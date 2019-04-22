25 Best Mother’s Day Golf Gifts: Top Ideas for Mom

With a big weekend for mom coming just around the corner, it’s time to start thinking about gifts. And if you happen to have any links-lovers in your life, then you’re in luck because we have come up with a list of some of the best Mother’s Day golf gifts to give you a few ideas.
The list has a wide range of items, including clothing, equipment, golf accessories, shoes, jewelry, and more. There’s also something for buyers on all budgets.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Let’s kick off the list with a product from one of the top names in golf — Callaway.
You can never have enough golf gloves and the OptiColor Leather Glove come in bright, vivid colors that mom will certainly love.
Made of durable and soft Optical leather, the gloves have a great feel and grip and feature perforations to promote breathability while keeping the hand cool and dry in the hottest conditions. The stretch material provides excellent flexibility and range of motion on all shots.
Available in Aqua, Black, and Pink, the OptiColor Glove can be had in both right and left hand models.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A thoughtful Mother’s Day golf gift for mom she’s certain to enjoy is the Golf Goddess Stroke/Score Counter Bracelet.
This piece of jewelry is not only stylish, but it serves an important purpose on the course — it’s basically a scorecard as it can count your strokes on each hole. Simply move the attached beads next to one another after each shot. The beads won’t move unless the player does so.
The bracelet is sterling silver plated with hand-etched circle beads.
It comes in a number of different colors (one size fits most) and it can really be worn anywhere for any function, not just the golf course.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Skechers Go Golf Birdie Women’s Shoes are not only stylish, but highly functional and effective.
First off, the mesh and synthetic upper is water-resistant so mom can stay comfortable on wet days. There’s also a GoImpulse outsole for better traction and a TPU grip outsole for added durability.
As for comfort, they have a Skechers Goga Max insole, a lightweight 5GEN cushioning midsole, and a padded collar and tongue. These spikeless, waterproof golf shoes are ideal for walking.
Available in 16 colors (Navy/Pink Mesh is pictured here), the shoe comes in a wide variety of sizes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Affordable and humorous, the Giggle Golf Ball Marker and Hat Clip features the phrase “Putt now, Wine later” in decorative font.
The stylish golf ball marker features sparkles that really glisten when the sun hits them.
You can carry in your golf bag or attach to your hat since it has a clip for that purpose.
It measures about an inch in diameter, has a 10mm magnet marker, and comes in an attractive organza storage bag.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Golf balls make a great gift idea this Mother’s Day and the Bridgestone Lady Precepts are some of the softest ones on the market today.
They are for women golfers who want to add extra distance with a soft feel thanks to the 330 seamless dimple design.
The Precept Golf Balls are durably made as they feature a 2-piece soft ionomor cover with a soft gradational core.
These are available in 3 colors — Pink, White (pictured), and Yellow — and come in a pack of 12.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A new golf towel is something mom will certainly appreciate, and the Callaway Uptown Towel is one of their most popular ones.
Made of soft and extra absorbant 100 percent cotton, it has a carabiner clip for simple attachment to a golf bag.
It measures a generous 16 inches by 21 inches, the towel is available in 7 colors (Black/Coral is pictured here). Others include Black, Grey, Pink, Navy, and White.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Add a bit of pop to mom’s golf bag with Daphne’s Sunflower Driver Headcover, which is big enough to fit a 460cc sized driver.
It’s made of soft and long-lasting materials and is designed to keep the driver clubhead protected from nicks and scratches that can happen all too easily when clubs clank around in the bag.
Popular with players on both the LPGA and PGA Tours, each headcover comes with a lifetime guarantee.
Mom not a sunflower fan? Then check out more of Daphne’s Golf Headcovers on Amazon.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re in position to shell out a few extra dollars, one of the best Mother’s Day golf gifts is a brand new driver. And the TaylorMade Kalea Ladies Driver has the look and playability to help mom knock those drives down the fairway.
The high performance club has an UltraLite graphite shaft and Speed Pocket Technology. These combine to increase the launch and ball speed, which gets more carry and much-wanted distance. The low center of gravity (CG) makes it easier to get the ball in the air with minimal spin.
The Kalea Driver has a 12 degree loft, 59 degree lie, a length of approximately 43 inches, and is available for both right- and left-handed golfers. It also comes with a stylish and protective headcover.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
We can all use help with putting and the the Puttout Pressure Putt Trainer is a great way to practice anywhere and anytime and see immediate results.
It’s one of the more innovative and popular putting training aids and is designed to give you an exact simulation of putting on a real green. It’s easy to use and read: an on-target putt will roll up the curve and be returned back to you the same distance it would have gone past the hole if missed.
