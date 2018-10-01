NFL Power Rankings Week 5: Rams & Chiefs Set Bar High

As the calendar turns to October, we know just enough about the NFL to be dangerous, but not enough to write our latest power rankings with a Sharpie. For the most part, things returned to form after a crazy Week 3 that saw upsets throughout the league.

Teams like the Jaguars and Patriots used Week 4 to bounce back after poor showings last week. Others like the Titans and Bears continued to win as they look to establish themselves among the NFL's elite teams. Defense is said to win championships, but if you are going to compete in today's NFL you better have a high-powered offense.

The Rams and Chiefs are raising the bar for the entire league. Sean McVay's squad used their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Vikings to put on a show as the entire country watched. After the Rams soundly defeated the Vikings, McVay noted the team is just getting started.

”Ultimately your goal is to try to win football games," McVay said per Turf Show Times. "I think we can still do a lot of things, that we can look at ourselves critically. Certainly, it was a good performance by a lot of guys tonight, but we’ll be consistent with our approach. That’s going to be let’s look at ourselves, let’s figure out how we can continue to improve, how we as coaches can continue to try to put our players in good situations and then you just take it one day at a time. It’s four games in right now, we’ve done what we through this first quarter of the season. I think guys will enjoy a couple of days off, get a little bit of rest and come back refreshed in recuperated for a tough game coming up.”

The Chiefs Have an Opportunity to Follow in the Rams Footsteps on Monday Night Football

The Rams have the best offense in the league, but the Chiefs are within striking distance. Just as the Rams made a statement on Thursday Night Football, the Chiefs have an opportunity to do the same thing on Monday night. For many fans across the country, it will be their introduction to quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid sees some similarities between Mahomes and Brett Favre.

“I saw Brett when he was young and running around and doing these kind of things,” Reid told The Washington Post. “Then I turn on this tape and I see this kid from Texas Tech [Mahomes] running around and doing these things, and you can’t coach that. I mean, that’s just the love of the game and both you and Patrick play like you’re playing in the backyard. . . . Like, ‘The coach is going to give me this but you know what, if that’s not there we’re just going to kind of make it happen.’ And so those similarities are so unique. You’ve already done it, you’re the Hall of Famer. He’s just beginning his career here, but it’s fun to be around. He loves the game like you love the game, and that’s the part that I might appreciate the most.”

Mahomes has a ways to go before he is in Favre's elite category, but he has shown over this small sample size that he can become one of the best playmakers in the league. As the Bucs showed last Monday, these sorts of games offer an opportunity to gain exposure or cause a team to be exposed. We will find out what happens in the Chiefs' case as they take on the Broncos.

