Ethan Crumbley: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ethan Crumbley was identified by officials as the Oxford High School shooting suspect, who authorities allege killed four students and injured eight others, including at least one teacher.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald announced in a press conference Wednesday afternoon Crumbley, 15, is being charged as an adult with four counts of first-degree murder, one count of terrorism and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in commission of a felony. His arraignment is scheduled for December 1, 2021, and the office of the prosecutor said they expect to file additional charges. The weapon used in the shooting was purchased by the suspect’s dad, James Crumbley, on Black Friday, officials said Tuesday night.

The deceased victims were identified as 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin, 14-year-old Hanna St. Julian and 16-year-old Tate Myre, officials said. A fourth victim, 17-year-old Justin Shilling, died a day after the shooting.

“We have to do better,” McDonald said in the press conference. “How many times does that have to happen? How many times?”

She said that the public has become desensitized to school shootings, and that she has been thinking about the parents who said goodbye to their children Tuesday morning, November 30, 2021, expecting they would be safe.

“They were innocent children who went to school,” she said, and said her office would seek justice for the victims.

“Hopefully, we are going to start an ongoing conversation on gun control and move the needle,” she said.

Crumbley was being held as a juvenile while McDonald reviewed the case. The Detroit News and other Michigan news outlets did not initially name Crumbley, but referenced an archive article leading to his identification.

“In a 2017 article in a local newspaper, the boy appears as a bespectacled fifth-grader at an international baccalaureate school. At the time, he was part of a group of students working on a project about poverty and expressed sympathy for the homeless and hungry,” The Detroit News reported.

Oakland County Undersheriff Michael McCabe said at a press conference that they received about 100 calls to 911 reporting an active shooter at the high school just before 1 p.m. Parents were alerted through a school alert system, and several parents reported receiving frantic calls and texts from their children.

Oxford is a small village about 30 miles north of Detroit with a population of less than 3,400 people.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Crumbley’s Parents Advised Their Son Not to Speak to Police

BREAKING: The gunman at an Oxford, Michigan, high school is a 15-year-old student who had access to a semiautomatic handgun and multiple magazines. Police say at least three students are dead and six are wounded, including an educator. #mileg https://t.co/EHmf4Nnopf — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) November 30, 2021

Oakland County Undersheriff Michael McCabe said at a press conference his parents told authorities they did not want them to speak to their son. Consent from parents is required for juveniles, McCabe said, and the teen invoked his 6th Amendment rights not to speak to police without an attorney present.

“He did not give us any resistance when he was taken into custody,” McCabe said.

But McCabe said as their investigation continued, Crumbley “is not cooperating with us.” They conducted a search warrant at the suspect’s house in the hours after the shooting.

“We will get to the bottom of this,” McCabe said.

Read more about Crumbley’s mom, Jennifer Crumbley here, and about his dad, James Crumbley here.

One teacher was among the eight wounded victims. She was discharged with a grazing bullet wound injury, he said Tuesday night.

McCabe addressed rumors that there was a prior threat made by the student that was ignored by officials, and said there was no evidence to support that.

“Please don’t believe everything you hear,” he said.

WWJ 950 News Radio was one of the first to report the shooting, saying a parent called the radio station to say there was an active shooter at the high school.

“There’s a massive police presence on the scene at the school, Tuesday afternoon, on N. Oxford Rd. Tipsters counted dozens of emergency vehicles headed north on Lapeer road toward Oxford,” the radio station reported.

2. Crumbley Was Featured in the Local Newspaper as a 5th Grader for a Project on Poverty & Hunger

Breaking: Oakland County law enforcement report 3 students dead in Oxford High School shooting. At least one teacher, other students hurt. Suspect in custody within 5 minutes of first call. Hand gun recovered https://t.co/YoRlEONIw9 — Dave Boucher (@Dave_Boucher1) November 30, 2021

When Crumbley was a 5th Grade student at Lakeville Elementary School in 2017, his name was in the local newspaper for positive reasons. Reporters covering an exhibit where students presented solutions to real-life featured Crumbley for his project. He was part of a group project focused on poverty and hunger.

“I see people that are on the streets sometimes that are homeless and hungry, and so I feel like I should take action and help them,” he said.

Four years later, officials allege, the 5th Grader with a desire to help those in need became a killer.

Many parents received the first word about the shooting through a school alert system, according to Fox 2 Detroit.

“According to an alert sent out to Oxford parents, an active emergency has been reported at the school and it has gone into emergency protocols and put the school into lockdown. Oxford Community Schools confirms the lockdown but would not elaborate if students are in danger or injured,” Fox 2 Detroit reported.

