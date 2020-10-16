21 Best Weighted Blankets: Your Buyer’s Guide

21 Best Weighted Blankets: Your Buyer’s Guide

  • 18 Shares
  • Updated
best weighted blanket

If you have trouble sleeping at night due to insomnia, anxiety, or stress, a weighted blanket may be your answer. Weighted blankets help you relax as the added pressure means you literally feel that you are being held or hugged by someone, all throughout the night.

Safe for kids and adults alike, weighted blankets can help with many different sleep and sensory issues, leaving you feeling more rested and ready to take on the day.

Read on for our list of the best weighted blankets, which includes blankets for both kids and adults.

What is the Best Weighted Blanket Available in 2020?

weighted blanket
YnM Weighted Blanket
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Hypoallergenic
  • Odorless
  • Made with 100% cotton
Price: $48.90 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
weighted blankets
Sensory Goods Child Small Weighted Blanket
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Machine washable
  • Perfect size for kids
  • Soft fleece flannel material
Price: $73.99 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
weighted blanket
Weighted Blanket With Duvet Covers Hot & Cold Sleepers
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Hypoallergenic
  • Five color choices
  • Fabric is soft to the touch
Price: $114.99 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
weighted blanket
Platinum Health Premium Weighted Blanket
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Five color choices
  • Soft outer cover
  • Cover is removable with a zipper
Price: $109.00 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
weighted blanket, weighted lap pad
Reach Therapy Solutions Weighted Sensory Lap Pad
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Lap size is ideal for sitting
  • Four weights available
  • Machine washable
Price: $39.99 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
weighted blankets
Weighted Blankets Plus Adult Cotton Flannel Blanket
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • No additional cover needed
  • Machine washable
  • Weight is evenly distributed
Price: $158.99 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
weighted blanket
CMFRT Premium Weighted Blanket With Duvet Cover
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Comes with a removable duvet cover
  • Duvet cover is machine washable
  • Four different weights to choose from
Price: $69.95 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
weighted blankets
Miran Blankets Deep Sleep Weighted Blanket
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Large size – 60 inches by 80 inches
  • Soft mink fabric
  • Removable cover is machine washable
Price: $144.99 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
weighted blanket
Rocabi Luxury Adult Weighted Blanket
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Cover has cool geometric design
  • Removable cover is easy to wash
  • Four weights to choose from
Price: $209.00 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
weighted blankets
Quilty Premium Weighted Blanket for Adults
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Warm fleece duvet cover
  • Multiple weights to choose from
  • Cool grey color
Price: $69.99 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
weighted cotton blanket
Dozeology Weighted Blanket
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Cotton
  • Ties to keep blanket in place
  • Great for all seasons
Price: $78.45 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
Qusleep Diamond Weighted Blanket
Qusleep Diamond Weighted Blanket
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Inexpensive
  • Made with microfibers for comfort
  • Neutral color
Price: $28.99 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
rocabi Cooling Weighted Blanket
rocabi Cooling Weighted Blanket
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Comes in a variety of sizes
  • Cover and inside blanket included
  • Good price point
Price: $139.00 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
Weighted Blanket for Kids
Weighted Blanket for Kids
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Great for kids
  • Lots of colors and patterns available
  • Made of very soft cotton
Price: $59.90 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
LUNA Weighted Blanket
LUNA Weighted Blanket
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Good for kids and adults
  • Really works to help you sleep
  • Made with high quality fabric
Price: $64.99 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
MerryLife Weighted Blanket 10 lbs
MerryLife Weighted Blanket 10 lbs
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Great for kids and adults
  • Sherpa lining for added comfort
  • Beautiful plaid designs to choose from
Price: $57.99 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
Cooling Weighted Blanket for Kids
Cooling Weighted Blanket for Kids
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Tons of kid-friendly designs
  • Various weights as low as 5 lbs
  • Great beginner blanket
Price: $29.90 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
Weighted Blanket for Kids 36x48 Inches
Weighted Blanket for Kids – 100 Percent Cotton
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Well-made with 100 percent cotton
  • Filling is non-toxic and hypoallergenic
  • Tons of kid-friendly patterns
Price: $39.99 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
Warm Minky Weighted Blanket
Warm Minky Weighted Blanket
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Softest fabric
  • Can be used with duvet cover
  • Tons of beautiful patterns
Price: $49.90 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
Zen&Chill All Seasons Weighted Blanket
Zen&Chill All Seasons Weighted Blanket
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • One year buyer's warranty
  • Comes with cover and insert
  • Temperature control
Price: $49.99 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
Our Unbiased Reviews