What about if the putt is off center? Well, you’ll have to go get it yourself.
Made of durable elastomer and translucent polycarbonate, the Pressure Putt Trainer is collapsible so it can fit in your golf bag. According to Golf Digest, it was one of the top putting training aids in 2018.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Accessorize mom’s golf outfit stylishly and practically with the Girls Golf Bling Swarovski Crystal Golf Ball Markers with Magnetic Necklace.
It features shiny and glistening Swarovski crystals and the pendant is highlighted by magnetic ball marker that is roughly 1 inch in diameter. The magnet is strong, so you won’t have to worry about losing it when you swing. The chain itself measures a generous 18.5 inches long and is coated in alloy with a clasp and bail securing system.
It’s available in 20 different colors and makes an ideal Mother’s Day golf gift.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Hailed as one of the most effective golf swing training aids, the SKLZ Gold Flex is designed to build strength and improve tempo and overall swing consistency.
It’s very easy to use — just swing the club-like tool back and forth without stopping at the impact position. It’ll fit in a bag and can be used anywhere — whether for practice or a warm-up before a round.
The 2.5 pound weighted head will help develop more power to get more distance on all shots. The flex gives a lag during use, which will help develop tempo.
The Gold Flex will help in all aspects of swing mechanics, including swing plane, improving your overall game.
It’s available in 2 sizes — 40 inches or 48 inches in length.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A slick new pair of shades is something mom could use both on and off the course. And the Rivbos Polarized Sports Sunglasses are both stylish and highly effective.
The sunglasses are highlighted by it’s durable, lightweight, and flexible TR90 material frame and the TAC polarized and mirror coating lens, which offers 100 percent UVA and UVB protection.
Available in 10 color schemes, the Rivbos Polarized Sports Sunglasses come in a hard protective case with a cleaning cloth, a lifetime warranty on the frame and lens, and a 30 day money back guarantee.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Looking for a Mother’s Day golf gift for mom that will really “wow” her? Then check out the Callaway Strata Complete Set, which is ideal for the beginning golfer or the seasoned pro.
Complete golf club sets are beneficial because they tend to come with both clubs and a golf bag. This particular bundle includes a driver, 5-wood, 5-hybrid, 7-iron, 9-iron, sand wedge, and putter. If you’re new to the game, you don’t need a whole bag of clubs. These 7 Strata clubs were designed to help build confidence and consistency in your game as they’re easy to hit and forgiving.
The driver features a large sweet spot and the cavity back irons are perimeter weighted for maximum forgiveness and control on off-center shots, something golfers of all skill levels could use. The mallet-style putter features a T-Style alignment to aid in accuracy on the greens. Also included is a lightweight stand bag with plenty of storage and 3 headcovers for the driver, wood, and hybrid.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Cute and comfortable, the TeeHee Golf Socks are designed to supply maximium comfort and durability for long days on the course.
Made of a 72 percent Acrylic, 24 percent Polyester, 3 percent Spandex, and 1 percent Rubber blend, the socks are flexible and perfect for athletic and active people. They are machine washable and dryable.
You get 6 pairs of no-show ankle socks and there are 8 different color schemes available. The socks can fit those with a shoe size of 6 to 9 (sock size 9-11).
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Keep mom dry on and off the course with the G4Free Automatic Open Golf Umbrella, which is avaulable in over a dozen colors.
Virtually windproof thanks to the double canopy design, it creates a vent to let the breeze flow through so you don’t have to worry about the umbrella blowing away. It’s also mold-resistant and quick drying and the G4Free Golf Umbrella has SPF 50+ so you’ll also be protected from the sun’s harmful rays when it’s not raining.
The G4Free umbrella is oversized and durably made with a sturdy frame and an ergonomic EVA grip. It is available in sizes of 54, 62, or 68 inches.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Surprise mom with a new Pinemeadow Golf PGX Putter and help her cut valuable shots off her score.
The mallet-style putter features a bright white finish, which gives an excellent contrast from the green and it’ll ensure excellent pre-putt alignment for better consistency and accuracy.
The putter, which has a shorter length than men’s styles, is heavier at 380 grams but the additional 40 grams is “tour-weighted” to be best suited for faster greens.
Available for both right- and left-handed players, the purchase includes a custom PGX headcover and is one of the best golf gifts for mom this Mother’s Day.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You can’t go wrong with a new golf polo for mom and the Animal Den style comes in nearly 20 vivid colors.
Each shirt is highlighted by its moisture-wicking fabric, which pulls sweat away from the body to keep you cool and dry on the course during those hot summer days. The material is 100 percent polyester interlock and has excellent flexibility so there is full range of motion on all shots. Other features are the 3-button placket and roomy open cuff sleeves.
