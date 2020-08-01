LOOK: ‘Person, Woman, Man, Camera, TV’ Signs Troll Trump’s Golf Course

As Donald Trump visited his golf course in Sterling, Virginia, on August 1, he was greeted by a series of signs that read, “Person, Woman, Man, Camera, TV,” referencing the cognitive test the president boasted about acing during an interview on Fox News.

During the viral interview, Trump said the doctors who administered the test were “amazed” at how well he did, and he recalled what he believed was one of the most difficult parts of the exam. Trump said that he was required to memorize a list of words: “Person, woman, man, camera, tv.”

The signs person, woman, man, camera and tv are outside of Trump’s golf course https://t.co/dA0jncYVTN — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) August 1, 2020

After successfully rattling off this series of words, Trump said doctors told him that he did very well and he “got extra points” for repeating them in order. “They said nobody gets it in order. It’s actually not that easy, but for me it was easy,” Trump told Dr. Siegel. “That’s not an easy question.”

Trump touts mental fitness, says Biden 'obligated' to take a cognitive testPresident Trump joins Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel for an exclusive interview discussing his own mental acuity while taking swipes at Joe Biden. #FoxNews #Tucker Watch Part 3 at 11 p.m. ET. Subscribe to Fox News! https://bit.ly/2vBUvAS Watch more Fox News Video: http://video.foxnews.com Watch Fox News Channel Live: http://www.foxnewsgo.com/ FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service delivering breaking news as well as political and business news. The number one network in cable, FNC has been the most-watched television news channel for 18 consecutive years. According to a 2020 Brand Keys Consumer Loyalty Engagement Index report, FOX News is the top brand in the country for morning and evening news coverage. A 2019 Suffolk University poll named FOX News as the most trusted source for television news or commentary, while a 2019 Brand Keys Emotion Engagement Analysis survey found that FOX News was the most trusted cable news brand. A 2017 Gallup/Knight Foundation survey also found that among Americans who could name an objective news source, FOX News was the top-cited outlet. Owned by FOX Corporation, FNC is available in nearly 90 million homes and dominates the cable news landscape, routinely notching the top ten programs in the genre. Watch full episodes of your favorite shows The Five: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-the-five/ Special Report with Bret Baier: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-special-report/ The Story with Martha Maccallum: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-the-story-with-martha-maccallum/ Tucker Carlson Tonight: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-tucker-carlson-tonight/ Hannity: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-hannity/ The Ingraham Angle: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-the-ingraham-angle/ Fox News @ Night: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-fox-news-night/ Follow Fox News on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FoxNews/ Follow Fox News on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FoxNews/ Follow Fox News on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/foxnews/om/ 2020-07-23T01:07:09Z

Afterward, according to Trump, the test got “much more difficult,” and he said that somewhere between 15 and 25 minutes later, he was asked to repeat those words again, which he did, also repeating them for Siegel. “They say, ‘That’s amazing. How did you do that?’” Trump claimed. “I did it because I have a good memory because I’m cognitively there.”

According to CNN’s Jim Scuitto, the president has arrived at the Trump National Golf Club at 9:59 a.m. local time on Saturday. Scuitto tweeted, “This visit marks Trump’s 376th day at a Trump property and 283rd day at a golf club.”

As of August 1, there are 4,731,503 cases of coronavirus in America, according to Worldometer. The U.S. COVID-19 death toll is 157,201.

Last Month, Trump Was Greeted By a Grim Reaper While Visiting His Golf Course Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

As #Trump golfs today, 137,000 Anericans are dead. When he arrived at his golf club, the Grim Reaper was waiting to remind him of the same. A sad state of affairs. pic.twitter.com/bfIBaSUneC — 𝙿𝚊𝚞𝚕 𝙼𝚊𝚗𝚗𝚒𝚗𝚐 (@mobinfiltrator) July 12, 2020



Three weeks ago, Trump was greeted by a protester dressed up as the Grim Reaper holding a sign that read “137K,” a photo that quickly went viral on Twitter.

The “137K” sign referred to the number of deaths in the United States due to coronavirus. As of Sunday, July 12, COVID-19 has claimed an estimated 137,000 American lives. The same day, Florida reported at least 15,299 new cases of coronavirus, the highest single-day number reported by any state since the pandemic first broke out.

As #Trump golfs today, 137,000 Anericans are dead. When he arrived at his golf club, the Grim Reaper was waiting to remind him of the same. A sad state of affairs. pic.twitter.com/bfIBaSUneC — 𝙿𝚊𝚞𝚕 𝙼𝚊𝚗𝚗𝚒𝚗𝚐 (@mobinfiltrator) July 12, 2020

Trump’s golfing trip on Sunday marked his 276th visit to a golf course during his 1,270 days as POTUS. Trump defended himself for golfing by tweeting that “Obama played more and much longer…rounds, no problem.” However, according to Forbes, during President Barack Obama’s first term as president, he played a total of 113 rounds of golf.

Trump Has Defended His Decision to Play Golf Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic Spike Because It’s ‘My Excercise’

In July, following the backlash received by some media for playing golf while the coronavirus pandemic worsens in America, former Secretary of Labor Robert Reich tweeted, “Another horrifying fact of the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic: In the past two months, Trump has played golf more times than he has met with Dr. Fauci.”

In response, Trump tweeted, “I know many in business and politics that work out endlessly, in some cases to a point of exhaustion. It is their number one passion in life, but nobody complains. My ‘exercise’ is playing, almost never during the week, a quick round of golf.”

READ NEXT: WATCH: Trump Says Mail-In Voting Could Mean Election Results Are Delayed for ‘Years’