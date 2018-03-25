Stormy Daniels’ Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The porn star who is speaking out on “60 Minutes” about her alleged affair with President Donald Trump has put together a successful career as an actress, stripper, director and writer.

Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has an estimated net worth of $2 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth.com. Daniels, 39, earns about $320,000 per year, according to FinApp.

Daniels, a Louisiana native who is married and has a 7-year-old daughter, alleges that she had an affair with Trump in 2006. Trump was married to Melania at the time and she had recently given birth to his fifth child, Barron.

Here’s what you need to know about Stormy Daniels’ net worth:

1. Stormy Daniels Was Paid $130,000 in Hush Money Prior to the 2016 Election to Stay Quiet, but She Is Willing to Give the Money Back, Her Lawyer Says

Stormy Daniels was paid $130,000 in hush money by Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, before the 2016 election to keep quiet about the affair, according to Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti. But Daniels, who is suing to have that agreement ruled to be invalid because Trump did not sign it himself, is willing to pay back that money, Avenatti said earlier this month.

“This has never been about the money,” Avenatti, told NBC News. “It has always been about Ms. Clifford being allowed to tell the truth. The American people should be permitted to judge for themselves who is shooting straight with them and who is misleading them. Our offer seeks to allow this to happen.”

Daniels has said she had an “intimate relationship” with Trump between 2006 and 2007. The White House has denied that the affair occurred.

Cohen has obtained a restraining order from a private arbitrator barring Daniels from disclosing “confidential information,” relating to the agreement, according to NBC News.

“I believe Mr. Avenatti’s actions and behavior has been both reckless and imprudent as it opens Ms. Clifford to substantial monetary liability, which I intend to pursue,” Cohen told The Washington Post.

Daniels could face up to a $1 million fine if she is found to have broken the hush agreement. She started a CrowdJustice fundraiser earlier this month to help with her legal battle.

“I am attempting to speak honestly and openly to the American people about my relationship with now President Donald Trump and the intimidation and tactics used against me,” the page states.

2. The AVN Hall of Famer Worked as a Stripper When She Was 17, Started Her Porn Career in 2000 & Has Become a Top Adult Film Director & Writer

Daniels is one of the adult film industry’s biggest stars. According to The New York Times, Daniels worked as a stripper in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, near where she grew up, when she was 17. She then launched her porn career in 2000. She has appeared in dozens of movies and has transitioned into other roles, including as an award-winning director and writer.

Daniels was inducted into the Adult Video News Hall of Fame in 2014.

Her career has also crossed over into the mainstream. She appeared in the movie “The 40-Year-Old Virgin,” and “Knocked Up” and was featured in a Maroon 5 music video.

“She was a very serious businesswoman and a filmmaker and had taken the reins of her career,” Judd Apatow, who directed her cameos in the R-rated comedies “Knocked Up” and “The 40-Year-Old Virgin” told the Times. “She is not someone to be underestimated.”

3. She Has Turned the Attention From the Trump Story Into a Nationwide ‘Make America Horny Again’ Strip Club Tour

Daniels has turned the attention from the Trump story into a nationwide strip club tour called “Make America Horny Again.” The tour kicked off in January 2018 in South Carolina, and she has made stops in several cities since.

According to Eventbrite, tickets for the events range from $25 to $1,000.

“HE SAW HER LIVE,” the Trophy Club’s flier said before the South Carolina show, according to The Washington Post. “YOU CAN TOO!”

At that show, Daniels told The Post, “It’s crazy how one moment can overshadow 15 years of work. I directed all these movies. I know it’s porn, but they aren’t ‘one, two, three, f—.’ These are serious.”

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Daniels was paid $1,000 for a strip club appearance there as part of the tour.

4. She Has Been Married 3 Times to Fellow Porn Stars & Now Lives With Her Current Husband & Their Daughter in a $320,000 Home in Texas

Daniels has been married three times and has been with her current husband, Glendon Crain (who performs under the name Brandon Miller), since 2010. They have a 7-year-old daughter together.

Daniels was previously married to actor and director Pat Myne from 2003 to 2005 and to actor Mike Moz from 2007 to 2009.

She currently lives in a small town in the Dallas suburbs. She and her husband purchased a 4-bedroom home valued at about $320,000 in 2014.

5. Daniels Is an Equestrian Competitor & Owns 7 Horses, Including a Pony for Her Daughter

Daniels is a nationally ranked equestrian competitor, performing under the name Stormy Crain, according to Rolling Stone. She owns seven horses, including a pony for her daughter, which she keeps on her Texas ranch.

“She blends right in,” Packy McGaughan, a trainer on the competition circuit, told The New York Times. “A pretty girl riding a horse.”

Daniels broke her back during a show-jumping accident last year, according to Rolling Stone, but posted last month that she was looking forward to show season starting again,

In 2017, she directed, wrote and starred in an equestrian-themed adult movie, “Unbridled,” described on its YouTube trailer as:

After losing her horse in a tragic accident, Avery Montgomery (Stormy Daniels) gave up riding and moved to New York. A decade later she learns that her now estranged family’s ranch is being auctioned by the bank to cover a delinquent loan. The Montgomerys have one chance to come up with the funds to save Thunder Creek: winning the Big Star Horse Trials. Avery must make the tough decision to return to Texas and face her demons…and her old flame and former trainer Grant Meyer (Marcus London). Things are made more difficult by a fellow rancher who is willing to do anything to get his greedy hands on Thunder Creek and by Avery’s sister Joey (Lyra Law) who has a secret that could ruin everything. Join awarding winning writer/director Stormy Daniels in her first big budget production for the Wicked Passions line in a tale about love, loss, family and the competitive and often heartbreaking world of equestrian competition.

You can watch the trailer above.