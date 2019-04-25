Knicks Rivalry with Nets Sparked After This Play

Last season marked 50 years that the Knicks and Nets battled for bragging rights. The Knicks hold a slight advantage in head to head matchups with the Nets.

Last season, the Knicks have won 95 times and the Nets have won 93 times.

Let’s take it back a bit.

February 28, 1993, to be exact.

On a nationally televised NBA on NBC game at Brendan Byrne Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey was memorable for all of the wrong reasons. Former New Jersey Nets point guard Kenny Anderson, broke a bone in his left hand during that regular season home game.

With 8:52 remaining in the third quarter, Anderson stole the ball from Knicks center Patrick Ewing, who was double teamed.

Moving the ball at breakneck speed and almost slipping out-of-bounds on a Nets 3-on-1 fastbreak, Knicks guard John Starks literally bodyslammed Anderson while he was in mid-air.

Anderson landed awkwardly on his back while trying to catch his fall with his hands. A hard play, Starks was assessed a flagrant foul and Anderson would be officially diagnosed with a left wrist fracture.The injury would cost him the remainder of that season, Anderson’s second year in the league.

You can watch the play below.

“Yeah we were rolling,” Anderson told me on Scoop B Radio.

“That was my first year under Chuck Daly and he gave me the ball and let me rock. We were in second place.”

It all happened so fast, but Anderson remembers it all like it was yesterday.

“I was averaging like 16 [points], 8 [rebounds] and 9 [assists]. We were just rolling man. But it was a bad moment with one of those crazy, 90’s fouls.”

Anderson says the injury and foul are now both an afterthought. “You forgive and you just move on,” he said.

But speaking with Anderson, the nostalgia of the 90s is still there. It’s like it was yesterday.“But when it came to the Knicks and the Nets, that competition just came out of all of us,” he said.

“Those were the Knicks teams with Starks, Oakley, Ewing and my man, Mase. But we were rolling, man and we were really going at each other.”

Anderson, 48 finished his first season as head coach at Fisk University in the NAIA.

A Queens, NY native, Anderson, a 6-2 point guard was a four-time Parade All-American and New York’s Mr. Basketball in 1989.Anderson led the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets to the Final Four in 1990. He was selected by the New Jersey Nets with the second pick in the 1991 NBA Draft.

He played for nine teams in his 14-year NBA career and was the youngest player in the league in his rookie year, and averaged seven points, two rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game.