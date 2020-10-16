21 Best Weighted Blankets: Your Buyer’s Guide

If you have trouble sleeping at night due to insomnia, anxiety, or stress, a weighted blanket may be your answer. Weighted blankets help you relax as the added pressure means you literally feel that you are being held or hugged by someone, all throughout the night.
Safe for kids and adults alike, weighted blankets can help with many different sleep and sensory issues, leaving you feeling more rested and ready to take on the day.
Read on for our list of the best weighted blankets, which includes blankets for both kids and adults.
-
1. YnM Weighted BlanketPrice: $48.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Multiple weights available
- Made with 100% cotton
- Hypoallergenic
- Odorless
- Dry clean only
- Cover is sold separately
- Fabric is too hot for some people
This weighted blanket acts as a duvet insert, as it’s technically an “inner layer” that can be covered with a duvet cover (covers sold at the same link). The inner layer is made with 100% cotton, and it is safe for those with sensitive skin or allergies as it’s hypoallergenic and non-toxic. While washing it in the machine isn’t recommended (dry clean only), you can purchase the cover which is washer safe. The weighted blanket ranges in size from five pounds to 25 pounds, and there are also numerous duvet cover sizes and colors.
Find more YnM Weighted Blanket information and reviews here.
-
2. Sensory Goods Child Small Weighted BlanketPrice: $73.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Perfect size for kids
- Soft fleece flannel material
- 11 color choices
- Machine washable
- Small child sizes only
- No warranty
- None available for bigger kids
If your child has sensory issues, anxiety, or trouble sleeping throughout the night, this weighted blanket may be the answer. This blanket comes in four different weights (four-seven pounds), so you can choose which pressure will work best for your child. Covered in a super soft fleece flannel material, this blanket is really cozy. There are 11 fun colors to choose from, and the blanket is made right here in the USA.
Find more Sensory Goods Child Small Weighted Blanket information and reviews here.
-
3. Weighted Blanket With Duvet Covers Hot & Cold SleepersPrice: $114.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Hypoallergenic
- Removable cover that ties and zips closed
- Five color choices
- Fabric is soft to the touch
- Not all colors are available in each size
- Some complained about longevity
- Zipper isn't good quality
If you and your partner don’t agree on the temperature, this blanket is best as it has a cover for both hot and cold sleepers. The price isn’t cheap but it’s a blanket that will last for a long time.
Find more Sonno Zona Hypoallergenic Weighted Blanket information and reviews here.
-
5. Reach Therapy Solutions Weighted Sensory Lap PadPros:
Cons:
- Lap size is ideal for sitting and traveling
- Four weights available
- Multiple colorful patterns to choose from
- Machine washable
- Lap size isn’t ideal for sleeping
- Designed more for kids than adults
- The look might turn off some
If you don’t want an entire blanket, a weighted lap pad may be the best option for you. The blanket is a small rectangle (18 inches wide, 21-25 inches long depending on weight), so it’s designed specifically to sit on a lap as opposed to a larger blanket that’s made for sleeping. The lap blanket is ideal for traveling, watching TV, and could even be used in school. The lap blanket is available in three pounds, five pounds, seven pounds, and 15 pounds, and it comes in a variety of colorful patterns.
Find more Reach Therapy Solutions Weighted Sensory Lap Pad information and reviews here.
-
6. Weighted Blankets Plus Adult Cotton Flannel BlanketPrice: $158.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- No additional cover needed
- Machine washable
- Weight is evenly distributed
- Multiple sizes and colors available
- Blanket may be too warm for some during the summer months
- Price
- Some colors out of stock
This weighted blanket is ideal for those who don’t want to mess with an additional cover, as the weighted blanket and fabric covering is all one piece. The blanket is covered with a cotton flannel blend that is both soft and warm, and the inside is weighted with sugar-like glass beads. The beads are evenly distributed throughout the blanket in squares that are about four inches by four inches, so you don’t have to worry about constantly adjusting the blanket. The blanket comes in a variety of sizes ranging from kid to adult. There are also 12 different color choices ranging from smoke to light blue, so you can easily match your existing bedding, or just pick your favorite color. This blanket is also super easy to keep clean, as it’s machine washable and can go in the dryer.
Find more Weighted Blankets Plus Adult Cotton Flannel Blanket information and reviews here.
