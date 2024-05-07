Eagles Urged to Sign Former Super Bowl Champion with 42.5 sacks, Vic Fangio Ties

There’s an adage that a team can never have enough pass rushers, and that could hold true for the Philadelphia Eagles in the franchise’s quest for a second Super Bowl appearance in three seasons.
Even with Brandon Graham returning for the chance to chase a second ring, Jalen Carter aiming to build on a six-sack rookie campaign, general manager Howie Roseman and the Eagles could look to bolster quality veteran depth at the position.
Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox put together a list of veteran players who can give contenders a lift this season and makes a compelling case for the Eagles to sign former Miami Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah.
“Ogbah remains a productive rotational sack artist,” Knox writes for Bleacher Report. “He finished last season with 5.5 sacks and 15 quarterback pressures while playing just 25 percent of the defensive snaps for the Miami Dolphins.
“Notably, Ogbah’s 2023 production came under the Eagles’ new defensive coordinator. He’s already familiar with Fangio’s scheme, meaning he could help Philadelphia in both this summer’s implementation process and during the regular season.”
Ogbeh won a Super Bowl ring with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019, so his presence in a youthful defensive line room could pay dividends for the Eagles.
Through his first eight seasons, Ogbah has produced 42.5 sacks with 268 total tackles, 41 tackles for loss, eight forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, and 108 quarterback hits.