Bobby Shmurda Release Date: When He Will Be Free

Rapper Bobby Shmurda is ready to go home. He will be released from prison Tuesday, February 23, 2021 and he already has some plans for what he will do once he gets out.

An Instagram post on his account early this morning, Monday, February 22, 2021, led to rumors Shmurda was already out. He won’t be released from prison until tomorrow.

Shmurda, whose real name is Ackquille Pollard, will be paroled early. He was sentenced to 6 to 7 years in prison for conspiracy and possession of a weapon, with his incarceration at the New York Clinton Correctional Facility beginning in November 2016. He was denied parole in December.

Here’s what you need to know:

Shmurda’s Mom Has Dinner Planned to Celebrate His Release From Prison & He Wants a Low-Key Evening

Bobby Shmurda Will Enjoy Family Time, Back to Work After Prison Release https://t.co/k1jWlwPsT4 — TMZ (@TMZ) February 22, 2021

Leslie Pollard, Shmurda’s mom, told TMZ she’s counting the hours until her son is released from prison. She is planning an intimate dinner with family for after he gets home.

“After dinner, we’re told Bobby — who’s been locked up since 2014 — wants to keep it chill. Nothing crazy. He wants to get back to his passion, which of course is music. Leslie tells us he’ll devote most, if not all, of his time to creating music again,” TMZ reported.

Shmurda will also be required to check in with his parole officer as a term of his conditional release. He will be on parole until 2026.

Shmurda Became Eligible for Conditional Release in February 2021 After His Release Date Was Bumped Back From December 2020

Bobby Shmurda will be eligible for conditional release as of February 23, 2021. pic.twitter.com/l58BZWkm25 — Hot Freestyle (@HotFreestyle) February 17, 2021

Shmurda was sentenced to six to seven years behind bars and began serving his sentence in November 2016 at the New York Clinton Correctional Facility, according to his prison record. He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy and one count of possession of a weapon, and in exchange, prosecutors dropped his more serious charge of conspiracy to commit murder.

Here is his prison record:

He was eligible for parole December 11, 2020, his inmate information shows. He caught a new charge during his prison sentence, and was convicted of possession of contraband.

Here are his convictions:

TMZ reported Shmurda was denied parole for several reason due to his behavior in prison, including allegedly having a shank, fighting and drug possession.

His prison record details his release date and other information. He will be on parole until February 23, 2026 if he does not face any parole violations.

Here is his release date:

Shmurda will be released under conditional release. That means a Time Allowance Committee reviews an inmate’s behavior and other factors to determine whether they will be released early.

The New York Department of Corrections Explains Conditional Release Dates:

If the inmate is not released by the Parole Board at his or her initial appearance or a subsequent one, he or she may eventually be released by conditional release. The inmate is considered by the Time Allowance Committee (consisting of prison staff) four months prior to his or her conditional release date. The Time Allowance Committee reviews the inmate’s incarceration behavior and participation in prison programs to decide if he or she has earned “good time” off his or her maximum sentence. The conditional release date may be adjusted as a result of the Time Allowance Committee’s review. Following the review and adjustment, the inmate will be released to Parole supervision on the adjusted Conditional Release Date.

