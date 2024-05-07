Eagles Urged to Sign Former Super Bowl Champion with 42.5 sacks, Vic Fangio Ties

The Dolphins released Ogbah on February 23, but the 30-year-old may follow Fangio to Philadelphia where he could have the chance to contribute meaningful pass-rush snaps, and perhaps soften some of the blow along the Eagles’ front seven from defensive tackle Fletcher Cox’s retirement

Nick Sirianni has a Simple Message for Eagles Rookies

Rookie minicamp represents a chance for incoming draft picks and undrafted free agents to get a first taste of life in the NFL, and into the rhythm of an NFL practice before the veterans arrive in the coming weeks for OTAs and minicamp practices.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, though, also took time out of the Eagles’ rookie camp to stress what it means to put on a midnight green jersey and helmet.

“Just get immersed into the culture,” Sirianni told reporters was his message to the young players. “We can go over our core values, what they are, what they mean, how we do it, but until we start doing, your culture is just your behaviors. Until we start doing those things, they’re just words on the wall.

“So it’s just getting immersed into the culture. And part of that is the detail, understanding what to do and how to do it and just diving into that every day. Yeah, it’s a lot. Rookie minicamp, though, it’s new words for all these guys. It’s new language, all these different things.”

Rebuilding a championship culture is a top priority — and responsibility for Sirianni this season, following a second-half collapse in 2023 and the Eagles hiring Fangio and Kellen Moore as two new coordinators for the 42-year-old head coach to lean on.