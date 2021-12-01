Jennifer Crumbley, Ethan Crumbley’s Mom, Wrote About Politics on a Blog

Jennifer Crumbley is the mother of Oxford High School shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley, who officials allege killed four students in a rampage in Michigan.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said in a press conference that the suspect’s parents may face charges related to the firearm. The gun was purchased by the teen’s father, James Crumbley, on Black Friday, officials said.

Jennifer Crumbley is listed as a realtor for a Clarkston, Michigan real estate company.

McDonald announced in a press conference Wednesday afternoon Crumbley, 15, is being charged as an adult with four counts of first-degree murder, one count of terrorism and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in commission of a felony. His arraignment is scheduled for December 1, 2021, and the office of the prosecutor said they expect to file additional charges.

The deceased victims were identified as 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin, 14-year-old Hanna St. Julian and 16-year-old Tate Myre, officials said. A fourth victim, 17-year-old Justin Shilling, died a day after the shooting.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jennifer Crumbley Wrote in a Blog Post She Reluctantly Voted for Trump in 2016

Jennifer Crumbley wrote a blog post published November 11, 2016, titled, “Dear Mr. Trump.” In the post, she said she decided to vote for Trump, although his political platform often conflicted with her values.

She wrote:

Dear President Elect, Mr. Trump. Feels funny to even be writing your name like that, but you made history on Tuesday. I’m not going to lie. I was scared s***less to circle your name on my ballot. I have been back and forth on whether to vote for you, or not vote at all. I struggled to make myself find a way to trust Hillary as a President. I could not. You see, I am an American Woman. I value the equality of the LGBT community, in fact, I hold that in really high regards. I am a feminist. I value womens rights and want to be alive when I see the first woman become President. But as an American Woman, with a 10 year old child I could not have that first woman be Hillary.

Jennifer Crumbley Worked as a Real Estate Agent for a Michigan Company

Crumbley was listed as a real estate agent, but the company removed her staff bio in the day after the shooting. Here is her deleted profile:

Her Realtor.com profile says she has 23 years of experience in the real estate business.

McDonald Emphasized the Responsibilities of Gun Owners & Said 15-Year-Old Crumbley Should Not Have Had Access to the Firearm

Tuesday in America. 15-year-old student brings gun to school, shoots and kills three fellow students, injures several others, at high school in Oxford Township near Detroit Michigan. There will be thoughts and prayers, no gun control legislation, and on we go to the next one. pic.twitter.com/2P7DjsBE5P — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) November 30, 2021

McDonald said in a Wednesday afternoon press conference that the responsibilities of gun owners involve securing the firearm safely, keeping it separate from ammunition, and keeping it out of the hands of minors.

“We have to hold individuals accountable who don’t do that,” she said, in reference to Ethan Crumbley’s parents.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said at a press conference Tuesday evening that the suspect’s dad bought the gun, a a 9mm Sig Sauer SP 2022 pistol, on Black Friday. The teen had at least two 15-round magazines, Bouchard said. One of the magazines had seven rounds remaining when he was apprehended, the sheriff said.

READ NEXT: Ethan Crumbley: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