3. Crumbley Surrendered to Law Enforcement Without a Struggle & Was Not Injured

#breakingnews Oxford High School on lockdown after school shooting reported with multiple victims. pic.twitter.com/ARDxWYkhdq — Macomb County Scanner (@Macomb_Scanner) November 30, 2021

Oakland County Undersheriff Michael McCabe said at a press conference that Crumbley was not injured in the shooting. McCabe said he was taken into custody within five minutes of the first shot fired. He did not resist, surrendering to authorities, McCabe said.

“He did not give us any resistance when he was taken into custody,” McCabe said.

During the news conference Tuesday afternoon, McCabe said there is regularly a sheriff’s deputy stationed at the school, and that deputy — along with another assisting deputy — took the suspect into custody.

Michigan state troopers were also called to the scene to assist, the police department wrote on Twitter. MSP Metro Detroit shared information from the early investigation on Twitter.

The Twitter thread said:

The Michigan State Police is aware of the incident taking place at Oxford High School. The Oakland County Sheriff Office is the primary agency for this incident. There is always a large amount of confusion and misinformation as these on going incidents unfold. The following is from the Oakland County Sheriff Office:

‘We responded to an active shooter at Oxford High School in Oxford Township at 12:55PM today. We have one suspected shooter in custody along with a handgun. We do not believe there are any other at this time.’ ‘There are multiple victims (4-6). No confirmed fatal shooting victims at this time. News media can stage in the parking lot across the street from the Meijer next to McDonald’s at 655 N. Lapeer Rd. We will do a briefing at that location shortly.’ ‘We are still doing a secondary search of the school for any further victims. All evacuated students will be located at the Meijer store for reunification with parents or relatives.’ Make sure to follow official reports for the most accurate information.

Students were being taken from the high school by bus, according to Click on Detroit.

4. Authorities Have Not Released a Motive in the Oxford High School Shooting

Breaking News: Three people were killed in a shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan, north of Detroit, the authorities said. The dead were all believed to be students, officials said, and a 15-year-old student has been taken into custody. https://t.co/Xe3t4JTJWr — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 30, 2021

Oakland County Undersheriff Michael McCabe said at a press conference that no motive would be immediately released in the shooting. He did not say whether a motive had been determined. The suspect asked for an attorney, McCabe said.

The undersheriff told Fox 2 Detroit within an hour of the shooting that between four and six people were injured. A suspect was taken into custody, he said at the time, and authorities recovered a handgun, the news outlet reported. The high school was placed on lockdown.

WXYZ reported parents were asked not to go to Oxford High School. Instead, they were asked to pick up evacuated students at Meijer on N. Lapeer Road.

Just before 2 p.m., The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office told the news outlet they were conducting a secondary search for any additional victims.

5. Parents, Locals & Michigan Officials Expressed Shock & Heartbreak Over the Shooting

My daughter just texted us saying there is an active shooter at her old high school… Currently all police departments are responding. I can't count the number of sirens I heard heading that way. Oxford High School ☹️🙏🏽 — Louie G 🇩🇪🇲🇽🇺🇲 (@LouGarza86) November 30, 2021

Parents reported that they had received frantic calls and texts from their children at Oxford High School as early word spread of an active shooter.

“My daughter just texted us saying there is an active shooter at her old high school… Currently all police departments are responding. I can’t count the number of sirens I heard heading that way. Oxford High School,” one person wrote on Twitter, identifying himself as a parent of a former student.

Oxford High School Mom reflects on school shooting incident. She says her daughter is okay, but shaken up. pic.twitter.com/VKQ3mc0wp0 — WXYZ Detroit (@wxyzdetroit) November 30, 2021

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer described the shooting as an “unimaginable tragedy” during the news conference.

“I think this is an important moment for us to support one another, to support our community,” she said.

Michigan Senator Rosemary Bayer wrote on Twitter she was “absolutely horrified” at the reports of the shooting.

“Absolutely horrified by what is happening. On the phone right now getting details and offering assistance,” Bayer wrote. “Oxford High School on lockdown due to active shooting situation, reports of multiple victims.”

My heart breaks for the Oxford High School community and I am monitoring this tragedy closely. Follow this thread for important updates: https://t.co/aVn49Ysqh8 — Brenda Lawrence (@RepLawrence) November 30, 2021

Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence wrote on Twitter her “heart breaks” over the school shooting.

“My heart breaks for the Oxford High School community and I am monitoring this tragedy closely,” she wrote.

I am praying for the Oxford High School community and will continue to monitor this tragic situation. Thank you to our Oakland County first responders and those who are working to reunite students with their families. Absolutely heartbreaking news. https://t.co/ao9PqBM1rP — Rep. Haley Stevens (@RepHaleyStevens) November 30, 2021

Representative Haley Stevens wrote on Twitter she was praying for the community.

“I am praying for the Oxford High School community and will continue to monitor this tragic situation. Thank you to our Oakland County first responders and those who are working to reunite students with their families,” she wrote. Absolutely heartbreaking news.”

READ NEXT: Oxford High School Shooting Victims: Tributes to The Students Killed in Michigan

