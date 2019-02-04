Julian Edelman’s Daughter Lily Has Custom Patriots Sweater

Julian Edelman is currently playing in the Super Bowl with the New England Patriots. Cheering him on is his family, including his mom and dad. Edelman’s family is cheering him on at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and it’s very possible that Edelman’s daughter Lily is also there.

If the Patriots are able to hold off the Los Angeles Rams, there’s a good chance that fans will see his family on the field with him, celebrating with the team. If Lily is there, Edelman’s mom will likely carry her out to greet her dad, which will be a very special moment for the wide receiver.

About a week ago, Edelman’s mom posted a photo of Lily, who turned 2 in November, wearing a custom Patriots sweater. The blue knit sweater was the perfect “Outfit of the Day” (OOTD), as labeled by her grandma, Angie. The front of the button down had the number 11 (Edelman’s number), a one on each side of the center buttons. The back of the sweater reads “Pats” in red on top of another number 11.

Lily’s adorable outfit was finished off with a pair of denim jeans, a pair of gray boots, and a hamburger hat.

The photo was posted on Angie Edelman’s Instagram account, which is private. Lily lives in Los Angeles with her mom, model Ella Rose. Angie Edelman spends a great deal of time with her granddaughter, often helping her son care for her when she’s in town.

Angie often shares photos and videos of Lily on her private account. Edelman also shares photos of his only child, but not super frequently. It’s clear that he wants to keep Lily out of the spotlight as best he can.

The last post that Edelman posted of his daughter was on New Year’s Day.

“Every year brings its own challenges. 2018 was no different. It’s the will to fight through the adversity that defines us. Huge thank you to all the people who stood by me all year through the ups and downs. Happy New Year everyone,” he captioned a pic of himself and Lily on January 1. You can check out the photo below.

Before that, Edelman shared a sweet pic on an apple picking outing with Lily. He called her the “apple of his eye” in the caption. Before that, it was another adorable picture of his toddler in red, white, and blue at Patriots practice. You can check out that sweet snap below.

