Nipsey Hussle Opens Up About Lebron James’ Return to Cleveland

Lebron James shocked the entire sports realm this past off-season when he announced that he would be leaving his hometown, Cleveland Cavaliers, to join the notorious Los Angeles Lakers in Hollywood, CA. Now, Lebron James will officially make his first return to Cleveland tonight, since joining the Lakers this past summer.

Sports analysts and enthusiasts across the country have been wondering how Lebron James will be received by his former Cleveland fanbase. So, TMZ Sports just so happened to catch up with life-long Los Angeles Lakers fan and hip-hop artist, Nipsey Hussle, about how he thinks fans in Cleveland will greet Lebron James upon his return to The Land.

Nipsey Hussle Speaks on Lebron’s Return to Cleveland to Face The Cavs as a Laker

In the short interview clip, the Crenshaw-bred rapper stated the following about Lebron’s expected reception in Cleveland,

“They not gonna boo Lebron. LeBron brought that city a new economy, a chip, they got them a championship, ton of money came back to the city. He put on for Cleveland. I got respect for him. I can’t see them booing LeBron tonight.”

Nip Hussle then went on to add a strange perspective on the situation stating,

“It’s donuts to a fat b*tch … Bron ain’t trippin’ on that s***. Lebron is not worried about Cleveland booing him, you feel me? He good money”

Lebron James brought the Cleveland Cavaliers their first ever NBA Championship in 2016. Also, the first time James returned to Cleveland in 2010 as a member of the Miami Heat, the crowd erupted with admiration and he had yet to bring the franchise a championship banner of their own. With that said, we have a feeling the Cavs fans will receive Bron well dipped in the legendary Purple and Gold of the Los Angeles Lakers.

We’ll find out tonight when the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 7pm CST on ESPN.

