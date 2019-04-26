11 Best Hybrid Headcovers: Compare, Buy & Save

Golf equipment isn’t cheap. Protecting your gear will only help in extending your the effectiveness and durability, and that includes your hybrid golf clubs, which are great clubs to replace your harder-to-hit irons. So what are the best hybrid headcovers on the market today?
We’ve compiled a list below to help make your decision easier. But what thing is for sure, each of them is designed to protect the club head from scratches, dings, and other potential dangers.
1. Andux Golf Hybrid Club HeadcoversPrice: $22.96Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 1/8 inch thick neoprene foam for maximum protection from dents and nicks
- The soft inner padded lining will provide excellent protection
- The tags can be interchanged to mark different clubs
- Won't fit on woods or drivers
- Some users thought they were a little loose on smaller hybrids
- Some users felt the sleeve was a little short
Andux is a relatively new company with their major focus on golf accessories, and these hybrid headcovers are some of the more popular items.
These come in a set of 4 and there are interchangeable number tags for 3, 4, 5, 7, and X, so you easily identify which club is in which headcover.
It’s all about club head protection with these covers, which feature a soft, padded inner lining to go with a 1/8-inch thick neoprene mesh foam outer that also has plenty of stretch so it is easy to get on and off. Simply slide the cover off the club head and you’re ready to play.
Find more Andux Golf Hybrid Club Headcovers information and reviews here.
2. Sword & Shield Sports Hybrid Golf Club HeadcoversPros:
Cons:
- Features a soft inner lining with a durable, protective outer
- Very easy to slip on and off
- Easy club recognition thanks to interchangeable number tags
- The length of the sleeve isn't very long
- Some users felt the cover was too bulky and slipped off the club
- Some users experienced some durability issues with the number tags
Protective and stylish, these hybrid headcovers are highlighted by a padded interior lining and a strong, neoprene mesh outer that combine to keep the club head from getting scratched up, which can happen easily when moving around in golf bags.
Available in 7 different colors — Black, Blue, Green, Grey (pictured), Orange, Red, and Yellow — you shouldn’t a problem finding a scheme to suit your style.
They come in a pack of 4 with interchangeable number tags (2, 3, 4, 5, 6, UTIL) so it’s easy to identify the club you want. These slide simply on and off the club for easy access.
Find more Sword & Shield Sports Hybrid Golf Club Headcovers information and reviews here.
3. Andux Long Neck Golf Hybrid Club HeadcoversPrice: $23.96Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Longer neck on the sleeve offers protection for the shaft and prevents slip-offs
- Neoprene mesh outer and soft padded interior for maximum protection
- Designed for easy take on and off
- The numbers on the tags might not match your clubs
- These won't fit over a driver or woods
- Some felt they were a little on the bulky side
These hybrid headcovers from Andux are highlighted by the extra long neck on the sleeve, which not only helps prevent slip-offs, but also some extra protection for the shaft and hosel.
As for club head protection, they have a padded interior and a durable neoprene mesh outer with 1/8 of an inch of thick foam. Thanks to the stretch fabric, the headcovers slide over and off the club with ease.
Available in 9 bright color schemes, you get 4 covers with interchangeable number tags (3, 4, 5, 7, X) for easy club identification.
Find more Andux Long Neck Golf Hybrid Club Headcovers information and reviews here.
4. Montela Golf Hybrid HeadcoversPros:
Cons:
- Larger size should fit over most hybrid clubs
- Durably made and is water- and wrinkle-resistant
- Patriotic USA flag design will add style to your golf bag
- Some found they didn't fit the Callaway Rogue X as advertised
- You only receive 1 headcover
- On the pricey side for 1 headcover
Add some flair to your golf bags with this USA Flag designed hybrid headcover from Montela.
Made of durable garment leather PU fabric, the headcover is both water- and wrinkle-resistant. And the interior provides soft padding so the protection factor is also there.
It’s designed to be easy to take on and off with ease.
Find more Montela Golf Hybrid Headcovers information and reviews here.
5. Daphne’s Gopher Hybrid/Utility HeadcoverPrice: $18.50Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Durable and soft, the headcover has a padded interior for excellent protection
- It is large enough to fit woods, hybrids, and even putters
- Daphne's Headcovers are used by hundreds of PGA and LPGA pros
- Probably won't fit over a 460cc driver
- You get only 1 headcover
- On the pricey side
Some of the best hybrid headcovers don’t have to be all business; you can have a little fun. And that’s what Daphne’s Headcovers are. And this particular Gopher model should fit most hybrids, woods, and even putters.
Popular with many PGA and LPGA pros, Daphne’s Headcovers are made of durable and soft materials, including interior padding, for maximum protection.
This headcover should add some identity to your bag and is certain to be a conversation starter.
Find more Daphne's Gopher Hybrid/Utility Headcover information and reviews here.
