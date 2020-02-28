Coronavirus Now: Maps of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases, Deaths & Updates

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 now number at more than 83,000 around the world as of February 28, 2020. Once referred to as novel coronavirus or Wuhan coronavirus, COVID-19 has disrupted lives across the globe, while the CDC is advising Americans to be prepared in case the virus spreads in their communities. Here’s an update on the latest news about the coronavirus, including confirmed cases and deaths. The first section of this article will have the most recent news updates. The second two sections have maps and statistics on confirmed cases and deaths around the world.

February 28 Updates

Patient in California May Be First Case of Community Spread, But This Is Not Yet Confirmed

A new case of COVID-19 was reported in northern California on February 26, NBC Bay Area reported. This one’s not connected to a cruise ship and it might be the first instance of “community spread,” reported Ian Cull of NBC.

The infected person didn’t travel to infected areas or come into contact with someone with COVID-19, but the CDC said it was possible that “the patient may have been exposed to a returned traveler who was infected.”

Email I received earlier today from @ucdavis Medical Center leaders regarding the case of apparently community acquired #COVID19 in #Sacramento at #UCDavis hospital pic.twitter.com/q9qrJq5iWo — Jonathan Eisen (@phylogenomics) February 27, 2020

On February 19, UC Davis Medical Center received the patient but the CDC didn’t test the patient until four days later, even though the hospital had requested a test sooner than that, USA Today reported. The hospital already had the patient on contact precautions because they were concerned about the possible virus. The patient is from Solano County and was intubated and on a ventilator when they arrived at UC Davis Medical Center, according to a statement from the hospital, NPR reported.

Later on the afternoon of February 27, the UC Davis campus announced that three people are in isolation and one is being tested for COVID-19 while the other two are asymptomatic. The three are living in Kearney Hall and, at this time, classes are not being canceled. You can read the statement from UC Davis here.

In addition, a student from Los Rios Community College and a student from Consumnes River College are self-quarantining because, in their roles as medical professionals, they came in contact with the patient, KRON 4 reported.

Musicians Are Canceling Appearances & Universal Studios Japan Is Closing Through March 15

Green Day canceled a tour of Asia that was starting in March, Billboard reported. BTS has also canceled shows in South Korea, and New Order is putting Tokyo and Osaka shows on hold. National Symphony canceled concerts in Japan too.

Meanwhile, Universal Studios in Japan is closing through March 15.

U.S. Navy Orders Some Pacific Vessels to Remain at Sea 14 Days

Ryan Browne of CNN said the Navy is taking steps to make prevent any transmission of COVID-19. He wrote on Twitter: “The @USNavy has ordered all its vessels in the Pacific that have visited ‘countries with moderate or greater risk’ of the Coronavirus ‘to remain at sea for at least 14 days before pulling into another port in order to monitor Sailors for any symptoms of the virus.'”

He later updated the tweet to say that the self-quarantine instruction is for ships that visited any countries in the Pacific region.

Update: A Navy spokesman tells me the instruction to self-quarantine for 14 days applies to all ships that have visited ALL countries in the Pacific region and not just those that have visited countries with moderate or greater risk of Coronavirus https://t.co/xsB5m9ckUf — Ryan Browne (@rabrowne75) February 27, 2020

There are no indications that any Navy personnel contracted COVID-19, a spokesman said.

A Whistleblower Said Some HHS Workers Didn’t Have Appropriate Gear When Helping Americans Evacuating from China

A whistleblower has said that about 12 employees of the Department of Health and Human Services received Americans when they were evacuating from Wuhan, China, but the employees didn’t have the right protective gear or training, Washington Post reported. The employees weren’t tested and didn’t have symptoms.

Israel Says It May Be Close to a Vaccine

Israeli scientists have said they may be close to a vaccine, The Jerusalem Post reported. Scientists have been working on a vaccine against a bronchial disease that affected poultry.

Dr. Chen Katz told The Jerusalem Post: “Our basic concept was to develop the technology and not specifically a vaccine for this kind or that kind of virus. The scientific framework for the vaccine is based on a new protein expression vector, which forms and secretes a chimeric soluble protein that delivers the viral antigen into mucosal tissues by self-activated endocytosis, causing the body to form antibodies against the virus.”

He said that just out of luck, they had chosen a coronavirus as the proof of concept for their technology, and the DNA of COVID-19 is very similar. They hope this means they might be able to create a human vaccine soon and begin testing it in clinical trials.

In the U.S., Moderna has shipped a vaccine candidate to begin clinical trials in humans, Daily Mail reported. And Greffex in Houston has a potential vaccine ready for animal testing. During a press conference led by President Donald Trump on February 26, officials said the U.S. was about a year away from a mass-produced vaccine.

The Stock Market Is Reacting to the Virus

The Dow Jones has experienced wild swings because of the coronavirus, NBC News reported. This week it lost more than 3,000 points and closed on Thursday with a 1,200 point loss. There are now concerns the U.S. might experience a recession because of the virus.

COVID-19 Now Has More than 83,000 Confirmed Cases & More than 2,800 Deaths

As of February 28, 83,371 people have been confirmed to have COVID-19 (also known as the Wuhan coronavirus), according to BNO. There have been 2,858 fatalities.