These polos might run a little large, so if you prefer a more custom fit, go a size smaller. They are available in sizes extra small to 3XL.
Want to compare the Animal Den to other styles? Browse more Women’s Golf Polos at Amazon for more options.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sun protection is a must on the golf course on hot days and the Adidas Adizero II Women’s Hat will more than just keep the rays out of your eyes.
The high-performance hat is lightweight and is highlighted by Adidas’ ClimaCool technology, which is designed to wick moisture away from the head to keep you cool, dry, and comfortable. It’s also got the ever-important UPF 50 sun protection.
It’s made of a 87 percent polyester and 13 percent spandex mesh blend so it’s breathable and flexible. It also has a non-glare under brim so your vision won’t be restricted.
The Adizero II is available in a handful of colors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re on a budget, but looking for one of the better Mother’s Day golf gifts, check out the Divot Tool and Ball Marker from Mile High Life.
- Every golfer should have ones of these divot repair tools every time they hit the course to fix blemishes that golf balls and clubs do to the grass. It’s just common courtesy. This tool is small enough, measuring 2 3/4 inches long by 1 1/4 inches wide by a 1/2 inch thick when folded that it can be carried in a pocket or golf bag compartment. Simply press the button to open and close it.
- It also comes with a ball marker that conveniently attaches magnetically. The divot tool is available in 20 colors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When it comes to some of the best sports gadgets, the Garmin Approach S20 GPS Golf Watch has long been considered one of the most popular and effective.
Not only does it provide accurate yardages to the front, back, and middle of the green, as well as shot distances, there are new technologies and functions to keep track of your entire round’s stats.
AutoShot Round Analyzer, which tracks your shots, measures distance and records shot locations so you can assess your round. Add a Garmin TruSwing, attach to your club, and that sensor will track your swing to help improve your swing and consistency.
The S20 also has a Green View Display, which shows the exact shape and layout of the green. Available in 4 colors — Black, White (pictured), Midnight Teal, and Slate — the S20 contains over 40,000 pre-loaded international courses with free updates, is sun-light readable, counts your steps, and the high-resolution touchscreen is golf glove-friendly.
It will alert for smartphone notifications and it comes with one lithium polymer battery.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If mom is a wine fan, she’d definitely appreciate this golf bag figurine bottle holder from Ebros Gift.
- Made of designer composite resin, it’s hand painted and polished, while measuring 8 1/2 inches tall by 7 1/2 inches long by 4 1/2 inches deep. It holds 1 standard sized bottle of wine.
-
- It’ll look great anywhere in the house and let everyone know you’re a golf family.
-
- Throw in some Golf Ball Wine Glasses and you’ll have one of the more orginal Mother’s Day golf gifts.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The towel says it all. Make mom the “Queen of the Green” this Mother’s Day with this accessory bundle from Giggle Golf.
The towel, which is made of 100 percent cotton, measures 16 inches by 25 inches and has a grommet and hook for easy attachment to a golf bag.
You’ll also receive 4 tees in a tiny microfiber storage bag and a magnetic ball marker with a convenient hat clip. All of these items have the “Queen of the Green” logo.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Re-gripping clubs is something that needs to be done time to time — more often for high-volume players — so why not get mom a brand new pair of these Karma Club Grips?
They come in a pack of 13, enough for every club. They each weigh 39 grams and are round. Each grip features Karma’s unique pattern for better grip, comfort, and durability.
They’re also very effective in wet conditions, thanks to the soft rubber construction. They’re available in 6 colors — Black, Black/White, Blue, Pink (pictured), Red, and White.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The perfect gift for the golf-loving mom is this insulated lunch bag from Bettken. Featuring a stylish rainbow golf print on the exterior, the bag is features aluminum on the interior that can keep your food and drinks cool for 5 hours.
Measuring a generous 11.5 inches by 11.5 inches by 5 inches, the bag has a zipper closure and a durable, comfortable handle system for easy carrying.
It’s also easy to clean and it’s recommended hand washing with mild soap and water then hang drying it.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Hot-Z Golf Ladies 2.0 Stand Bag combines a stylish design with plenty of storage and durable construction, everything mom needs for a fun day on the course. This color scheme is known as “Ladies Lace.”
The bag features a 6-way top with an 8 inch diameter that can hold your clubs safely and securely thanks to the full-length dividers. As for storage, there are 5 total pockets, including compartments for apparel, golf balls, tees, other necessary equipment, and valuables (in a velour-lined pocket).
Other highlights of the lightweight bag include a ergonomic dual-strap carrying system, two easy-grab handles, a rain hood, a scorecard holder, and a pen holder.