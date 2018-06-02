Scottsdale Murders Connected: 5 Fast Facts You need to Know

A series of four murders – including that of a prominent psychiatrist, Steven Pitt, who was involved in the JonBenet Ramsey case – are believed to be connected to the same gunman, Scottsdale police now say.

As of Saturday, June 2, 2018, there had been four possibly-related homicides since Thursday, two of doctors (a psychiatrist and psychologist, reportedly) and two paralegals, who were gunned down in a law firm. The suspect is at large and has not been named. Police do not feel the homicides are random.

1. Pitt, a High-Profile Forensic Psychiatrist, Was Killed Outside His Office

The first to die was Steven Pitt, a 59-year-old psychiatrist, who was involved in many prominent murder cases. In fact, they are some of the most high-profile cases in American history. He consulted on the Baseline Killer and Jon Benet Ramsey cases. Pitt was also involved in consulting on the Columbine school shooting, according to NBC News.

Vincent Lewis, of the Phoenix Police Department said the shooting death occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 31, 2018, near Scottsdale and Bell roads. Witnesses described hearing “a loud argument followed by gunshots,” and the shooter fled, according to AZCentral.com.

The motive was not clear, and Pitt died at the scene. “We are not ruling anything out, but at this point, a loud argument probably suggests they knew each other either professionally or personally,” Lewis said.

The Phoenix New Times previously described Pitt’s work on the infamous murder case of JonBenet, the child beauty pageant contest found murdered in her family home. Pitt, who generally worked with law enforcement, was a consultant for the District Attorney and the Boulder Police Department on that case.

Born to a homemaker and school administrator in Michigan, Pitt was described by the Phoenix publication as “a street-smart, openly ambitious wiseguy who seems most comfortable helping detectives sort out the psychopathology that has led someone — known or unknown — to commit a crime.”

Although he never revealed whom he suspected of killing JonBenet, Pitt was quoted by Phoenix New Times as saying of the child’s now deceased mother, Patsy Ramsey, “…what I see is someone who is a seasoned performer, someone who is verbally competent, very articulate, seductive, theatrical, and incredibly cunning. What I hear are some marked inconsistencies compared to what I know about the objective and factual data of the case.”

2. Two Women Were Shot & Killed at a Local Law Firm

Two paralegals were killed next at a local law firm. That double shooting occurred on Friday, June 1, 2018. The victims were identified as 48-year-old Veleria Sharp and 49-year-old Laura Anderson.

Police said both women were shot in the law firm office, although one of the women, shot in the head, “ran outside and told a limo bus driver to call 911. The woman was transported to a nearby hospital where she later died,” according to ABC15. The second woman was located inside the law office building deceased, the television station reported.

The shootings occurred at the Burt, Feldman, Grenier Law firm. The firm is located in downtown Scottsdale near a cluster of government buildings, including the local library.

3. A Fourth Homicide May Involve Another Doctor/Psychologist as a Victim

As Scottsdale was still reeling from the murders of Pitt and the two paralegals came word of a fourth homicide that police were investigating to see if it was related. “UPDATE: Scottsdale police now confirming this is a homicide they are working at a office off of Hayden road. Law enforcement source tells me it is a therapist office. And the man killed is a psychologist,” Okolie wrote on Twitter.

According to AZFamily.com, the fourth murder occurred “at a business near the area of Hayden and Mountain roads” and both Scottsdale and Phoenix police were investigating.

The fourth murder occurred on Saturday, June 2, 2018, meaning that a homicide was occurring every day.

4. The Suspect May Be Another Attorney, a Report Alleges

Authorities had not yet confirmed that account nor released the suspect’s name.

5. Police Have Released a Description of the Shooter

Police have released a sketch they say is of the gunman, a male. You can see it above.

In addition to the sketch, police described the shooter as “an adult male, bald and wearing a dark-colored hat with a short brim.” The motive for the shootings is not clear.