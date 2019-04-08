11 Best Practice Golf Balls: Your Easy Buying Guide

Golf isn’t easy. It takes a lot of practice to become a good player. But you don’t necessarily need to whack a ball 200 yards to work on your swing. Some of the best practice golf balls are made of foam or plastic that only travel a short distance, which helps if you’re playing in your backyard or an area with limited space. It’s all about perfecting your swing, whether you’re using your driver, irons, or wedges. It takes time, but the results will come.

So we’ve come up with a list below of the some of the most popular and functional used golf balls to help you narrow down your decision. Take a look and see which is the right fit for you. The ones on the list below are for either indoor or outdoor use (in most cases, both), and there are options for foam, plastic, and even a couple for regulation balls.

You could always use cheap golf balls, but even those are better suited for actual play. But using ones designed for practice are even more cost-effecient, and, if foam or plastic, less prone to breaking things around the house.