  1. 1. YnM Weighted Blanket

    weighted blanket
    Price: $48.90
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Multiple weights available
    • Made with 100% cotton
    • Hypoallergenic
    • Odorless
    Cons:
    • Dry clean only
    • Cover is sold separately
    • Fabric is too hot for some people

    This weighted blanket acts as a duvet insert, as it’s technically an “inner layer” that can be covered with a duvet cover (covers sold at the same link). The inner layer is made with 100% cotton, and it is safe for those with sensitive skin or allergies as it’s hypoallergenic and non-toxic. While washing it in the machine isn’t recommended (dry clean only), you can purchase the cover which is washer safe. The weighted blanket ranges in size from five pounds to 25 pounds, and there are also numerous duvet cover sizes and colors.

    Find more YnM Weighted Blanket information and reviews here.

    VideoVideo related to ynm weighted blanket2018-10-17T13:55:16-04:00

  2. 2. Sensory Goods Child Small Weighted Blanket

    weighted blankets
    Price: $73.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Perfect size for kids
    • Soft fleece flannel material
    • 11 color choices
    • Machine washable
    Cons:
    • Small child sizes only
    • No warranty
    • None available for bigger kids

    If your child has sensory issues, anxiety, or trouble sleeping throughout the night, this weighted blanket may be the answer. This blanket comes in four different weights (four-seven pounds), so you can choose which pressure will work best for your child. Covered in a super soft fleece flannel material, this blanket is really cozy. There are 11 fun colors to choose from, and the blanket is made right here in the USA.

    Find more Sensory Goods Child Small Weighted Blanket information and reviews here.

  3. 3. Weighted Blanket With Duvet Covers Hot & Cold Sleepers

    weighted blanket
    Price: $114.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Hypoallergenic
    • Removable cover that ties and zips closed
    • Five color choices
    • Fabric is soft to the touch
    Cons:
    • Not all colors are available in each size
    • Some complained about longevity
    • Zipper isn't good quality

    If you and your partner don’t agree on the temperature, this blanket is best as it has a cover for both hot and cold sleepers. The price isn’t cheap but it’s a blanket that will last for a long time. 

    Find more Sonno Zona Hypoallergenic Weighted Blanket information and reviews here.

  4. 4. Platinum Health Premium Weighted Blanket

    weighted blanket
    Price: $109.00
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Five color choices
    • Soft outer cover
    • Ties on the inside to keep blanket in place
    • Cover is removable with a zipper
    Cons:
    • Only one weight option
    • Some people had issues with the ties breaking over time
    • Hard to Clean

    This weighted blanket is perfect for those who want to add some color to their living space. The blanket is available in seven different colors including blue/green and lavendar/gray. The fabric is made with soft mink fabric that is smooth on one side, and has textured dots on the other which is great for hands that are constantly fidgeting. And while most blankets look like a weighted blanket due to the sewed square pattern, this one hides the fact that it’s weighted as it’s all one piece. This makes it especially nice for kids who may need it for sleepovers or other public settings. To keep the weighted material from bunching inside the removable cover, there are ties in each of the corners that keep the blanket secure. The outer cover is attached with a zipper, which makes it really easy to wash and to put back on. This blanket weights 12 pounds.

    Find more Platinum Health Premium Weighted Blanket information and reviews here.

    VideoVideo related to platinum health premium weighted blanket2018-10-17T14:03:01-04:00

  5. 5. Reach Therapy Solutions Weighted Sensory Lap Pad

    weighted blanket, weighted lap pad
    Price: $39.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Lap size is ideal for sitting and traveling
    • Four weights available
    • Multiple colorful patterns to choose from
    • Machine washable
    Cons:
    • Lap size isn’t ideal for sleeping
    • Designed more for kids than adults
    • The look might turn off some

    If you don’t want an entire blanket, a weighted lap pad may be the best option for you. The blanket is a small rectangle (18 inches wide, 21-25 inches long depending on weight), so it’s designed specifically to sit on a lap as opposed to a larger blanket that’s made for sleeping. The lap blanket is ideal for traveling, watching TV, and could even be used in school. The lap blanket is available in three pounds, five pounds, seven pounds, and 15 pounds, and it comes in a variety of colorful patterns.

