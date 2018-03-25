Stormy Daniels Photos: Pictures of the Famed Porn Star

Stormy Daniels, a porn star who alleges she was paid hush money by President Trump’s attorneys to cover up an affair with him before Election Day, will star in a March 25 interview with 60 Minutes at 7 p.m. ET/PT via CBS.

The show will be hosted by Anderson Cooper, who conducted the interview two weeks ago, according to CNN.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, claimed that she had a sexual relationship with Trump in 2006 and 2007. The president, meanwhile, has denied having an affair with Daniels. Meanwhile, Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen has said that he paid $130,000 of his own money to have her sign a confidentiality agreement.

Next cam show will be March 28! A post shared by stormydaniels (@thestormydaniels) on Mar 15, 2018 at 12:07pm PDT

Trump’s attorney is threatening a $20 million lawsuit for breach of the contract, something that Daniels and lawyer Michael Avenatti believe is nothing more than a bullying tactic. Daniels has filed her own lawsuit in California, asking the court to nullify the contract since Trump never signed it.

Here are the adult film star’s social media photos you need to see:

Well…this just happened. Have fun you angry little trolls who won’t even take the time to read it and learn something, @thestormydaniels captioned the above photo showing herself featured in Rolling Stone magazine.

Being a porn star, Daniels clearly doesn’t shy away from the camera, with her Instagram and Twitter accounts featuring a multitude of risque photos. “Photo shoot day! #brazzers🔞,” she wrote of the following picture:

She often advertises her adult shows via the social media account.

Wednesday night!! A post shared by stormydaniels (@thestormydaniels) on Feb 19, 2018 at 6:52pm PST

And often offers a glimpse of her everyday life. “Rise and Shine…but first we coffee!,” Daniels captioned a photo while sitting behind her laptop:

Rise and Shine…but first we coffee! A post shared by stormydaniels (@thestormydaniels) on Feb 12, 2018 at 5:56am PST

As to the relationship with her adorable pup, Daniels’ states they’re “BFFs”:

BFFs A post shared by stormydaniels (@thestormydaniels) on Feb 9, 2018 at 5:31am PST

She often features seductive poses of herself via Instagram:

A post shared by stormydaniels (@thestormydaniels) on Feb 7, 2018 at 5:53am PST

“My bodyguard is more handsome than yours ;) #mymartin #andiamos,” Daniels captioned a photo alongside a bodyguard:

The star often showcases her love of horses, with photos of herself riding in full gear:

How Sundays should be… A post shared by stormydaniels (@thestormydaniels) on Feb 18, 2018 at 2:32pm PST

She has become a media sensation since the alleged affair with President Trump surfaced. “Some lucky assholes get better looking with age…clearly I’m referring to the dashing @jimmykimmellive,” Daniels’ said, speaking of an interview with talk show host Jimmy Kimmel:

Daniels’ shows off on the Adult Video Network (AVN) in the photo below. “AVN red carpet! Dress by stylist #toniaryan Thanks to #superiorsunless and #crispybrowsstudio for making me purdy,” she stated:

On her Twitter account, Daniels’ describes herself as: “XXX film star, exclusive contract director for DIGITAL PLAYGROUND, Penthouse Pet& attempted equestrian.” She claims on the site that she wasn’t “paid a time for the interview with 60 Minutes.”

“Cause she is getting paid more for interviews then the 130k hush money,” @LanceTurner76 wrote. “She has yet to be sued but its coming. Remember she is only getting sued cause she did interviews or talks. She may also think she will win the lawsuit. But she has been paid by 60 minutes and others.”

To which Daniels replied: “This is false! I was NOT paid a dime for the interview with 60 Minutes (or anything else relating to telling this story)”:

This is false! I was NOT paid a dime for the interview with 60 Minutes (or anything else relating to telling this story) https://t.co/VkuDLm7Wy4 — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 21, 2018

She also doesn’t shy away from throwing jabs at trolls or those who dislike her.

Being honest is "bashing"? You need a dictionary, pumpkin. https://t.co/glM6GDG4ex — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 24, 2018

“Why don’t you go away with your bashing the president no one believes your lies Trump 2020,” @shopaholicstaci fired at Daniels via Twitter.

“Being honest is “bashing”? You need a dictionary, pumpkin,” the porn star replied.

Scroll on for additional photos featuring Daniels:

A post shared by stormydaniels (@thestormydaniels) on Mar 12, 2018 at 12:07pm PDT

I'm no angel…but neither are you. A post shared by stormydaniels (@thestormydaniels) on Feb 6, 2018 at 3:04pm PST