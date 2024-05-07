Jets $7 Million Defender Named Candidate to Shed ‘Bust’ Label

The New York Jets took a flier on defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw this offseason, with the hope that the former first-round pick can shed his “bust” label in 2024.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay named a handful of players who could no longer be considered busts after 2024. The list included another familiar face in Zach Wilson.

Kay laid out how Kinlaw can turn his NFL career around.

“Despite the lack of production, the 26-year-old may finally develop into a quality defensive tackle in the Big Apple,” Kay wrote. “If Kinlaw can build off his promising showing last year, stay on the field and constantly create havoc in the backfield, he’ll not only live up to his current deal but also set himself up for a long-term contract next spring.”

The Jets signed Kinlaw to a one-year, $7.25 million deal this offseason. Fans are hoping that he can do enough to earn a second contract in New York.

Javon Kinlaw’s Disappointing NFL Career

Kinlaw was expected to be the next star defensive lineman in the NFL. Instead, he’s still working on becoming a consistent contributor to turn his career around.

Prior to his NFL career, Kinlaw was a star player for South Carolina. His offers included Alabama and Clemson as a 3-star recruit, but he decided to stay in his home state. He actually spent one year with a JUCO program before heading to the SEC program.

It didn’t take long for Kinlaw to have his impact felt for the Gamecocks. He racked up 17 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, eight pass breakups, and three forced fumbles in three seasons. His final college season was capped off with first-team All-SEC honors.

The San Francisco 49ers scooped Kinlaw up with the 14th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Although they traded back one pick, the first-round selection they used was part of the blockbuster trade that sent DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts.

Unfortunately, Kinlaw could never live up to the hype of replacing an All-Pro at the position. He only had five sacks in four seasons, while being placed on injured reserve in both 2021 and 2022.

The good news is that Kinlaw started to find his footing in 2023. He had a career-high 3.5 sacks while playing in all 17 regular season games. The Jets are banking on him staying healthy and building on that season in 2024.

The Jets Have Plenty of Talent Up Front

The pressure will be off of Kinlaw in New York. Instead of being viewed as a Buckner replacement, he’ll be operating as a veteran on a cheap short-term deal.

Kinlaw will also have plenty of talent around him to make his job easier. He’ll be playing alongside one of the top defensive linemen in the league in Quinnen Williams. The 26-year-old has already made two Pro Bowls and a first-team All-Pro selection.

Meanwhile, the Jets have multiple bodies out on the edge to rush the passer. General manager Joe Douglas made a blockbuster trade for Haason Reddick. He also has spent multiple first-round picks over the last few years on Jermaine Johnson and Will McDonald IV.

With so many other established players around him, Kinlaw just needs to focus on building on 2023 to become a positive contributor on the Jets defense.