NFL Odds: Week 2 Betting Lines & Trends

There were lots of interesting statistics from around the NFL from Week 1. However, one likely stood out the most: The seven first-year coaches all lost their games, and only one covered the spread. That stat does include Jon Gruden, back in his second stint with the Oakland Raiders, and Pat Shurmur, in his first year with the New York Giants but formerly a Cleveland Browns head coach.

The only first-year guy to cover the spread was the Chicago Bears’ Matt Nagy, and his team should have won last Sunday night at the Green Bay Packers but blew a 20-0 third-quarter lead in a 24-23 crushing defeat. Nagy’s home debut is Monday night to close Week 2 as the Bears are -3.5 on the Week 2 NFL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com against the Seattle Seahawks.

Chicago is 1-11 in its past 12 September games, but 10 of those losses were under John Fox.

No first-year coach’s debut likely went worse than the Detroit Lions’ Matt Patricia. His team was a 7-point favorite Monday night against the visiting New York Jets but lost 48-17 as New York scored an astonishing 31 straight third-quarter points. The boo birds were out already in Motown. The Lions travel across country this week as 6-point underdogs at the San Francisco 49ers. Potentially more bad news for Nagy: Detroit has dropped 12 straight at the Niners by an average of nearly two touchdowns.

The only team that looked worse overall than Nagy’s Lions was the Buffalo Bills, who were embarrassed 47-3 in Baltimore. The Bills are nothing short of a total mess at quarterback with overmatched second-year Nathan Peterman and raw rookie Josh Allen. Peterman started against Baltimore before being pulled for Allen, who was equally bad – but the rookie will start Sunday in Buffalo’s home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. Los Angeles is -7 and has won six of its past seven as a favorite.

The marquee matchup of Week 2 is a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship Game as the New England Patriots visit the Jacksonville Jaguars. Tom Brady rallied the Patriots to victory in Foxboro and New England is -1 this week, but Jacksonville is projected to win 23.3-20.7 by the simulation model at Linebacker. The Pats, amazingly, have won their past 21 games against AFC South teams and by an average of 17 points per game.

