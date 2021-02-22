Is Bobby Shmurda Free? Instagram Post Leads to Rumors He Was Released From Prison

A post on Bobby Shmurda’s Instagram account on Monday, February 22, 2021 led his fans to believe he was already released from prison. Twitter users posted that the rapper is free. But it appears their celebration is premature. Shmurda is scheduled for release on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

His New York Department of Corrections inmate record shows he will not be released until that date. He will be on parole until February 23, 2026.

Here’s what you need to know:

Shmurda’s Instagram Account Shared a Clip From ‘King of New York’ Showing a Prison Release & Social Media Reacted, Thinking He Was Freed

Instagram and Twitter fans of Shmurda saw a post on his Instagram account posted early in the morning Monday, February 22, 2021. It showed a video of a release from prison in a clip from “King of New York,” and fans thought this meant he was already out.

However, Shmurda will be released tomorrow.

Shmurda, whose real name is Ackquille Pollard, is being paroled early. He was sentenced to six to seven years in prison for conspiracy and possession of a weapon, with his incarceration at the New York Clinton Correctional Facility beginning in November 2016. He was denied parole in December, and his release date was pushed to February 23. He also faced a drug charge in prison.

Here is his official release date:

The post included Shmurda’s song, “Can’t Forget About Hot,” from his 2014 Shmoney Shmurda (Shmixtape). The clip was from “King of New York,” a 1990 gangster classic. It shows the release of New York drug lord Frank White reclaiming his turf after his time in prison.

The Instagram page, realbobbyshmurdags9, has only one post – the above video. It was posted at about 3 a.m. Eastern time. Despite having only one post on the page, Shmurda has 776,000 followers.

Shmurda’s Mom Has Dinner Planned to Celebrate His Release From Prison & He Wants a Low-Key Evening

Bobby Shmurda Will Enjoy Family Time, Back to Work After Prison Release https://t.co/k1jWlwPsT4 — TMZ (@TMZ) February 22, 2021

Leslie Pollard, Shmurda’s mom, told TMZ she’s counting the hours until her son is released from prison. She is planning an intimate dinner with family for after he gets home.

“After dinner, we’re told Bobby — who’s been locked up since 2014 — wants to keep it chill. Nothing crazy. He wants to get back to his passion, which of course is music. Leslie tells us he’ll devote most, if not all, of his time to creating music again,” TMZ reported.

Shmurda will also be required to check in with his parole officer as a term of his conditional release. He will be on parole until 2026.

Twitter & Instagram Users Responded to the Post, Celebrating That Schmurda Was Freed

Everyone’s saying Bobby Shmurda is free but I haven’t seen a single news source say it soooo pic.twitter.com/dYp3Wp2VxT — Kevan Krueger (@KevanKrueger) February 22, 2021

The celebration was early, but fans were thrilled Monday morning thinking Shmurda was already released from prison.

“Bobby Shmurda is finally free…. Life can rebuild again,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“bobby shmurda is finally free !!! wait till that dude sees the iphone 12,” another person wrote.

YALL BETTER WAKE UP!!!! BOBBY SHMURDA FREE! pic.twitter.com/4jXOEyznMO — Thee BLACK Stali (@ChocolateMedusa) February 22, 2021

“YALL BETTER WAKE UP!!!!” another person wrote, sharing a meme of SpongeBob SquarePants and Squidward. “BOBBY SHMURDA FREE!”

BOBBY SHMURDA IS FREE GOOD MORNING pic.twitter.com/EfixNPHGAu — WhosBreezy (@WhosBreezyUK) February 22, 2021

“BOBBY SHMURDA IS FREE GOOD MORNING,” another Twitter user wrote.