    Find more Reach Therapy Solutions Weighted Sensory Lap Pad information and reviews here.

  6. 6. Weighted Blankets Plus Adult Cotton Flannel Blanket

    weighted blankets
    Price: $158.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • No additional cover needed
    • Machine washable
    • Weight is evenly distributed
    • Multiple sizes and colors available
    Cons:
    • Blanket may be too warm for some during the summer months
    • Price
    • Some colors out of stock

    This weighted blanket is ideal for those who don’t want to mess with an additional cover, as the weighted blanket and fabric covering is all one piece. The blanket is covered with a cotton flannel blend that is both soft and warm, and the inside is weighted with sugar-like glass beads. The beads are evenly distributed throughout the blanket in squares that are about four inches by four inches, so you don’t have to worry about constantly adjusting the blanket. The blanket comes in a variety of sizes ranging from kid to adult. There are also 12 different color choices ranging from smoke to light blue, so you can easily match your existing bedding, or just pick your favorite color. This blanket is also super easy to keep clean, as it’s machine washable and can go in the dryer.

    Find more Weighted Blankets Plus Adult Cotton Flannel Blanket information and reviews here.

    VideoVideo related to weighted blankets plus adult cotton flannel blanket2018-10-17T13:59:26-04:00

  7. 7. Weighted Blanket With Dotted Minkey Cover

    weighted blanket
    Price: $69.95
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Comes with a removable duvet cover
    • Four different weights to choose from
    • Mink microfiber material is soft to the touch
    • Duvet cover is machine washable
    Cons:
    • Only two color options
    • Some people may need to go heavier or lighter than 10% of their body weight based on the sizes that are available
    • Price

    This weighted blanket is a great deal, as it comes with a removable duvet cover. The weight inside the blanket is really evenly distributed, as there are small pockets that hold the weights which prevents the blanket from sliding around inside the cover. This means that you’ll sleep even more soundly, as you won’t have to adjust your blanket throughout the night. 

    Find more CMFRT Premium Weighted Blanket With Removable Duvet Cover information and reviews here.

  8. 8. Miran Blankets Deep Sleep Weighted Blanket Double Adult Size

    weighted blankets
    Price: $144.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Large size – 60 inches by 80 inches
    • Heavier weights available – 15 and 20 pounds
    • Soft mink fabric
    • Removable cover is machine washable
    Cons:
    • No kid or small sizes
    • Only one color choice
    • Price

    This weighted blanket is ideal for those who need a larger, heavier blanket. This blanket is 60 inches by 80 inches so it’s plenty big enough to place on a bed or to fully cover you while you’re sitting on the couch, and it comes in 15 pounds, 20 pounds, and 25 pounds. The cover is made with cotton and super soft mink, and it’s removable which makes washing super simple. Available in a medium gray color, this blanket works for men and women and will match most living spaces. Miran also offers a full two year warranty, so you can feel good about your purchase.

    Find more Miran Blankets Deep Sleep Weighted Blanket Double Adult Size information and reviews here.

  9. 9. Rocabi Luxury Adult Weighted Blanket

    weighted blanket
    Price: $209.00
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Cover has cool geometric design
    • Removable cover is easy to wash
    • Four weights to choose from
    Cons:
    • No kid sizes available
    • Slightly more expensive than other weighted blankets
    • Price

    If you want a weighted blanket that has a little more of a design element, this blanket is a great choice as it has a cool geometric design in gray and white. The blanket itself is made for adults as it comes in 15, 20, 25, and 30 pound weights. Keep in mind that the removable cover adds an additional 2.5 pounds, so you may want to get a size down if you want less pressure. The cover is made of polyester, microfiber, and minky fabric, so it’s ultra soft and easy to keep clean. You can also choose to get just the weighted blanket, which is just plain gray.

    Find more Rocabi Luxury Adult Weighted Blanket information and reviews here.

