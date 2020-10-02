President Donald Trump COVID-19 Diagnosis: What’s the Death Risk for Age 74?

President Donald Trump and First lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19, a fact that was confirmed via tweets from the president and the First Lady. News of the diagnosis broke in the early morning hours of October 2, and Melania Trump tweeted that the pair felt fine.

However, Trump is 74 years old, which puts him in a higher risk category for coronavirus. In addition, Trump weighed 244 pounds in June and is 6 foot 3 inches tall. That technically classifies him as obese, and obesity is a risk factor for COVID-19. Melania Trump is 50 years old.

What is the death risk for COVID-19 for 74 year olds, though?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of deaths from COVID-19 increases with age. As of September 30, the latest date of the CDC chart, there have been 41,866 deaths of people age 65–74 years in the United States. More men have died of COVID-19 in that age range than women, according to CDC. That’s out of 194,091 deaths as of that date. That’s 22 percent of COVID-19 deaths.

The CDC noted: “Number of deaths reported in this table are the total number of deaths received and coded as of the date of analysis and do not represent all deaths that occurred in that period. Counts of death occurring before or after the reporting period are not included in the table. *Data during this period are incomplete because of the lag in time between when the death occurred and when the death certificate is completed, submitted to NCHS and processed for reporting purposes. This delay can range from 1 week to 8 weeks or more, depending on the jurisdiction and cause of death.”

Here’s what you need to know:

People in the President’s Age Range Have a Chance of Dying That Is 90 Times Higher Than 18 to 29 Year Olds

Another CDC table lists conditions contributing to deaths involving coronavirus disease by age group. The conditions range from respiratory diseases to hypertensive disease, heart failure, arrhythmia, diabetes, obesity, and Alzheimer’s disease, among others.

The CDC also released a chart called “COVID-19 Hospitalization and Death by Age” that was last updated on August 18. It contains “rate ratios compared to 18-29 year olds” for each age range. For Trump’s age range, the rate ratio for hospitalization was 5x higher and for deaths it was 90x higher. About 85% of those who died of COVID-19 in the US were age 65 or higher.

Nature.com reported:

For every 1,000 people infected with the coronavirus who are under the age of 50, almost none will die. For people in their fifties and early sixties, about five will die — more men than women. …For every 1,000 people in their mid-seventies or older who are infected, around 116 will die

The article reported that older men are more at risk of dying of COVID-19 but cautioned that underlying conditions are a factor. Some have raised questions about how COVID-19 deaths are tracked. The site reported that studies have found differences among countries due to health care access and living conditions.

Trump previously “took a two-week course of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine,” despite controversies over that drug and took zinc and vitamin D, according to Web MD.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” Trump wrote.

“As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together,” First Lady Melania Trump wrote on Twitter.

The President’s Aide Hope Hicks Was Diagnosed With COVID-19 First

Trump’s aide Hope Hicks also came down with coronavirus.

Trump previously tweeted that aide Hope “Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!”>

The president’s doctor, Sean Conley, wrote in a statement, according to CNN:

The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence. The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professionals and institutions. Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any further developments.

According to CNN, Trump seemed fine when he was last seen in public on Thursday afternoon.

