James Crumbley, Oxford Shooting Suspect Ethan Crumbley’s Dad Bought Gun Before Shooting

James Crumbley, the father of Oxford High School shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley, bought the gun the 15-year-old used in the shooting four days earlier, officials said.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said in a press conference James R. Crumbley may face charges related to the firearm. Ethan Crumbley’s mom is Jennifer Crumbley.

Crumbley works as an account executive in the Detroit area, according to his LinkedIn page. His Facebook page says he previously worked as a business development executive.

McDonald announced in a press conference Wednesday afternoon Crumbley is being charged as an adult with four counts of first-degree murder, one count of terrorism and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in commission of a felony. His arraignment is scheduled for December 1, 2021, and the office of the prosecutor said they expect to file additional charges.

The deceased victims were identified as 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin, 14-year-old Hanna St. Julian and 16-year-old Tate Myre, officials said. A fourth victim, 17-year-old Justin Shilling, died a day after the shooting.

Here’s what you need to know:

McDonald Emphasized the Responsibilities of Gun Owners & Said 15-Year-Old Crumbley Should Not Have Had Access to the Firearm

McDonald said in a Wednesday afternoon press conference that the responsibilities of gun owners involve securing the firearm safely, keeping it separate from ammunition and keeping it out of the hands of minors.

“We have to hold individuals accountable who don’t do that,” she said, in reference to Ethan Crumbley’s parents.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said at a press conference Tuesday evening that the suspect’s dad bought the gun, a a 9mm Sig Sauer SP 2022 pistol, on Black Friday. The teen had at least two 15-round magazines, Bouchard said. One of the magazines had seven rounds remaining when he was apprehended, the sheriff said.