  10. 10. Quilty Premium Weighted Blanket for Adults

    weighted blankets
    Price: $69.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Warm fleece duvet cover
    • Multiple weights to choose from
    • Cool grey color
    Cons:
    • Only one color choice
    • Price
    • Blanket slides around

    If you love wrapping up in a warm blanket, this weighted blanket is a great choice as it has a fleece duvet cover. The cover has 10 buttons to help keep the blanket in place, and the blanket itself has multiple small-stitched square to keep the weighted beads from slipping around in the blanket. There are multiple sizes ranging from 5 to 25 pounds, and it comes in a cool grey color.

    Find more Quilty Premium Weighted Blanket information and reviews here.

  11. 11. Dozeology Weighted Blanket

    weighted cotton blanket
    Price: $78.45
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Will keep you cool in summer and cozy in winter
    • Eight ties will keep blanket from shifting inside cover
    • Made with 100% breatheable cotton
    Cons:
    • Only available in grey
    • Price tag is moderate
    • Only available in one size

    This blanket is well worth the cost. It has awesome reviews and is made of 100 percent cotton, which isn’t the case for all weighted blankets on the market. The blanket comes with eight corner ribbons to hold them together, which prevents the blanket from clumping or shifting. It will keep you cool in the summer and cozy in the winter. 

  12. 12. Qusleep Diamond Weighted Blanket

    Qusleep Diamond Weighted Blanket
    Price: $28.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Inexpensive price point
    • Made with microfibers for comfort
    • Neutral color
    Cons:
    • Sizing might not be perfect
    • Might feel too heavy to those who have never used a weighted blanket before
    • No color options

    If you want to gift or test out a weighted blanket but don’t have the budget to spend close to $100, this is a great inexpensive option that people love for many reasons. The microfiber makes is very comfortable and soft, perfect for getting cozied up in bed or on the couch. It’s great for year-round use because of the temperature control features which ensure you won’t get too warm. It also has a money-back guarantee, which is great if you’re still unsure of this newer technology but want to give it a try. 

  13. 13. rocabi Cooling Weighted Blanket

    rocabi Cooling Weighted Blanket
    Price: $139.00
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Comes in a variety of sizes
    • Cover and inside blanket included
    • Good price point
    Cons:
    • Weights can be heavy to those you haven't used before
    • Sizing may be off
    • No color options

    The best part about a weighted blanket like the rocabi Cooling Weighted Blanket is its ability to keep you really comfortable without getting too hot for the best night’s sleep. It’s a great option for the summer months when you still want the heavy weight of a thick cover but it’s simply too hot to sleep with that heat. Both the inner weighted blanket and the outer cover are included in this awesome and affordable set. 

  14. 14. Weighted Blanket for Kids

    Weighted Blanket for Kids
    Price: $59.90
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Great for kids
    • Lots of colors and patterns available
    • Made of very soft cotton
    Cons:
    • Must be dry cleaned
    • Glass beads can sometimes get through stitching
    • Sizing can be off

    Weighted blankets aren’t just for adults. Kids will see the same benefits from using a weighted blanket as adults do, giving kids the sensation of being held or swaddled without getting overly hot. The smaller compartments for the beads in this blanket make sure that they stay evenly distributed for the best temperature control. 

  15. 15. LUNA Weighted Blanket

    LUNA Weighted Blanket
    Price: $64.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Good for kids and adults
    • Really works to help you sleep
    • Made with high quality fabric
    Cons:
    • No cover included
    • Small number of colors to choose from
    • Dimensions and sizing may be off

    The LUNA Weighted Blanket uses the highest quality of cotton for the softest and comfortable feel. It’s even better than organic cotton when it comes to quality, making this weighted blanket top of the line. The size is best for a queen bed, with temperature control threading to prevent overheating. You can purchase this blanket in several neutral colors that will go with everything. 

