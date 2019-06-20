12 Best Portable Projectors: Watch Movies on the Go

The ViewSonic M1 is a jack of all trades that offers a clever design, long battery life, and powerful audio to create a respectable cinematic experience.

This projector has a short throw lens that allows its to project a 100-inch image from only 8.9 feet away. The ideal conditions are from 5.1 feet which still produces a 60-inch picture. One caveat is that this projector doesn’t have a particularly powerful LED lamp, and therefore needs near total darkness to project a detailed image.

The ViewSonic M1 has a native WVGA (854×480) resolution, which is about as detailed as a standard-definition TV. While this isn’t a particularly impressive figure, the picture still looks sharp and colorful. The contrast is fairly impressive but you still might have trouble watching low-light scenes like “The Long Night” episode from Game of Thrones.

One big benefit of this projector is that it has built-in Dual Harman Kardon speakers, which sound nicer and get louder than other built-in speakers in other units in this price range. They eliminate the need to carry an extra speaker with you when traveling.

The ViewSonic M1 is equipped to handle a variety of inputs, including HDMI, USB-C, USB-A, and MicroSD cards up to 32GB. It also has 16GB of internal storage. There aren’t any wireless connectivity options built-in but you could easily use a Chromecast or some other streaming device to handle mirroring from a mobile phone or PC.

Ultimately, the biggest benefit of this speaker is its 4000mAh battery, which offers a staggering 6 hours of playback time. Considering the next best portable projector can only run for half the time, this is a huge win, especially if you take it on a long camping trip.

This projector can be mounted on a tripod but it is much easier to use the M1’s built-in 360° stand, which allows you to pivot this projector in any direction. It also acts as a lens cover when storing the projector. This works great with the projector’s automatic vertical keystone function, which eliminates the need to have to use the glitchy remote control.

The M1 may not have the brightest or most detailed picture, but its sheer versatility and smart design make it one of the best portable projectors around.

Resolution: 854×480

Contrast Ratio: 12,000:1

Brightness: 250 ANSI Lumens

Inputs: HDMI, USB-C, USB-A, MicroSD card

Battery life: 6 hours

Dimensions: 5 x 5.8 x 1.6 inches