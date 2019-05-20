Damian Lillard’s Injury: What Is a Separated Rib?

Damian Lillard has not looked like himself during the Blazers-Warriors series, and it was revealed there is a rib injury holding the Portland point guard back. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Lillard has been playing through a separated rib during the Western Conference Finals.

“Portland Trail Blazers All-NBA star Damian Lillard has separated ribs and is playing through the injury, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Lillard shot 5-of-18 in Game 3 loss to Warriors,” Charania tweeted after the Blazers Game 3 loss.

Summit Medical Group detailed what a rib injury entails.

When a rib tears away from the cartilage, the injury is called a costochondral separation. It may result from a blow to the ribs, a fall, or landing hard on your feet. It might even be caused by forceful coughing or sneezing. Irritation of a rib is called costochondritis. It may be caused by an infection or repeated coughing, or by overuse, like from rowing or heavy lifting. Sometimes the cause is not known.

Blazers Coach Terry Stotts Said He Did Not Know a Lot About Lillard’s Injury “Until It Became Public”

According to ESPN, Lillard confirmed that he has been playing through an injury, but refuses to use it as an excuse for the Blazers woes. Portland head coach Terry Stotts noted he did not know a lot about the injury until the report came out.

“I didn’t really know much about it until it became public,” Stotts noted to ESPN. “Generally when he has something going on, he kind of keeps it to himself, so I would say it’s not surprising.”

While Lillard confirmed he is battling through an injury, the Blazers guard denied that it is having an impact on his play.

“I don’t think it’s something that’s affecting my game,” Lillard noted to ESPN. “It’s there, but it’s not something that’s affecting anything that I’m doing. Obviously you feel it, but that’s it…I’m seeing Draymond Green, and he’s behind that kind of like tracking my movements, so it’s like a next layer of defense that I’m paying attention to so whereas like I’m not, I guess, wanting to explode and get around that guy because I see what’s waiting for me, and then just the crowd, and put myself in a tough position. It’s tough. They’re doing a good job in their coverages.”

Lillard is averaging 20.3 points, 7.3 assists and five rebounds during the series. The challenge is Lillard is only shooting 32.9 percent from the field and is averaging 4.7 turnovers per game. The Blazers need Lillard to be playing at the level he was at against the Thunder in the first round to have a chance at defeating the Warriors. Lillard noted that the biggest impact of the injury is breathing when he is winded.

“Not really. Just the pain, just from having a separated rib,” Lillard noted to USA Today. “There’s nothing you can really do about it. Just when I get winded, it’s a little harder to breathe. Contact, when you’re in there banging with guys, just normal stuff.”

Lillard is believed to have sustained the injury in Game 2 after Kevon Looney fell on him. It will be interesting to see if Lillard can overcome the injury to help the Blazers avoid getting swept.

