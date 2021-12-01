Madisyn Baldwin: A Tribute to the Oxford High School Shooting Victim

Madisyn Baldwin was identified by her family as one of the three victims who died in the Oxford High School shooting. Baldwin was 17 years old and expected to graduate at the end of the school year.

The other two deceased victims were identified by officials as 14-year-old Hanna St. Julian and 16-year-old Tate Myre.

The suspect is a 15-year-old sophomore, Oakland County Undersheriff Michael McCabe said at a press conference.

Baldwin was one of three people who were killed in the shooting in Oakland County, Michigan just before 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 30, 2021. The two other deceased victims were not immediately identified. An additional eight people, including at least one teacher, were injured in the shooting, officials said.

Here’s what you need to know:

Baldwin Would Have Graduated in 2022 & She Had Been Accepted Into Several Colleges

Madisyn Baldwin is still missing in Michigan following the Oxford High school shooting. pic.twitter.com/ejmbP10nim — Suziebum • 🐢 (@blink180suz) November 30, 2021

“Her family said she had already been accepted into several colleges, some with a full scholarship,” Click on Detroit reported.

Her family told the news outlet she loved to draw, read and write. She was the oldest of three siblings, the family said.

“She had a younger half brother and two sisters she loved dearly,” the news outlet reported.

The Oakland County Sheriff Said Oxford High School Had Been Proactive in Safety Measures

BREAKING: These are the victims of the Oxford High School shooting https://t.co/FKYsZdTOw2 — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) December 1, 2021

Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a 10 p.m. press conference that Oxford High School had taken safety precautions including intense and rigorous training that allowed officials to prevent further loss of life.

“Oxford has been one of the more proactive school districts. This kind of thing can happen anywhere,” Bouchard said.

The suspect was taken into custody within five minutes, officials said.

“The high school has approximately 1,800 students. Cars were dispatched at 12:52. Within two minutes they had the suspect in custody,” Bouchard said. “The deputies removed from the suspects a 9 mm Sig Sauer pistol was still loaded and had 7 rounds of ammunition. When they took it from him he was walking down the hall. That interrupted what could have been seven more victims.”

An alert on the Oxford Community School website says they will be closed for the remainder of the week, and grief counselors will be made available.

“As we grapple with the horrific tragedy in our school community all district schools will be closed for the remainder of the week. District families and staff, please see your email from OCS for details on available grief counseling,” the alert said. “Please keep our school community in your thoughts and prayers throughout this most difficult time.”

Grief counselors will be available beginning at noon Wednesday, November 1, 2021, a notice said.

Oxford Community Schools released a statement to parents mourning the loss of the students.

It said, in part:

Our school community is grieving a most horrific tragedy as an active shooter opened fire at Oxford High School at approximately 1 pm today. We are devastated to share that three of our precious students have lost their lives. Seven students and one staff member have been injured and are being treated for their injuries. As we face the unimaginable, we are grateful for the swift action of our first responders. The suspect was apprehended by Oakland County Sherriff’s Department and is in custody. Our school community will need everyone’s most sincere support during this tragic time.

READ NEXT: Oxford High School Shooting: 3 Killed, 8 More Injured in Michigan

