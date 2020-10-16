21 Best Weighted Blankets: Your Buyer’s Guide

Safe for kids and adults alike, weighted blankets can help with many different sleep and sensory issues, leaving you feeling more rested and ready to take on the day.

If you have trouble sleeping at night due to insomnia, anxiety, or stress, a weighted blanket may be your answer. Weighted blankets help you relax as the added pressure means you literally feel that you are being held or hugged by someone, all throughout the night.

What You Need to Know About Buying a Weighted Blanket

While the weighted blanket technology isn't exactly new, the popularity has exploded in recent years as more and more people are enjoying the benefits of a weighted blanket. Similar to swaddling a baby, a weighted blanket helps you feel safe and secure and can help aid you in a better night's sleep and even helping to reduce anxiety.

Sizing

Weighted blankets are traditionally sized to an individual, so while you can buy them with covers, similar to a traditional duvet, they likely won't replace your existing comforter. You can, however, find blankets that are sized to a mattress. Twin, Queen, and King sizes can all be purchased.

Weight

Weighted blankets come in tons of various weight. The rule of thumb when purchasing a blanket is as follows. You'll want to choose a blanket that's about 10 percent of your weight, plus a few lbs. so for example, if you weigh 150 lbs., choose a 15-18 lb. blanket. Children can get away with much less weight, ranging from five to seven pounds and you can shop for children's weighted blankets here.

