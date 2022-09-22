Alan Miller’s Last Meal: Alabama Man Ordered Chuckwagon Steak Before Execution

Alan Miller had his last meal before he knew whether he would be executed, local news outlets reported. The 57-year-old Alabama man was convicted of killing three people in 1999, and his execution was the matter of a legal battle until hours before his death warrant expired.

Alan Eugene Miller had a final meal of meatloaf and chuckwagon steak, according to WTRF.

He is set to be executed tonight, September 22, 2022, after a U.S. Supreme Court decision came less than three hours before a midnight deadline. Miller had asked to be executed by nitrogen hypoxia, a move the state would not allow, according to local news outlets.

Miller was convicted of killing Christopher Yancy, Lee Holdbrooks and Terry Jarvis, according to WTRF.

Here’s what you need to know:

Miller Spent His Last Hours Eating Steak & Meatloaf, & Visiting With Family Members

BREAKING: A divided U.S. Supreme Court says Alabama can proceed with the execution of an inmate convicted in a 1999 workplace shooting. Justices in a 5-4 decision vacated an injunction that had prevented the lethal injunction of Alan Miller. https://t.co/i4cYHfEy2H — The Associated Press (@AP) September 23, 2022

Alabama Department of Corrections officials released information on Miller’s final hours to WTRF. The news outlet reported he had 10 visitors over the last 24 hours, mainly family members.

Yesterday, September 21, 2022, he had four visitors and a phone call with his attorney. On the day his death warrant was set to expire, he had six visitors, WTRF reported. The visitors included two brothers, his sister, his uncle, his sister-in-law and his attorney, WTRF reported.

He has a right to six witnesses to his execution, WTRF reported. One of the witnesses he listed is Elizabeth Bruenig, a reporter for The Atlantic who witnessed the independent autopsy of Joe Nathan James, the news outlet reported. His execution earlier in 2022 “garnered nationwide criticism,” WTRF reported. James, who was also executed in Alabama, “suffered a long death” at his execution, she reported in her article published August 14, 2022.

READ NEXT: Lisa Montgomery’s Last Words Before Execution: ‘No’