The following map of confirmed cases in the U.S. and worldwide was shared by BNO News. You may need to zoom into the map to see the cases in the United States, which so far number at two, or cases in other countries across the world.

Another map worldwide is being maintained here which tracks confirmed cases and deaths. A mobile version of the map is here. The map pulls from WHO, CDC, NHC, and Dingxiangyuan sources and is being maintained by people with JHU.edu. Note that the “total recovered” number doesn’t account for people who may never have needed to go to the hospital.

Another map sourcing the most recent news about the virus can be found here.

Please consult your local news for the most recent information about virus cases, confirmed or unconfirmed. If you are concerned about your symptoms, talk with your doctor right away.

The CDC has also released a global map of cases around the world, last updated on February 27.

Reported Deaths from the COVID-19

So far, the following deaths have been reported from COVID-19 as of February 28, 2020, according to BNO News.

Mainland China – Hubei province (including Wuhan) – at least 2,682 deaths

Mainland China – Anhui province – 6

Mainland China – Beijing – 4

Mainland China – Chongqing – 6

Mainland China – Guangdong province – 5

Mainland China- Heilongjiang province – 12

Mainland China – Henan province – 19

Mainland China – Hunan province – 4

Mainland China – Jiangxi province – 1

Mainland China – Shandong province – 4

Mainland China – Shanghai – 2

Mainland China – Sichuan province – 3

Mainland China – Tianjin province – 3

Mainland China – Zhejiang province – 1

Mainland China – Other regions – 23

Mainland China – Undisclosed – 10

Deaths outside of mainland China:

Diamond Princess Cruise Ship – 4

France – 2

Hong Kong – 2

Iran – 26

Italy – 17

Japan – 4

Philippines – 1

South Korea – 13

Taiwan – 1

The first man who died outside of China was in the Philippines was 44 and had been admitted to San Lazaro Hospital. He had been admitted to the hospital on January 25, CNN Philippines reported, and he died on February 1. His partner, a 38-year-old woman, was the first confirmed case in the Philippines, PhilStar reported. Both the man and the woman were from Wuhan, China and had arrived via Hong Kong.

An American citizen in Wuhan, China died from the Wuhan coronavirus on February 6, CBS News reported. This is the first American death. The person was 60 years old.

Confirmed Cases Across the World

The confirmed international cases outside of China include the following countries, according to BNO News. These are confirmed cases, not deaths, and they are listed in alphabetical order.

Diamond Princess Cruise Chip – 705 (10 recovered)

Afghanistan – 1 case

Algeria – 1 case

Australia – 24 cases (15 recovered)

Austria – 3 cases

Bahrain – 33 cases

Belarus – 1 case

Belgium – 1 case (recovered)

Brazil – 1 case

Cambodia – 1 case (recovered)

Canada – 14 cases (3 recovered)

Croatia – 3 cases

Denmark – 1 case

Egypt – 1 case (recovered)

Estonia – 1 case

Finland – 2 cases (1 recovered)

France – 38 cases (11 recovered)

Germany – 48 cases (16 recovered)

Georgia – 1 case

Greece – 3 cases

Hong Kong – 92 cases (18 recovered)

India – 3 cases (3 recovered)

Iran – 245 cases

Iraq – 7 cases

Israel – 3 cases

Italy – 655 cases (45 recovered)

Japan – 214 cases (32 recovered)

Kuwait – 43 cases

Lebanon – 3 cases

Lithuania – 1 case

Macau – 10 cases (6 recovered)

Malaysia – 22 cases (17 recovered)

Nepal – 1 case (recovered)

Netherlands – 1 case

New Zealand – 1 case

Nigeria – 1 case

North Korea – Unknown (some unconfirmed reports indicated 1 to 7 but it’s not verifiable, BNO noted)

North Macedonia – 1 case

Norway – 4 cases

Oman – 6 cases

Pakistan – 2 cases

Philippines – 3 cases (2 recovered)

Romania – 1 case

Russia – 2 cases (2 recovered)

San Marino – 1 case

Singapore – 96 cases (66 recovered)

South Korea – 2,022 cases (24 recovered)

Spain – 25 cases (2 recovered)

Sri Lanka – 1 case (recovered)

Sweden – 7 cases

Switzerland – 8 cases

Taiwan – 32 cases (5 recovered)

Thailand – 40 cases (15 recovered)

UAE – 19 cases (5 recovered)

United Kingdom – 16 cases (8 recovered)

U.S. – 60 cases (6 recovered)

Vietnam – 16 cases (16 recovered)

60 Confirmed Cases in the United States

According to the CDC, the cases in the United States include at least 15 confirmed cases tested in the U.S. through health surveillance systems (included two person-to-person spread cases), plus 42 cases from the Diamond Princess cruise ship and three from Wuhan, China. The CDC is no longer providing a U.S. map of cases.

Here’s a look at the confirmed cases in the U.S.

During his address to the nation on February 26, Trump said that of the original 15 people in the U.S., eight have returned to their homes to stay there until fully recovered, one is in the hospital, five have fully recovered, and one is in “pretty good shape” between being in the hospital and going home. Some have already fully recovered, he said.

