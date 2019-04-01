Lauren London, Nipsey Hussle’s Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

News broke Sunday night that rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot dead in front of his Los Angeles clothing store. Fans and friends of the rapper quickly began offering their condolences to Nipsey’s girlfriend of 5 years, actress and model Lauren London.

Here’s what you need to know about Lauren London, and her relationship with Nipsey:

1. Lauren Has 2 Children, One of Whom She Shares With Nipsey

Before she was with Nipsey, she was in a relationship with rapper Lil Wayne. The two split up in 2009, and not long after she announced that she was pregnant with his child. Their son, Cameron Carter, was born on September 9, 2009.

Lauren and Nipsey started dating in 2013, and had a son together in 2016 named Kross Asghedom. Hussle told GQ that just before Lauren got pregnant, “Lauren was handpicked by John Singleton to do Snowfall. She read, got the part, shot the pilot…did stunts…this was her dream role. And then she got pregnant with our son. That was a really hard decision for her to make.” She made the decision to pass on the role and have their child. Of that decision, she remarked “Do I choose my soul or myself? I went with my soul.”

2. She & Nipsey Were Featured by GQ Shortly Before His Passing

In late February 2019, GQ featured the couple in a spread entitled “California Love with Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London.” The spread celebrated the two as a power couple, and gave fans a little more insight into their lives together.

GQ published a video in which London and Hussle quizzed each other on their relationship only two days before he was shot and killed. The video shows off the sweet, playful side of their relationship and makes clear the love they both had for each other. One of the questions asked who Lauren’s celebrity crush was, to which she replied “I don’t have a celebrity crush. I’m with my celebrity crush.”

3. They Broke Up in 2017, But Ultimately Got Back Together

According to GQ, the couple met after Lauren follower Nipsey on Instagram and he, in turn, reached out to her on direct message. She claimed that her decision to follow him on the social media platform was a result of a wrap gift she purchased for her The Game co-stars: Nipsey’s latest mixtape.

Hot New Hip Hop reported that shortly after the two announced their break up in 2017, a year and a half after their son was born, they used social media and a public outing to the Lakers’ Christmas game to confirm that they had gotten back together. MarriedBiography.com reported that at the time of their alleged split, Nipsey wrote in a since-deleted tweet “@LaurenLondon and I had a dope relationship and made a Beautiful child. we are deciding to separate and raise our Son together as the main priority. This was A mutual choice and We will function with each-other as family w love and respect.” If there is truth to that tweet, their separation did not seem to last very long.

4. Lauren’s Acting Credits Include ‘The Game’ & ‘90210’

According to IMDB, Lauren’s breakout role as an actress was “New New” in ATL. After that, she starred alongside Idris Elba and Regina King in This Christmas in 2017. Apart from her major film roles, she also played recurring roles on Entourage and 90210, and played “Kiera Whitaker” on The Game from 2013-2015. IMDB says that she will be playing “Vanessa King” in the TV mini-series Games People Play, which is currently in pre-production.

The presence of professional photos of her career, public outings with Nipsey, and sweet posts of time spent with her sons on her social media make it clear that she is proud of all the roles she plays in her life. On finding a balance between her work and her children, London told Hollywood Life “I always tell my kids that when I’m done with a project that we’ll go on a little vacation or a staycation so they have something to look forward to at the end of a project and then on my days off I’m just full on hands on. I make lunches, I take them to school, I pick them up, I take them to birthdays, so my days off aren’t even dedicated to me, they’re dedicated to them.”

5. She Denied Rumors That She & Hussle Were Secretly Married

After Nipsey referred to Lauren as his “wife,” fans understandably began to wonder if the two had been secretly married. London, however, took to Instagram (on which she currently has 5.1 million followers) to clarify, writing “I’m not married y’all. Chillllll.” It’s more likely that he was using the phrase as a term of endearment and respect since they had been together for 5 years and had a child together.

When the two were shooting with GQ for their spread, the magazine said that TMZ even mistook the shoot for one meant to announce the long-term couple’s engagement.