-
7. Weighted Blanket With Dotted Minkey CoverPrice: $69.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with a removable duvet cover
- Four different weights to choose from
- Mink microfiber material is soft to the touch
- Duvet cover is machine washable
- Only two color options
- Some people may need to go heavier or lighter than 10% of their body weight based on the sizes that are available
- Price
This weighted blanket is a great deal, as it comes with a removable duvet cover. The weight inside the blanket is really evenly distributed, as there are small pockets that hold the weights which prevents the blanket from sliding around inside the cover. This means that you’ll sleep even more soundly, as you won’t have to adjust your blanket throughout the night.
Find more CMFRT Premium Weighted Blanket With Removable Duvet Cover information and reviews here.
-
8. Miran Blankets Deep Sleep Weighted Blanket Double Adult SizePrice: $144.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large size – 60 inches by 80 inches
- Heavier weights available – 15 and 20 pounds
- Soft mink fabric
- Removable cover is machine washable
- No kid or small sizes
- Only one color choice
- Price
This weighted blanket is ideal for those who need a larger, heavier blanket. This blanket is 60 inches by 80 inches so it’s plenty big enough to place on a bed or to fully cover you while you’re sitting on the couch, and it comes in 15 pounds, 20 pounds, and 25 pounds. The cover is made with cotton and super soft mink, and it’s removable which makes washing super simple. Available in a medium gray color, this blanket works for men and women and will match most living spaces. Miran also offers a full two year warranty, so you can feel good about your purchase.
Find more Miran Blankets Deep Sleep Weighted Blanket Double Adult Size information and reviews here.
-
9. Rocabi Luxury Adult Weighted BlanketPrice: $209.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cover has cool geometric design
- Removable cover is easy to wash
- Four weights to choose from
- No kid sizes available
- Slightly more expensive than other weighted blankets
- Price
If you want a weighted blanket that has a little more of a design element, this blanket is a great choice as it has a cool geometric design in gray and white. The blanket itself is made for adults as it comes in 15, 20, 25, and 30 pound weights. Keep in mind that the removable cover adds an additional 2.5 pounds, so you may want to get a size down if you want less pressure. The cover is made of polyester, microfiber, and minky fabric, so it’s ultra soft and easy to keep clean. You can also choose to get just the weighted blanket, which is just plain gray.
Find more Rocabi Luxury Adult Weighted Blanket information and reviews here.
-
11. Dozeology Weighted BlanketPrice: $78.45Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Will keep you cool in summer and cozy in winter
- Eight ties will keep blanket from shifting inside cover
- Made with 100% breatheable cotton
- Only available in grey
- Price tag is moderate
- Only available in one size
This blanket is well worth the cost. It has awesome reviews and is made of 100 percent cotton, which isn’t the case for all weighted blankets on the market. The blanket comes with eight corner ribbons to hold them together, which prevents the blanket from clumping or shifting. It will keep you cool in the summer and cozy in the winter.
-
12. Qusleep Diamond Weighted BlanketPrice: $28.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Inexpensive price point
- Made with microfibers for comfort
- Neutral color
- Sizing might not be perfect
- Might feel too heavy to those who have never used a weighted blanket before
- No color options
If you want to gift or test out a weighted blanket but don’t have the budget to spend close to $100, this is a great inexpensive option that people love for many reasons. The microfiber makes is very comfortable and soft, perfect for getting cozied up in bed or on the couch. It’s great for year-round use because of the temperature control features which ensure you won’t get too warm. It also has a money-back guarantee, which is great if you’re still unsure of this newer technology but want to give it a try.
-
13. rocabi Cooling Weighted BlanketPrice: $139.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes in a variety of sizes
- Cover and inside blanket included
- Good price point
- Weights can be heavy to those you haven't used before
- Sizing may be off
- No color options
The best part about a weighted blanket like the rocabi Cooling Weighted Blanket is its ability to keep you really comfortable without getting too hot for the best night’s sleep. It’s a great option for the summer months when you still want the heavy weight of a thick cover but it’s simply too hot to sleep with that heat. Both the inner weighted blanket and the outer cover are included in this awesome and affordable set.
-
14. Weighted Blanket for KidsPrice: $59.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great for kids
- Lots of colors and patterns available
- Made of very soft cotton
- Must be dry cleaned
- Glass beads can sometimes get through stitching
- Sizing can be off
Weighted blankets aren’t just for adults. Kids will see the same benefits from using a weighted blanket as adults do, giving kids the sensation of being held or swaddled without getting overly hot. The smaller compartments for the beads in this blanket make sure that they stay evenly distributed for the best temperature control.
