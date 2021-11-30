Oxford High School Shooting: Active Shooter Reported in Michigan

An active shooter has been reported at Oxford High School in Oakland County, Michigan, according to local authorities that say there was a shooting with multiple victims injured.

“There’s a massive police presence on the scene at the school, Tuesday afternoon, on N. Oxford Rd. Tipsters counted dozens of emergency vehicles headed north on Lapeer road toward Oxford,” WWJ 950 News Radio reported.

The Oakland County Sheriff told Fox 2 Detroit that multiple people were injured when a person began firing shots inside the high school today, Tuesday, November 30, 2021. Information on whether anyone had been killed was not immediately available. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the high school for an active shooter report shortly before 1 p.m., the news station reported.

BREAKING: Oakland County Sheriff’s Office has suspect in custody following shooting at Oxford High School. Undersheriff Mike McCabe: “There are multiple victims (4-6). No confirmed fatal shooting victims at this time.” pic.twitter.com/bVGw2TDYlE — Mark Cavitt (@MarkCavitt) November 30, 2021

The radio station reported a parent called into the station saying his ninth-grade daughter, Cheyenne, “called in hysterics saying there is an active shooter at the school.”

“According to an alert sent out to Oxford parents, an active emergency has been reported at the school and it has gone into emergency protocols and put the school into lockdown. Oxford Community Schools confirms the lockdown but would not elaborate if students are in danger or injured,” Fox 2 Detroit reported.

The alert said parents should not go to the school, the news station reported. Multiple law enforcement units are on the scene, including a SWAT and aviation unit, according to Fox 2 Detroit.

Prayers for everyone at Oxford High School right now. So terrifying that this is happening at my old high school! pic.twitter.com/eT97xLrm01 — qtkyliee (@kaylee440) November 30, 2021

Oxford is a small village about 30 miles north of Detroit with a population of less than 3,400 people, the news station reported.

This is a breaking news post that will be updated as more information becomes available. Early reports can be incomplete or inaccurate.

Here’s what you need to know:

Early Reports Indicate 4 to 6 People Were Shot & a Suspect Was Arrested

A look from the ground as emergency vehicles rushed to Oxford High School a short time ago. pic.twitter.com/91lrM7tCsj — Local 4 WDIV Detroit (@Local4News) November 30, 2021

The sheriff told Fox 2 Detroit that between four and six people were injured, and did not confirm any fatalities. A suspect was taken into custody, and authorities recovered a handgun, the news outlet reported. The high school was placed on lockdown.

WXYZ reported parents are asked not to go to Oxford High School. Instead, they are asked to pick up evacuated students at Meijer on N. Lapeer Road.

Just before 2 p.m., The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office told the news outlet they were conducting a secondary search for any additional victims.

“Officials don’t believe there are any other threats at this time, but they are still searching the school,” Click on Detroit reported at the time. “A lockdown was issued, and has not yet been lifted.”

Sources told the news station that a student had been shot in the face. The condition of the student was not immediately available.

Michigan state troopers were also called to the scene, the news station reported. Students were being taken from the high school by bus.

“Buses are showing up at the school to bring students home. Evacuated students were told to convene at the Meijer north of the school,” the news outlet reported.