6. Pacific Golf Clubs Hybrid HeadcoversPrice: $14.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Features 1/8-inch thick neoprene foam for maximum protection
- Designed to fit all size hybrids in both left- and right-handed models
- Large, easy-to-read number tag for quick club identification
- Only available in 1 color
- Some felt they fell off too easily
- Some felt the neck was too short and didn't offer much hosel protection
A simple, yet effective, design is what these hybrid headcovers from Pacific Golf Clubs offer and does so at a pretty good value.
Featuring a padded interior lining and a 1/8-inch thick neoprene foam exterior, club head protection won’t be an issue. And thanks to the stretch material, these will fit over hybrids of all size, both right- and left-handed styles.
The sleek all Black headcovers also have extra large, easy-to-read number tags so identifying your club is simple.
Find more Pacific Golf Clubs Hybrid Headcovers information and reviews here.
7. Team Golf NFL Hybrid Club HeadcoverPrice: $10.84Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made of Buffalo Vinyl, Polyester Knit, and Mesh for durability and protection
- The Velcro closure system helps keep the cover on securely
- Perfect for the golfer who is an NFL fan
- All NFL teams might not be available
- You only get 1 headcover
- It doesn't offer much shaft/hosel protection
Add a little gridiron flair to your bag with the Team Golf NFL Hybrid Golf Headcover, which also makes for one of the best golf gifts.
Designed to offer maximum protection and durability, the headcover features a soft velour-lined interior and an exterior consisting of Buffalo vinyl, polyester knit, and mesh. The Velcro closure system helps keep the cover on the club head securely.
Large enough to fit all hybrid, rescue, and fairway clubs, the Team Golf headcover is available in most NFL franchises and feature team colors and logos in 4 different places.
These are also available in MLB Hybrid Headcovers.
Find more Team Golf NFL Hybrid Club Headcover information and reviews here.
8. Scott Edward Golf Hybrid Club HeadcoversPrice: $15.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- These are designed not to pill or wrinkle
- Made of soft acrylic yarn with knitted double-layers
- Can be used on all hybrids and irons and has a rotational number tag for easy club identification
- Some users experienced durability issues
- Not large enough to fit woods or drivers
- They don't have a harder exterior like others on this list
If you’re looking for that classic style, check out the Scott Edward Golf Hybrid Headcovers, which feature an old school striped design with a pom.
These are also constructed a bit differently than most on the list. They are made of extra soft acrylic yarn with double-layer knitting. These headcovers are designed not to pill or wrinkle, and they’re easy to wash.
While they can fit all size hybrids thanks to the stretchy material, they can also safely protect your irons and wedges. Each of the 4 covers has a rotating number tag so you know what exactly what club is where.
Find more Scott Edward Golf Hybrid Club Headcovers information and reviews here.
9. Majek Retro Golf Hybrid HeadcoverPrice: $17.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- It is durably made with a PU Leatherette exterior and soft, plushy interior
- Features an elastic band to ensure a secure fit
- It will fit most hybrids and irons and has a rotation number tag with 3 through 7 and X
- You'll get only 1 cover
- Won't fit over woods or drivers
- On the pricey side
If you have just a single hybrid club and you want to keep it from clanking around as you walk your push cart around the course, then take a look at this headcover from Majek.
Highlighted by a stylish, retro look, the headcover is made of a durable PU leatherette material and a soft, plush interior, so you’re covered on the protection side. It also has an elastic band to ensure a secure fit over your club.
While it’ll fit over most hybrids, you can likely use it for other clubs, if you wish. The cover has a rotating number tag which has options for 3 through 7 and X, so club recognition should be easy.
Find more Majek Retro Golf Hybrid Headcover information and reviews here.
10. Team Golf NCAA Hybrid Golf Club HeadcoverPrice: $25.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Form-fitting design will fit most hybrids and perhaps woods
- Features stylish embroidery for a classic look
- Very easy to take on and off
- On the pricey side
- Not all NCAA schools are available
- Some thought it was too big for a hybrid
Let everyone know on the course who your favorite college team is with the Team Golf NCAA Hybrid Headcover.
The retro style design features very cool logo embroidered in team colors (dozens of schools are available) that’ll sure to add some flair to your golf bag.
The contour shape forms a perfect fit over most hybrids and the soft interior provides ample protection from scratches. It has an adjustable number tag attached to it.
Find more Team Golf NCAA Hybrid Golf Club Headcover information and reviews here.
11. Craftsman Golf Hybrid HeadcoversPrice: $18.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Features a soft interior lining for added protection
- The outer is a neoprene mesh with flex to fit over most hybrids
- There is a rotating number tag for easy club identification
- Won't fit woods or drivers
- Some users said the covers fell off the club rather easily
- Some users felt they were a bit bulky
Craftsman Golf’s hybrid headcovers are available in 7 stylish color schemes and are designed to provide maximum protection.
Each of the 4 headcovers has a soft, padded interior with a thick neoprene foam on the exterior, which also provides durability. The stretch material is helpful in fitting over most hybrids. The rotating number tag will allow you to know with ease what club is in what headcover.
Note: these likely won’t fit over larger clubs, but these novelty driver headcovers will.
Find more Craftsman Golf Hybrid Headcovers information and reviews here.
Also See:
