a book to a loved one this year, this is likely to be your best bet!
While Apple iPads are already awesome on their own, an Apple Pencil can really take the experience to another level. Compatible with iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad mini (5th generation), iPad (6th), iPad Pro 12.9‑inch (1st and 2nd generations), iPad Pro 10.5‑inch, and iPad Pro 9.7‑inch, the Apple Pencil is a top-notch stylus that makes using an iPad completely effortless.
The Pencil was expertly designed to look and feel—well, like a pencil! The familiar shape feels totally natural in the hand, and using it instead of your finger almost feels like it’s the way the iPad was meant to be used all along.
One of the really cool things about the Apple Pencil, though, is that it can transform your iPad into one of the best drawing tablets available today. You can use it to make digital art or even to make “hand-written” notes that you can save to the cloud. If you have a loved one who you think might be interested in making digital art, the Apple Pencil could be the gift that helps them discover a new favorite hobby!
Whether you’re shopping for a hardcore PC gamer or someone who just spends a lot of time at the computer, the Logitech G900 Gaming Mouse is a popular Christmas gift that can drastically improve their computer experience. The G900 has a sleek look that’s great for gaming but is still discrete enough for non-gamers to enjoy.
Equipped with a PMW3366 Optical Gaming Sensor, the Logitech G900 is incredibly precise. The G900 can also be used completely wirelessly, which cuts down on desk clutter and makes it an attractive mouse option for on-the-go use. The built-in battery can last for up to 30 hours on a single charge, so your loved one can take it with them to work or class and not have to worry about it dying on them when they need it most.
Other great features of this mouse include the built-in RGB lighting, which can be manually set to one of 16.8 million different colors, and the ambidextrous design that makes it particularly appealing for left-handed computer users. If you have a loved one who is still using an old-school wired mouse or worse—a laptop trackpad—then the G900 would be a really thoughtful gift that could have an outsized impact on their day-to-day life.