-
15. LUNA Weighted BlanketPrice: $64.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Good for kids and adults
- Really works to help you sleep
- Made with high quality fabric
- No cover included
- Small number of colors to choose from
- Dimensions and sizing may be off
The LUNA Weighted Blanket uses the highest quality of cotton for the softest and comfortable feel. It’s even better than organic cotton when it comes to quality, making this weighted blanket top of the line. The size is best for a queen bed, with temperature control threading to prevent overheating. You can purchase this blanket in several neutral colors that will go with everything.
-
16. MerryLife Weighted Blanket 10 lbsPrice: $57.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great for kids and adults
- Sherpa lining for added comfort in addition to glass beads
- Several beautiful plaid designs to choose from
- Not machine washable
- Small size won't fit larger beds
- No solid or neutral designs
This weighted blanket has the benefit of soft sherpa as well as the weight from glass beads, making it the perfect combination for ultimate comfort. The 10 lb blanket can be used for both adults and children, with a beautiful plaid design that can be used on a bed or the couch as a weighted throw blanket. The only problem with this blanket is that it’s spot clean only, so you can’t throw it in the washing machine.
-
17. Cooling Weighted Blanket for KidsPrice: $29.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Tons of kid-friendly designs
- Various weights as low as 5 lbs
- Great beginner blanket
- Smaller sizes not suitable for adults
- No seperate insert, which can make washing tricky
- Measurements may be slightly off
These weighted blankets not only come in awesome kid-friendly designs but also in weights that aren’t intimidating, even for those who have never used a weighted blanket before. The blanket can be purchased in weights as low as 5lbs, which will still give the desired effect of comfort and security while sleeping and prevent your child from getting too warm.
-
18. Weighted Blanket for Kids – 100 Percent CottonPros:
Cons:
- Well-made with 100 percent cotton
- Filling is non-toxic and hypoallergenic
- Tons of kid-friendly patterns
- No solid colors offered
- Kids might still be able to push off the lighter weights
- Not a suitable option for adults
Not many blankets are made from 100 percent cotton, which is important if you are shopping for a child and want the best fabrics for them. This weighted blanket is made of entirely cotton and comes in fun patterns that children will love in their bedroom. All of the glass beads used for the filling are non-toxic and hypoallergenic which is another bonus.
-
19. Warm Minky Weighted BlanketPrice: $49.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made from the softest Minky fabric
- Can be used with duvet cover if you'd like with added ties
- Comes in tons of gorgeous patterns so it can also be used alone
- Only available in Queen size
- No cooling, so may be too warm for some
- Recommended spot cleaning
If you want to feel like you’re being wrapped in a hug while you sleep, this soft and cozy weighted blanket is a winner. Not only does it have the weighted factor, but it’s made of the smoothest and silkiest Minky fabric. If you choose to use this with a duvet cover, the inset includes loops for easy tying, but the patterned insert allows it to also be used on its own. You can order it in tons of varying weights and patterns.
-
20. Zen&Chill All Seasons Weighted BlanketPrice: $49.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- One year buyer's warranty
- Comes with cover and insert
- Temperature control
- Expensive price point
- Not many colors available
- Not many weight options available
This luxury weighted blanket might cost a bit more than others, but it’s worth the investment for a really nice quality weighted blanket with a cover included. The temperature control blanket allows you to feel the weight of a heavy blanket without overheating, the equation for a really restful night’s sleep. The blanket also comes with a one year warranty, allowing you to experience the benefits of this type of blanket without fully committing.
What You Need to Know About Buying a Weighted Blanket
While the weighted blanket technology isn't exactly new, the popularity has exploded in recent years as more and more people are enjoying the benefits of a weighted blanket. Similar to swaddling a baby, a weighted blanket helps you feel safe and secure and can help aid you in a better night's sleep and even helping to reduce anxiety.
Sizing
Weighted blankets are traditionally sized to an individual, so while you can buy them with covers, similar to a traditional duvet, they likely won't replace your existing comforter. You can, however, find blankets that are sized to a mattress. Twin, Queen, and King sizes can all be purchased.
Weight
Weighted blankets come in tons of various weight. The rule of thumb when purchasing a blanket is as follows. You'll want to choose a blanket that's about 10 percent of your weight, plus a few lbs. so for example, if you weigh 150 lbs., choose a 15-18 lb. blanket. Children can get away with much less weight, ranging from five to seven pounds and you can shop for children's weighted blankets here.
