Top 10 Best Golf Gloves for Grip, Comfort & Style 2018

If you’re a golfer, you probably know the importance of having a quality golf glove.

If you have a better grip and are comfortable with the glove you’re wearing, you’re likely to play better and be more consistent on the course. And a good golf glove will prevent blisters and calluses. Some of the top names in golf — Callaway, Puma, Titleist, and Under Armour, to name a few — all use soft leather and lycra to produce comfortable, flexible and durable gloves.

Browse a wider selection of men’s golf gloves if this list doesn’t have what you’re looking for. But keep reading below to check out 10 of the most popular golf gloves available right now.

1. Puma 2017 Men’s Pro Formation Hybrid Golf Glove

The Puma Men’s Pro Formation Hybrid Glove is new for 2017. Made of extra soft and amazingly comfortable Cabretta leather. It also is made of lycra and has double lined perforated fingers for breathabilty and comfort. The breakdown of the construction is 77 percent leather and 23 percent lycra. A velcro tab closure featuring the Puma Cat logo makes it easy to get the glove on and off. The glove comes in multiple colors and sizes, and is available in both left- and right-hand.

Price: From $11.99

2. GB Golf Second Skin Cabretta Leather Men’s Golf Glove

If you’re looking for a golf glove with a solid grip, Grip Boost Golf’s Second Skin Cabretta Leather Glove fits the bill. Made of the highest quality Cabretta leather on the palm, GB’s glove offers maximum comfort, grip and durability. The Arctic Mesh Technology backing wicks away moisture quickly and will keep your fingers dry and cool. The adjustable closure gives a secure fit and makes it easy to get on and off. One drawback is this glove only comes in left-handed sizes at the moment. So left-handed golfers will have to look elsewhere for a glove.

Price: $12.99 (13 percent off MSRP)

3. Callaway Men’s Dawn Patrol Golf Glove

With Callaway’s Dawn Patrol Golf Glove, you’re getting top-notch quality at a bargain price. One of Callaway’s top sellers, it is made of high-quality leather, which offers great grip and extreme comfort. Other highlights include perforations on the palm, fingers and thumb to keep your hand cool and dry on those hot summer days on the course. The glove has an Opti-Fit adjustable closure featuring the Callaway logo to ensure you get a secure fit and a cotton cuff which absorbs moisture, keeping you comfortable. Available in both left- and right-handed sizes, you can get also Dawn Patrol Glove in left-handed 3-packs.

Price: $12.99

4. Titleist Players Men’s Golf Glove

New and improved for 2017, the Titleist Players Men’s Golf Glove is made of fine Cabretta leather which makes for an incredibly thin feel without sacrificing any of the grip or comfort. The stylish glove, featuring the Titleist logo on the velcro adjustable closure, the Players resists rain and sweat to keep you dry and comfortable, while providing excellent durability. The flexible mesh panel and perforations along the fingers provide maximum breathability and hand maneuverability. It comes in both left- and right-handed sizes.

Price: $22.98

5. TaylorMade Men’s Stratus Sport Golf Glove

Made of premium leather and stretch lycra, the TaylorMade Stratus Sport Glove offers maximum comfort, grip, flexibility and durability. Add in the TaylorMade name, sleek design and a bargain price, and you’ve got your glove for the 2017 golf season. Featuring an ergonomic pull tab, the glove is engineered for breathability thanks to the perforations on the fingers and top of the hand.

Price: From $8.98 (prices vary depending on size)

6. Mizuno ThermaGrip Golf Gloves

The Mizuno ThermaGrip is the ideal glove for the cold-weather golfer. It features windproof upper fabric which offers flexibility and a knitted winter cuff which provides additional warmth. The Cabretta leather palm gives a thin feel for extreme comfort and it ensures a solid grip in any weather condition. You’ll get a secure and comfortable fit thanks to the 3-D pre-curved patterning. Another highlight of the Mizuno ThermaGrip is that they are sold in a pair, so you’ll get a left- and right-handed glove.

Price: From $17.52

7. Bionic Gloves Men’s StableGrip Golf Glove

Bionic uses patented technology to provide maximum comfort and an ultimate grip with its StableGrip Golf Glove. The company states that each glove they produce is designed with the help of a top orthopedic hand specialist. The glove is extremely durable, it’s made of genuine leather with an additional pad on the palm to prevent wear and tear. Bionic’s patented anatomical pad relief system evens out the surface of your hand, which gives you a better and lighter grip on the club. Also featuring breathable Lycra, you’ll get maximum flexibility while your hand will stay cool and dry. The glove comes in left- and right-handed sizes and is machine washable.

Price: $14.99 to $40.00 (prices vary depending on size)

8. MG Golf DynaGrip All-Cabretta Leather Golf Glove

If you’re looking for a bargain-priced glove while not sacrificing quality, then the MG Golf DynaGrip is the glove for you. Made of 100 percent Cabretta leather, MG Golf says this glove has been worn by a number of PGA Tour winners. The Cabretta leathers offers a thin, soft feel and excellent grip all the while maintaining its durability. Perforations along the fingers allow for breathability and will keep your hand dry and cool. Definitely a bang for your buck.

Price: $8.23

9. Wilson Staff Men’s Grip Soft Golf Glove

The stylish Wilson Staff Grip Soft Glove is constructed on soft Cabretta leather on the palm and thumb which offers extreme comfort, grip and durability. It also features a new high-tech fabric on the upper hand which helps improve the fit making the glove feel more secure. The new design closure tab, which features the Wilson “W/S” logo, provides better ergonomics to prevent fatigue and injury. The anti-microbial performance mesh will wick away moisture and sweat, keeping your hand dry and cool and thus more comfortable on the course.

Price: From $9.59 (prices vary depending on size)

10. Under Armour Men’s CoolSwitch Golf Glove

Under Armour’s CoolSwitch technology uses a coating on the inside of the golf which pulls heat away from the skin of your hand making you feel cool, dry and comfortable, leading to better rounds on the course. Made of soft cabretta leather, you’re certain to get a glove with plenty of grip, comfort and durability. UA’s premium grip system gives you maximum control on every shot and more consistency. Also featuring perforations for extra ventilation, the CoolSwitch Glove comes in a variety of colors and left- and right-handed sizes.

Price: $16.99

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.