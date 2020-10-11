31 Best N95 Mask Alternatives & Respirators

It’s a frightening time to be breathing. Although the number of diagnosed coronavirus cases nationwide had been leveling off, deaths are still quite high, and cases in the U.S. are once again on the rise. Also, the long term ramifications of the virus are just now becoming more apparent for people of all ages. Medical and scientific experts warn of the coming flu season and a potential resurgence of the virus at the same time. That means that right now is the best time to make preparations to stay safe.

It’s recommended that people should be doing their part by continuing to socially distance. Wearing face masks whenever you need to go in public has been proven to slow the spread up to 30% as well, and protects you as well as others. If everyone wears one, the percentage is far higher. In more than half of the U.S. where numbers are rising rapidly, masks are now mandated for public safety.

Right now, N95 respirators are not available to the public as they are being prioritized for hospitals and first responders. If you’re wondering what kinds of masks and respirators you can still get to protect yourself as the nation opens back up, we’re here with some options. They all offer some level of protection, and with infections spiking in some states and flattening in others, N95 mask alternatives are a good idea for everyone. The more committed we are to wearing them, the sooner we can slow the spread, and the sooner our lives can get back to a new kind of normal.

As availability varies, we’ll cover the following:

KN95 Masks – Per 3M Safety, these masks are made in China. They offer 95% filtration but not the tight fit of respirators.

FFP2 Masks – The European mask designation for looser fitting masks that offer 94% filtration.

N99 Masks – Masks that are very tight fitting and generally have replaceable filter media, but can offer 95% filtration of particulates.

Respirators – Both full and half-face respirators are tight-fitting over the nose and mouth and rely on various filter cartridges to provide filtration from external contaminants and can be up to 95% effective at protecting against viruses.

Face Shields – Used in conjunction with face masks, these clear shields can help protect against virus transmission according to the National Institutes of Health.

Cloth Face Masks – These are recommended by the CDC to help slow the spread of viruses. Filtration levels vary depending on whether or not filter materials are added to the layers of fabric, but you need at least two layers for protection. Masks that offer space for a carbon filter are even more effective.

Face Bandanas – These offer varying levels of protection but there’s no test information to indicate just how much. The consensus from health professionals says the thicker the fabric, the better the filtration.

Many states are slowly starting to open for business, while others are pulling back due to a rapid rise in cases. It’s perhaps even more important than ever to wear some kind of face protection and to continue the rituals you’ve learned to keep your family safe. While options come and go quite quickly on Amazon, we’re doing our best to give you as many options as possible to protect yourself and others. Even though we haven’t been able to personally vet all the choices, and many have no reviews to help us make a determination, we always do our best to note for you when we’ve been unable to test the options.

When you’re worried about airborne bacteria, germs, and viruses around your home, a UV air purifier is an ideal way to keep them under control, and if waterborne pathogens are more your concern UV water purifiers are a safe solution. A UV-C sterilizer can allow you to easily sanitize your phone, keys and many of your other small items in just a few minutes.

With many parents facing the possibility of their kids returning to the classroom, you may be looking for masks for your children. Be sure to look for those that are scaled smaller and fit their face well, while making breathing relatively easy. If they’re printed in fun patterns, all the better. Also, consider plastic face shields as perhaps a more comfortable and breathable option for kids. As you’ll note, we’ve included many kid-friendly options for you to consider in our list of recommendations.