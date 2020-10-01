How Many Attended Trump’s Duluth Rally? See Minnesota Crowd Size Photos

President Donald Trump led a rally the day after the debate on Wednesday, September 30 in Minnesota. Here’s a look at how many people attended the Duluth, Minnesota, rally, along with crowd size photos.

About 3,000 People Attended the Duluth Rally

Thousands attended the Wednesday night rally at Duluth International Airport, Duluth News Tribune reported. There weren’t enough seats in the venue for the crowd, with people “spilling out” on both sides of the seated area, the publication noted.

Samantha Erkkila of the Duluth News Tribune reported that the fire chief said there were about 3,000 people attending.

3,000. That is the estimate from the Duluth Fire Chief https://t.co/H7wDqFPpUr — Samantha Erkkila (@sam_erk) October 1, 2020

The Star Tribune reported that there were more than 3,000 in the crowd.

She tweeted: “now the crowd is spilling out on both sides of the seating area.”

It enough seats and now the crowd is spilling out on both sides of the seating area. pic.twitter.com/Ol4caxUVjf — Samantha Erkkila (@sam_erk) September 30, 2020

Here’s a wide shot of the crowd.

Wide shot of the Trump rally in Duluth tonight. pic.twitter.com/p0kqcwFunZ — Samantha Erkkila (@sam_erk) October 1, 2020

Trump talked about the debate’s high TV ratings and said he held his opponent, Joe Biden, accountable for his 47 years of previous political work. “I held Joe accountable for shipping your jobs and dreams abroad,” he told the crowd, adding that the believed Biden was “weak.”

Trump also talked about how he believed Chris Wallace was “very, very, very easy by comparison” to the other things a President has to deal with.

Trump also talked about his Supreme Court pick and his stance on immigration, law enforcement, and other platform picks. Trump’s speech was just under an hour in length, Politico reported, compared to his normally 90-minute long rally talks. At one point, the crowd chanted “Lock her up!” about Rep. Ilhan Omar, The Hill reported.

Trump claimed to stand with law enforcement while “Sleepy Joe” stood with rioters. Biden has denounced violence at riots before. Trump also reiterated questions he asked during the debate about Hunter Biden’s work in Ukraine and China.

Trump also spoke about how boring he believes politics will be whenever he does leave office.

Trump Has Events Scheduled in the Near Future

Trump has a number of events scheduled in the near future.

On Friday, October 2, Trump is hosting a Make America Great Again event in Sanford, Florida starting at 7 p.m. Eastern. This one is at the Orlando Sanford International Airport.

On Saturday, October 3, he’s hosting a Make America Great Again event in La Crosse, Wisconsin. The event starts at 3:30 p.m. Central time, with doors opening at 12:30 p.m. It’s being held at the La Crosse Regional Airport. Then at 6 p.m. Central, Trump is hosting another event in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Vice President Mike Pence is hosting an event in Council Bluffs, Iowa on Thursday, October 1 at 12 p.m. Central. Eric Trump is hosting an event in Becker, Minnesota on the same day, starting at 3 p.m. Central. Eric Trump is then hosting another event on Thursday, October 1 at 7:30 p.m. Central in Rothschild, Wisconsin.