  16. 16. MerryLife Weighted Blanket 10 lbs

    MerryLife Weighted Blanket 10 lbs
    Price: $57.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Great for kids and adults
    • Sherpa lining for added comfort in addition to glass beads
    • Several beautiful plaid designs to choose from
    Cons:
    • Not machine washable
    • Small size won't fit larger beds
    • No solid or neutral designs

    This weighted blanket has the benefit of soft sherpa as well as the weight from glass beads, making it the perfect combination for ultimate comfort. The 10 lb blanket can be used for both adults and children, with a beautiful plaid design that can be used on a bed or the couch as a weighted throw blanket. The only problem with this blanket is that it’s spot clean only, so you can’t throw it in the washing machine. 

  17. 17. Cooling Weighted Blanket for Kids

    Cooling Weighted Blanket for Kids
    Price: $29.90
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Tons of kid-friendly designs
    • Various weights as low as 5 lbs
    • Great beginner blanket
    Cons:
    • Smaller sizes not suitable for adults
    • No seperate insert, which can make washing tricky
    • Measurements may be slightly off

    These weighted blankets not only come in awesome kid-friendly designs but also in weights that aren’t intimidating, even for those who have never used a weighted blanket before. The blanket can be purchased in weights as low as 5lbs, which will still give the desired effect of comfort and security while sleeping and prevent your child from getting too warm. 

  18. 18. Weighted Blanket for Kids – 100 Percent Cotton

    Weighted Blanket for Kids 36x48 Inches
    Price: $39.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Well-made with 100 percent cotton
    • Filling is non-toxic and hypoallergenic
    • Tons of kid-friendly patterns
    Cons:
    • No solid colors offered
    • Kids might still be able to push off the lighter weights
    • Not a suitable option for adults

    Not many blankets are made from 100 percent cotton, which is important if you are shopping for a child and want the best fabrics for them. This weighted blanket is made of entirely cotton and comes in fun patterns that children will love in their bedroom. All of the glass beads used for the filling are non-toxic and hypoallergenic which is another bonus. 

  19. 19. Warm Minky Weighted Blanket

    Warm Minky Weighted Blanket
    Price: $49.90
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Made from the softest Minky fabric
    • Can be used with duvet cover if you'd like with added ties
    • Comes in tons of gorgeous patterns so it can also be used alone
    Cons:
    • Only available in Queen size
    • No cooling, so may be too warm for some
    • Recommended spot cleaning

    If you want to feel like you’re being wrapped in a hug while you sleep, this soft and cozy weighted blanket is a winner. Not only does it have the weighted factor, but it’s made of the smoothest and silkiest Minky fabric. If you choose to use this with a duvet cover, the inset includes loops for easy tying, but the patterned insert allows it to also be used on its own. You can order it in tons of varying weights and patterns. 

  20. 20. Zen&Chill All Seasons Weighted Blanket

    Zen&Chill All Seasons Weighted Blanket
    Price: $49.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • One year buyer's warranty
    • Comes with cover and insert
    • Temperature control
    Cons:
    • Expensive price point
    • Not many colors available
    • Not many weight options available

    This luxury weighted blanket might cost a bit more than others, but it’s worth the investment for a really nice quality weighted blanket with a cover included. The temperature control blanket allows you to feel the weight of a heavy blanket without overheating, the equation for a really restful night’s sleep. The blanket also comes with a one year warranty, allowing you to experience the benefits of this type of blanket without fully committing. 

What You Need to Know About Buying a Weighted Blanket

While the weighted blanket technology isn't exactly new, the popularity has exploded in recent years as more and more people are enjoying the benefits of a weighted blanket. Similar to swaddling a baby, a weighted blanket helps you feel safe and secure and can help aid you in a better night's sleep and even helping to reduce anxiety. 

Sizing

Weighted blankets are traditionally sized to an individual, so while you can buy them with covers, similar to a traditional duvet, they likely won't replace your existing comforter. You can, however, find blankets that are sized to a mattress. Twin, Queen, and King sizes can all be purchased. 

Weight

Weighted blankets come in tons of various weight. The rule of thumb when purchasing a blanket is as follows. You'll want to choose a blanket that's about 10 percent of your weight, plus a few lbs. so for example, if you weigh 150 lbs., choose a 15-18 lb. blanket. Children can get away with much less weight, ranging from five to seven pounds and you can shop for children's weighted blankets here. 

See Also:

Best Wedding Gifts for Parents

Best Gifts for Your Boyfriend

Best Gifts for Couples 

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.

Read More
, , ,